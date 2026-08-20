Some enter the boards of directors and high and executive committees of service and non-profit organizations driven by the desire to serve the community and achieve a positive impact, only to be surprised that the reality is different from what they had hoped; modest performance, wasted development opportunities, and decisions that do not align with their vision, leaving them caught between two exhausting questions: Should they continue trying to reform? Or should they resign and maintain their professional reputation?

I say here: One common mistake is for some to believe that dissatisfaction alone is a sufficient reason to leave, while the truth is that these organizations, regardless of their nature, go through phases of strength and weakness, and their true leaders are not tested when things are good, but rather when they need reform.

If you see shortcomings in performance, ask yourself first: Have you clearly expressed your observations? Have you provided practical solutions, or have you only criticized? Have you given the organization enough time to change? Is there still room for positive influence? If you answered "yes," then staying and working from within is more beneficial for the organization and the community.

There are three situations in which your resignation from any organization is a duty, not a professional choice or a moral project, and the stance you take reflects your commitment to your principles. These situations are:

- When problems recur without a genuine desire to fix them, making your role merely formal, and your opinion or expertise is not considered.

- When there are practices that violate regulations or professional values, and your continued presence gives the impression that you support what is happening.

- When you feel that your presence no longer adds real value to the organization or to the beneficiaries.

However, some circumstances call for leaving, while others call for patience and perseverance. The most important criterion is your decisive decision; either you remain a reformer and an initiator, or you leave gracefully and professionally without animosity. The goal here is not to maintain the position or protect your reputation, but to fulfill your duty in the best possible way towards the organization, the community, and yourself. Your success is not about permanent staying or immediate leaving, but about knowing when your presence is a real addition and when your withdrawal is a responsible stance.