The sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia celebrates its National Day on September 23, having achieved various accomplishments; it continues to enhance its presence at both the regional and international levels in the comprehensive economic growth journey and the expansion of the investment base available in the local market.

It has witnessed a leap and growth in various aspects of life with a comprehensive and ambitious future vision (Vision 2030), through which the Kingdom has achieved many of its programs, projects, and goals to date. Comprehensive development continues, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, across the sisterly Kingdom, where achievements of goodness, prosperity, and flourishing have been realized, encompassing within its borders the holiest and purest places on earth.

Today, we find that the Kingdom is basking in the shadows of goodness, having achieved its desired lofty accomplishments in all fields, competing with the most advanced and developed countries in the world in terms of providing all the services needed by citizens, residents, and visitors to this dear country. The system of a happy life for this sisterly nation has been completed, and today it races against time to achieve a clear vision that is beginning to unfold through the giant projects being implemented by the Kingdom on its lands, in accordance with a successful future strategy that has achieved some goals that will elevate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the ranks of industrially, economically, and socially advanced countries, making it a pivotal state in the region and a contributor to its sisters, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, in providing everything that serves the good of the homelands.

On the occasion of its glorious National Day, we recall the strong ties that bind the Sultanate of Oman with its sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, akin to the distinguished relationships between the Kingdom and its sister Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which have developed significantly in various fields of cooperation, especially economic, through the signing of many memorandums of understanding and cooperation that were signed during the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to the Sultanate of Oman last year. Additionally, the opening of the Rub' al Khali border crossing between the two countries culminated in the inauguration of the Rub' al Khali crossing, which connects the Sultanate of Oman with its sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, representing an important economic artery linking the two sisters and achieving unparalleled success in trade movement and mobility between the two countries with ease and convenience. Moreover, the giant economic projects anticipated to be implemented between the two countries will contribute to the development of distinguished bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in various fields that serve the interests of both countries and the welfare of their peoples.

Today, we congratulate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the anniversary of its glorious National Day, and we all have great hopes that goodness and growth will be realized on the land of the Kingdom and all its sister Gulf Cooperation Council countries, that goodness and advancement will prevail for the homeland and the citizen, and that God will protect our country and all Muslim lands from all evils.

Every year, may the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its people, and its king be in goodness, growth, and wellness.