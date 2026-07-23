تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
من العمق الاستثنائي لمنطقة «جدة التاريخية»؛ خطت المنطقة خطوة نوعية نحو المستقبل بإعلانها عن اكتمال المرحلة الأولى من «مشروع التأمين على الأصول التراثية»، في مبادرة رائدة لا تحمي الجدران و«الرواشين» فحسب، بل تحرس الذاكرة الوطنية وتعزّز الهوية الثقافية السعودية كوجهة تراثية عالمية مسجلة في قائمة «اليونسكو».
يحمل المشروع الطموح ملامح إستراتيجية تتجاوز المفهوم التقليدي للتأمين؛ إذ يهدف بالمقام الأول إلى حماية المباني التاريخية والممتلكات الثقافية من التلف ومواجهة المخاطر الطبيعية والبشرية، لتبقى شواهد ملهمة للأجيال القادمة، ويفتح الباب واسعاً لتفعيل قطاع «التأمين الثقافي» وتطوير بنيته التحتية، وهو مسار حديث يواكب الممارسات العالمية في حفظ التراث.
مشروع يُبنى على أرضية صلبة ودعم لا محدود من القيادة الرشيدة؛ إذ شهدت السنوات الماضية ملحمة إنقاذ حقيقية تمثلت في ترميم 56 مبنى تاريخياً آيلاً للسقوط، بتكلفة 50 مليون ريال، فجهود وزارة الثقافة جعلت من التراث أحد أهم روافد التنمية الثقافية المستدامة، انسجاماً مع مستهدفات «رؤية 2030».
ولا يمكن النظر للمشروع بمعزل عن الحراك السياحي، إذ أصبحت بلادنا اليوم واحدة من أسرع الوجهات السياحية نمواً في العالم، مستقطبة ملايين الزوار ومحققة قفزات تاريخية لتقترب من 100 مليون زائر سنوياً. وفي هذا المشهد المتوهج، تمثل «جدة التاريخية» ركيزة مهمة وروحاً نابضة للسياحة السعودية.
وتكمن القيمة الحقيقية للتأمين الثقافي على جدة التاريخية في ترسيخ مكانتها كمركز إشعاع حضاري عالمي، فنحن لا نؤمِّن على حجارة «المنقبي» أو خشب الساج العتيق، بل نؤمِّن على جزء لا يتجزأ من الهوية الوطنية السعودية.
From the exceptional depth of the "Historic Jeddah" area; the region has taken a qualitative step towards the future by announcing the completion of the first phase of the "Heritage Assets Insurance Project," in a pioneering initiative that not only protects the walls and "rawashin" but also guards the national memory and enhances the Saudi cultural identity as a globally recognized heritage destination listed by UNESCO.
The ambitious project carries strategic features that go beyond the traditional concept of insurance; it primarily aims to protect historical buildings and cultural properties from damage and to face natural and human risks, so they remain inspiring landmarks for future generations. It also opens wide the door to activating the "cultural insurance" sector and developing its infrastructure, which is a modern path that aligns with global practices in heritage preservation.
This project is built on solid ground and unlimited support from wise leadership; the past years have witnessed a true rescue saga represented in the restoration of 56 historical buildings at risk of collapse, at a cost of 50 million riyals. The efforts of the Ministry of Culture have made heritage one of the most important tributaries of sustainable cultural development, in harmony with the goals of "Vision 2030."
Moreover, the project cannot be viewed in isolation from the tourism movement, as our country has today become one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in the world, attracting millions of visitors and achieving historic leaps to approach 100 million visitors annually. In this vibrant scene, "Historic Jeddah" represents an important pillar and a vibrant spirit of Saudi tourism.
The true value of cultural insurance on Historic Jeddah lies in solidifying its status as a center of global civilizational radiance; we are not insuring the stones of "Al-Muqab" or the ancient teak wood, but we are insuring an integral part of the Saudi national identity.