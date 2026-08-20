تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
هناك من يدخل مجالس إدارات واللجان العليا والتنفيذية للجهات الخدمية وغير الربحية بدافع الرغبة في خدمة المجتمع وتحقيق أثر إيجابي، فيفاجأ أن الواقع مختلف عما كان يأمله؛ أداء متواضع، وفرص تطوير مهدرة، وقرارات لا تنسجم مع رؤيته، فيقع بين استفهامين مرهقين: هل يستمر محاولة للإصلاح؟ أم يستقيل ويحافظ على سمعته المهنية؟
أقول هنا: من الأخطاء الشائعة، أن يعتقد البعض أن عدم الرضا وحده سبب كافٍ للمغادرة، والحقيقة أن تلك الجهات مهما كانت طبيعتها، تمر بمراحل قوة وضعف، وقياداتها الحقيقية لا يتم اختبارها عندما تكون الأمور جيدة، بل حين تكون بحاجة إلى إصلاح.
فإذا كنت ترى قصوراً في الأداء، فاسأل نفسك أولاً: هل طرحت ملاحظاتك بوضوح؟ هل قدمت حلولاً عملية أم اكتفيت بالنقد؟ هل منحت المؤسسة وقتاً كافياً للتغيير؟ هل ما زال هناك مجال للتأثير الإيجابي؟ فإن أجبت بـ«نعم»، فالبقاء والعمل من الداخل أكثر فائدة للجهة والمجتمع.
وثمة ثلاث حالات تكون استقالتك من أي جهة واجباً لا خياراً مهنياً أو مشروعاً أخلاقياً، وموقفك الذي تتخذه يعبِّر عن حفاظك على مبادئك.. وهذه الحالات هي:
- عند تكرار المشكلات دون رغبة حقيقية في إصلاحها فيصبح دورك فيها شكلياً، فلا يؤخذ برأيك أو خبرتك.
- عند وجود ممارسات تخالف الأنظمة أو القيم المهنية، فيؤدي استمرارك إلى إعطاء انطباع بأنك مؤيد لما يحدث.
- عندما تشعر أن وجودك لم يعد يضيف قيمة حقيقية للمؤسسة أو للمستفيدين.
لكن بعض الظروف تستدعي المغادرة، وأخرى تستدعي الصبر والاستمرار، فالمعيار الأهم هو اتخاذك القرار الحاسم؛ إما أن تبقى مصلحاً ومبادراً، أو تغادر بأدب ومهنية ودون خصومة، والغاية هنا ليست المحافظة على المنصب ولا حماية السمعة، بل أداء الأمانة بأفضل صورة ممكنة تجاه المؤسسة والمجتمع والنفس، فنجاحك ليس البقاء الدائم أو المغادرة الفورية، إنما أن تعرف متى يكون وجودك إضافة حقيقية، ومتى يكون انسحابك موقفاً مسؤولاً.
Some enter the boards of directors and high and executive committees of service and non-profit organizations driven by the desire to serve the community and achieve a positive impact, only to be surprised that the reality is different from what they had hoped; modest performance, wasted development opportunities, and decisions that do not align with their vision, leaving them caught between two exhausting questions: Should they continue trying to reform? Or should they resign and maintain their professional reputation?
I say here: One common mistake is for some to believe that dissatisfaction alone is a sufficient reason to leave, while the truth is that these organizations, regardless of their nature, go through phases of strength and weakness, and their true leaders are not tested when things are good, but rather when they need reform.
If you see shortcomings in performance, ask yourself first: Have you clearly expressed your observations? Have you provided practical solutions, or have you only criticized? Have you given the organization enough time to change? Is there still room for positive influence? If you answered "yes," then staying and working from within is more beneficial for the organization and the community.
There are three situations in which your resignation from any organization is a duty, not a professional choice or a moral project, and the stance you take reflects your commitment to your principles. These situations are:
- When problems recur without a genuine desire to fix them, making your role merely formal, and your opinion or expertise is not considered.
- When there are practices that violate regulations or professional values, and your continued presence gives the impression that you support what is happening.
- When you feel that your presence no longer adds real value to the organization or to the beneficiaries.
However, some circumstances call for leaving, while others call for patience and perseverance. The most important criterion is your decisive decision; either you remain a reformer and an initiator, or you leave gracefully and professionally without animosity. The goal here is not to maintain the position or protect your reputation, but to fulfill your duty in the best possible way towards the organization, the community, and yourself. Your success is not about permanent staying or immediate leaving, but about knowing when your presence is a real addition and when your withdrawal is a responsible stance.