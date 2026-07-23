تحظى مشروعات البنية التحتية في المملكة باستثمارات واسعة تستهدف الارتقاء بجودة الحياة. وتأتي شبكات المياه كعصب رئيسي في منظومة الاستدامة الحضرية، وبينما نلمس سرعة استجابة شركة المياه الوطنية في معالجة الأعطال.. إلا أن المشهد المتكرِّر لأعمال الحفر والصيانة في المواقع ذاتها يثير تساؤلات ملحّة حول جدوى الحلول المؤقَّتة.

إنّ تبعات الأعطال المتوالية لا تتوقَّف عند هدر المياه، بل تمتدّ لتنخر في طبقات الطرق مسبِّبة هبوطات وتشقُّقات. كما أنّ استمرار كشط الأسفلت وإعادة رصفه مع كل صيانة يخلق شبكة من «الترقيعات» المشوَّهة التي تفقد الطريق استواءه وأمانه فضلاً عن التلوُّث البصري والإرباك المروري في شرايين المدن.

هذا التكرار يترجم مباشرة إلى استنزاف مالي وتشغيلي مضاعف من معدَّات وأدوات ومواد وطاقات بشرية، وهي تكاليف كان يمكن توجيهها للتطوير لو عولجت المشكلة من جذورها وفق معايير هندسية مدروسة. ولذلك لم تعد إدارة الشبكات الحديثة تقتصر على معالجة الأعطال بعد وقوعها، بل أصبحت تعتمد على إدارة الأصول الهندسية، وتحليل العمر التشغيلي للشبكات، واستبدال المقاطع التي بلغت نهاية عمرها الافتراضي.

إنّ مواكبة عصر التحوّل الرقمي تفرض الانتقال إلى المراقبة الذكية والكشف المبكِّر عن التسرّبات مع فرض رقابة صارمة على جودة التنفيذ منذ المراحل الأولى. كما أن نجاح إدارة شبكات المياه لا يعتمد على شركة المياه وحدها، بل يتطلَّب تنسيقاً مؤسَّسياً بين شركة المياه والأمانات ووزارة النقل بما يضمن إعادة تأهيل الطرق وفق المواصفات الفنية بعد كل أعمال صيانة ويمنع تكرار الهبوطات والحفريّات في الأماكن نفسها.

‏أخيراً

إنّ نجاح مشروعات البنية التحتية لا يُقاس بسرعة إصلاح الأعطال فحسب، بل بقدرتها على منع تكرارها. وكلّ ريال يُستثمر في الصيانة الوقائية والتخطيط الهندسي السليم يوفِّر أضعافه من تكاليف الإصلاح المستقبلية، ويحافظ على جودة الطرق، ويرفع كفاءة الخدمات.