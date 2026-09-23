تحتفلُ المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة في 23 سبتمبر بيومها الوطني وقد حققت منجزات متنوعة؛ حيث تواصل تعزيز حضورها على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي في مسيرة النمو الاقتصادي الشاملة واتساع قاعدة الاستثمارات المعروضة في السوق المحلي.

وقد حققت طفرة ونماء في مختلف مجالات الحياة مع رؤية مستقبلية شاملة وطموحة (رؤية 2030)، التي حققت من خلالها المملكة حتى اليوم الكثير من برامجها ومشاريعها وأهدافها، حيث تتواصل التنمية الشاملة، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في ربوع المملكة الشقيقة وقد تحققت على أرضها منجزات الخير والرخاء والازدهار وهي تكتنف بين ربوعها أقدس بقاع الأرض وأطهرها.

اليوم نجد أنَّ المملكة تتفيأ ظلال الخير وقد تحقق لها ما أرادت من منجزات شامخة في جميع المجالات التي تنافس بها أرقى دول العالم تقدماً وتطوراً من حيث توافر جميع الخدمات التي يحتاجها المواطن والمقيم والزائر لهذا البلد الغالي وقد اكتملت منظومة الحياة السعيدة لهذا القطر الشقيق، وهي اليوم تسابق الزمن لتحقيق رؤية واضحة المعالم بدأت تتكشف من خلال المشاريع العملاقة التي تُنفذها المملكة على أراضيها ووفق إستراتيجية مستقبلية ناجحة حققت بعض الأهداف التي ستنقل المملكة العربية السعودية إلى مصاف الدول المتقدمة صناعياً واقتصادياً واجتماعياً لتكون دولة محورية في المنطقة ورافداً لأخواتها «دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي» في تقديم كل ما من شأنه خير الأوطان.

ومع ذكرى يومها الوطني المجيد نستذكر العلاقات الوطيدة التي تربط سلطنة عُمان بشقيقتها المملكة العربية السعودية إسوة بالعلاقات المتميزة بين المملكة وشقيقاتها دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والتي تطورت كثيراً في مختلف مجالات التعاون خاصة الاقتصادية من خلال توقيع العديد من مذكرات التفاهم والتعاون التي وقعت أثناء زيارة ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان آل سعود لسلطنة عُمان العام المنصرم، وكذلك افتتاح منفذ الربع الخالي الحدودي بين البلدين الذي توج بافتتاح منفذ الربع الخالي الذي ربط سلطنة عُمان بشقيقتها المملكة العربية السعودية، والذي يعد شرياناً اقتصادياً مهماً ربط بين الشقيقتين وحقق نجاحاً منقطع النظير في حركة التجارة وحركة التنقل بين البلدين في سهولة ويسر. كما أن المشاريع الاقتصادية العملاقة التي يؤمل تنفيذها بين البلدين سوف تساهم في تطور العلاقات الثنائية المتميزة وترفع من وتيرة التعاون في مختلف المجالات التي تخدم مصلحة البلدين ولخير الشعوب ورفاهية المواطن.

اليوم.. نُبارك للمملكة العربية السعودية ذكرى يومها الوطني المجيد وكلنا آمال عظام بأن يتحقق الخير والنماء على أرض المملكة وسائر أخواتها وشقيقاتها دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، وأن يعم الخير والرقي الوطن والمواطن، وأن يحفظ الله بلادنا وسائر بلاد المسلمين من جميع الشرور.

وكل عام والمملكة العربية السعودية وشعبها ومليكها في خير ونماء وعافية.