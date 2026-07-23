Infrastructure projects in the Kingdom enjoy extensive investments aimed at enhancing the quality of life. Water networks are a mainstay in the urban sustainability system, and while we notice the rapid response of the National Water Company in addressing malfunctions, the recurring scene of excavation and maintenance work at the same sites raises pressing questions about the effectiveness of temporary solutions.

The repercussions of consecutive malfunctions do not stop at water wastage; they extend to undermine the layers of roads, causing depressions and cracks. Additionally, the continuous scraping of asphalt and its resurfacing with every maintenance creates a network of unsightly "patches" that compromise the road's flatness and safety, not to mention the visual pollution and traffic confusion in the arteries of cities.

This repetition directly translates into compounded financial and operational depletion of equipment, tools, materials, and human resources, costs that could have been directed towards development had the problem been addressed at its roots according to well-studied engineering standards. Therefore, modern network management is no longer limited to addressing malfunctions after they occur; it now relies on asset management, analyzing the operational lifespan of networks, and replacing sections that have reached the end of their expected life.

Keeping pace with the era of digital transformation necessitates a shift to smart monitoring and early detection of leaks, along with strict oversight of quality execution from the initial stages. Moreover, the success of water network management does not depend solely on the water company; it requires institutional coordination between the water company, municipalities, and the Ministry of Transport to ensure the rehabilitation of roads according to technical specifications after every maintenance work and to prevent the recurrence of depressions and excavations in the same places.

Finally

The success of infrastructure projects is not measured solely by the speed of malfunction repairs but by their ability to prevent their recurrence. Every riyal invested in preventive maintenance and sound engineering planning saves multiples of future repair costs, maintains road quality, and enhances service efficiency.