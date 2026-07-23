في زمنٍ مضى، كان للكلمة هيبتها، وللصحافة وهجها، وكان كُتّابنا يُطلّون علينا من صفحات صحفٍ شامخة، فتتزيّن صفحاتها بأسمائهم، وتخلّد مقالاتهم في ذاكرة القارئ.

كان كُتّابها قاماتٍ أدبيةً وصحفيةً كبيرةً، يصعب أن نوفيها حقها، فقد فرضوا حضورهم بحرفٍ صادق، وأسلوبٍ رفيع، ورسالةٍ نبيلة على صفحات صاحبة الجلالة، كما كان يُطلق على الصحافة.

أما اليوم، فقد تغيّر المشهد. جاءت التقنية، وحضر «الكيبورد»، وأصبحت الهواتف الذكية في متناول الجميع، وفتحت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي أبواباً واسعةً لنشر الأخبار وتداولها في لحظات، وفق ضوابط وأنظمة مشروعة. وهذا، بلا شك، تطورٌ كبير نحمد الله عليه.

لكن ما أريده هنا هو ألا ننسى ذلك الزمن الجميل، وألا نغفل عن أولئك الكتّاب الذين حملوا بين جنبيهم حب الوطن الغالي، وجعلوا من الكلمة رسالة، ومن الصحافة أمانة.

ندعو للأحياء منهم بموفور الصحة والعافية، ونترحّم على من رحل منهم، سائلين الله أن يجزيهم خير الجزاء على ما قدّموه لوطنهم ولصحافتهم.