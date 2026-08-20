قبل الوصول إلى مكتبي كل صباح، يسبقني إلى ذهني سؤال: كم مشروعاً جديداً بدأ منذ الأمس؟

أعبر الطريق فلا أكاد أجد رافعة صامتة، ولا موقعاً هجره العمال، ولا مشروعاً توقفت عنده الحياة، هنا حي يتشكل، وهناك طريق يكتمل، وفي الجانب الآخر استثمار يرتفع طابقاً بعد طابق، حتى أصبحت الرحلة اليومية بين المنزل والعمل أشبه بجولة في معرض مفتوح للتنمية.

ولعل أجمل ما في التنمية، أنها لا تحتاج دائماً إلى من يخبرك بها، فالطرقات تعرف، والرافعات تشهد، وحركة الشاحنات تروي، وضجيج المعدات ليس ضجيجاً عابراً بل صوت مدينة تبني مستقبلها.

إن المشاريع المتفرقة، قد تبدو للعين العجلى مشاهد متباعدة، لكنها في الحقيقة خيوط لوحة واحدة، وعندما تجتمع هذه الخيوط، تدرك أن ما يحدث ليس مشروعاً هنا أو استثماراً هناك، وإنما مرحلة كاملة تتحرك بإيقاع متسارع، وكأن الزمن نفسه قرر أن يختصر المسافة.

التنمية الحقيقية لا تقاس بعدد البيانات الصحفية، بل بعدد المواقع التي تنبض بالعمل، وحين يصبح من النادر أن تمر بمشروع متوقف، ومن المعتاد أن ترى العشرات يعملون في وقت واحد فإن ذلك يعني أن عجلة البناء لا تدور فحسب بل تتسارع.

قد يختلف الناس في تقييم مشروع بعينه، أو في أولوية هنا أو هناك، وهذا أمر طبيعي، لكن ما يصعب إنكاره هو هذا المشهد الممتد على الأرض؛ مشهد يقول إن الحركة أصبحت هي الأصل، وإن التوقف هو الاستثناء.

ولهذا، لم تعد رحلتي اليومية إلى العمل مجرد انتقال بين نقطتين، بل أصبحت مقياساً بصرياً للتنمية. ففي كل صباح أرى مدينة لا تنتظر الغد، بل تبنيه أمام عيني.