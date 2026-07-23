من العمق الاستثنائي لمنطقة «جدة التاريخية»؛ خطت المنطقة خطوة نوعية نحو المستقبل بإعلانها عن اكتمال المرحلة الأولى من «مشروع التأمين على الأصول التراثية»، في مبادرة رائدة لا تحمي الجدران و«الرواشين» فحسب، بل تحرس الذاكرة الوطنية وتعزّز الهوية الثقافية السعودية كوجهة تراثية عالمية مسجلة في قائمة «اليونسكو».

يحمل المشروع الطموح ملامح إستراتيجية تتجاوز المفهوم التقليدي للتأمين؛ إذ يهدف بالمقام الأول إلى حماية المباني التاريخية والممتلكات الثقافية من التلف ومواجهة المخاطر الطبيعية والبشرية، لتبقى شواهد ملهمة للأجيال القادمة، ويفتح الباب واسعاً لتفعيل قطاع «التأمين الثقافي» وتطوير بنيته التحتية، وهو مسار حديث يواكب الممارسات العالمية في حفظ التراث.

مشروع يُبنى على أرضية صلبة ودعم لا محدود من القيادة الرشيدة؛ إذ شهدت السنوات الماضية ملحمة إنقاذ حقيقية تمثلت في ترميم 56 مبنى تاريخياً آيلاً للسقوط، بتكلفة 50 مليون ريال، فجهود وزارة الثقافة جعلت من التراث أحد أهم روافد التنمية الثقافية المستدامة، انسجاماً مع مستهدفات «رؤية 2030».

ولا يمكن النظر للمشروع بمعزل عن الحراك السياحي، إذ أصبحت بلادنا اليوم واحدة من أسرع الوجهات السياحية نمواً في العالم، مستقطبة ملايين الزوار ومحققة قفزات تاريخية لتقترب من 100 مليون زائر سنوياً. وفي هذا المشهد المتوهج، تمثل «جدة التاريخية» ركيزة مهمة وروحاً نابضة للسياحة السعودية.

وتكمن القيمة الحقيقية للتأمين الثقافي على جدة التاريخية في ترسيخ مكانتها كمركز إشعاع حضاري عالمي، فنحن لا نؤمِّن على حجارة «المنقبي» أو خشب الساج العتيق، بل نؤمِّن على جزء لا يتجزأ من الهوية الوطنية السعودية.