Before I reach my office every morning, a question precedes me in my mind: How many new projects have started since yesterday?

I cross the road and hardly find a silent crane, nor a site abandoned by workers, nor a project where life has stopped. Here, a neighborhood is taking shape, and there, a road is being completed, while on the other side, an investment rises floor by floor, until the daily journey between home and work feels more like a tour in an open exhibition of development.

Perhaps the most beautiful thing about development is that it doesn't always need someone to tell you about it; the roads know, the cranes bear witness, the movement of trucks narrates, and the noise of machinery is not just a passing sound but the voice of a city building its future.

The scattered projects may seem to the hurried eye as distant scenes, but in reality, they are threads of a single tapestry. When these threads come together, you realize that what is happening is not just a project here or an investment there, but a complete phase moving at an accelerating pace, as if time itself has decided to shorten the distance.

True development is not measured by the number of press releases, but by the number of sites pulsating with activity. When it becomes rare to pass by a halted project, and common to see dozens working at the same time, it means that the wheel of construction is not just turning, but accelerating.

People may differ in evaluating a specific project or in prioritizing one thing over another, and that is natural. However, what is hard to deny is this scene spread across the ground; a scene that says movement has become the norm, and that stopping is the exception.

Therefore, my daily journey to work has become not just a transition between two points, but a visual measure of development. Every morning, I see a city that does not wait for tomorrow, but builds it before my eyes.