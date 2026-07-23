In a time gone by, words held their dignity, and journalism had its glow. Our writers would grace us from the pages of prestigious newspapers, adorning their pages with their names, and their articles would be immortalized in the reader's memory.

Their writers were towering literary and journalistic figures, difficult to do justice to, as they imposed their presence with sincere writing, refined style, and a noble message on the pages of the press, as it was referred to as the "Fourth Estate."

However, today, the scene has changed. Technology has arrived, the "keyboard" is here, smartphones are within everyone's reach, and social media platforms have opened wide doors for disseminating and sharing news in moments, under legitimate regulations and systems. This, without a doubt, is a significant development for which we thank God.

But what I want here is not to forget that beautiful time, and not to overlook those writers who carried within them the love of the dear homeland, making words a message and journalism a trust.

We pray for the living among them to enjoy good health and wellness, and we remember those who have passed away, asking God to reward them abundantly for what they have contributed to their country and their journalism.