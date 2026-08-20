هناك من يدخل مجالس إدارات واللجان العليا والتنفيذية للجهات الخدمية وغير الربحية بدافع الرغبة في خدمة المجتمع وتحقيق أثر إيجابي، فيفاجأ أن الواقع مختلف عما كان يأمله؛ أداء متواضع، وفرص تطوير مهدرة، وقرارات لا تنسجم مع رؤيته، فيقع بين استفهامين مرهقين: هل يستمر محاولة للإصلاح؟ أم يستقيل ويحافظ على سمعته المهنية؟

أقول هنا: من الأخطاء الشائعة، أن يعتقد البعض أن عدم الرضا وحده سبب كافٍ للمغادرة، والحقيقة أن تلك الجهات مهما كانت طبيعتها، تمر بمراحل قوة وضعف، وقياداتها الحقيقية لا يتم اختبارها عندما تكون الأمور جيدة، بل حين تكون بحاجة إلى إصلاح.

فإذا كنت ترى قصوراً في الأداء، فاسأل نفسك أولاً: هل طرحت ملاحظاتك بوضوح؟ هل قدمت حلولاً عملية أم اكتفيت بالنقد؟ هل منحت المؤسسة وقتاً كافياً للتغيير؟ هل ما زال هناك مجال للتأثير الإيجابي؟ فإن أجبت بـ«نعم»، فالبقاء والعمل من الداخل أكثر فائدة للجهة والمجتمع.

وثمة ثلاث حالات تكون استقالتك من أي جهة واجباً لا خياراً مهنياً أو مشروعاً أخلاقياً، وموقفك الذي تتخذه يعبِّر عن حفاظك على مبادئك.. وهذه الحالات هي:

- عند تكرار المشكلات دون رغبة حقيقية في إصلاحها فيصبح دورك فيها شكلياً، فلا يؤخذ برأيك أو خبرتك.

- عند وجود ممارسات تخالف الأنظمة أو القيم المهنية، فيؤدي استمرارك إلى إعطاء انطباع بأنك مؤيد لما يحدث.

- عندما تشعر أن وجودك لم يعد يضيف قيمة حقيقية للمؤسسة أو للمستفيدين.

لكن بعض الظروف تستدعي المغادرة، وأخرى تستدعي الصبر والاستمرار، فالمعيار الأهم هو اتخاذك القرار الحاسم؛ إما أن تبقى مصلحاً ومبادراً، أو تغادر بأدب ومهنية ودون خصومة، والغاية هنا ليست المحافظة على المنصب ولا حماية السمعة، بل أداء الأمانة بأفضل صورة ممكنة تجاه المؤسسة والمجتمع والنفس، فنجاحك ليس البقاء الدائم أو المغادرة الفورية، إنما أن تعرف متى يكون وجودك إضافة حقيقية، ومتى يكون انسحابك موقفاً مسؤولاً.