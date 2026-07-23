أصبح «الذكاء الاصطناعي» نظاماً توليدياً للمعرفة، قادراً على إنتاج النصوص وتحليل البيانات والإجابة على الاستفهامات، ولكن أدواته أنتجت معلومات مُضلِّلة وتفسيرات ليست صحيحة أو غير موجودة وبيانات لا أساس لها من الواقع، ومع ذلك تقدّمها بثقة عالية وكأنها معلومات دقيقة وموثقة.

من هنا؛ تأتي الضرورة الملحة للوعي بمخاطر تلك الأدوات وحدودها، خصوصاً أن التقنية مهما بلغت من التطور تبقى أداة مساعدة، بينما تبقى مسؤولية التحقّق والحكم واتخاذ القرار مسؤولية بشرية لا غنى عنها.

تسبّبت تلك الكوارث التقنية بما يعرف بـ«الهلوسة المعرفية»، التي أفقدت الثقة في منتجات «الذكاء الاصطناعي»، خصوصاً التي يحتاجها الناس كثيراً، مثل: الاستشارات الدينية والقانونية والطبية.

وثمة أسباب لتلك أسباب الهلوسة المعرفية، أبرزها:

أولاً: نقص أو محدودية البيانات المستخدمة في التدريب.

ثانياً: وجود معلومات متضاربة أو غير دقيقة داخل مصادر التعلم.

ثالثاً: محاولة تقديم إجابة حتى في الحالات التي لا يمتلك فيها معلومات كافية.

رابعاً: التعميم الخاطئ والاستنتاج غير الدقيق.