تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
«صيفنا على كيفنا» شعار صيف السعودية 2026، يفتح نافذةً للتأمل تلهم كل مسافر ومقيم ألا يكون صيفه نسخة من صيف ماضٍ رتيب، فالمصايف في بلادنا تنعم بالبهاء، وتزخر بجمال الطبيعة، وتحظى بالرعاية والاهتمام.
ومن تلك المصايف؛ ثمة في أعالي جبال السروات غيمة تنتظرك، وغابات أَعَدت لك مقعداً في ظلها، ومنطقة اسمها «الباحة» آسرة بجمالها، لتبهرك حين تقترب منها وكأنك ترتفع إلى حلم يبهج روحك، فطريقها يصعد بك رويداً كأن أرضها ترفعك على كفيها، فتنحسر الحرارة، ويقترب الضباب معانقاً لروحك، وتتزين جبالها بارتداء عباءتها الخضراء، لتهمس أشجارها للقادمين بأن يتمهلوا؛ فالجمال لا يبتهج بالعابرين على عجل.
- «غابة رغدان» مثالٌ لغاباتها المتعددة، حيث يصبح للهدوء فيها صوت، تتشابك أغصانها فوق الرؤوس، وينساب ظلها على أعشابها لتشعر برونق الطبيعة وأناقته، تعبر بين أشجارها، فإذا بك تطل على منظر بهيج حيث تشاهد من مرتفعاتها سهول تهامة في منظر يستحق التأمل، وشد الانتباه.
- «قرية ذي عين الأثرية»؛ كذلك مثال لتراثها المادي المنتشر، فهناك للباحة وجه آخر لا تسكنه الغابات وحدها، بل يشاركها التاريخ، ويضيء من خلاله تراثها حين تتربع بيوتها الأثرية قمم الجبال لتبرز ذاكرةً اتخذت قرارها أن لا تسقط، لتبقي نوافذها مطلةً على قرون مضت، وممراتها لحفظ وقع أقدام مرت من هنا ثم رحلت تاركةً حكاياتها معلقةً بين جدرانها وبساتينها وساحاتها القديمة.
- «جبال شدا»؛ تقف شامخةً ككائنات أسطورية كأنها من ضخامتها تسند السماء، فتشكيلاتها الصخرية إبهار، وكهوفها إبداع يحفه الغموض، لتسمح بالخيال بفكرك في صنع الله تعالى، وكأن الطبيعة كتبت على ظهور جبالها «فتبارك الله أحسن الخالقين».
على كيفنا في صيف الباحة؛ نافذة يفتحها الوطن في أعالي الجبال ليدخل نسيم هوائها إلى أرواحنا فتبقى صورة هي الأجمل حين تكون السياحة، وصيفنا على كيفنا.
“Our summer as we like it” is the slogan of Saudi Arabia's summer 2026, opening a window for reflection that inspires every traveler and resident not to let their summer be a mere copy of a monotonous past summer. The summer resorts in our country are filled with splendor, rich in natural beauty, and receive care and attention.
Among those resorts, there is a cloud waiting for you in the heights of the Sarawat Mountains, and forests that have prepared a seat for you in their shade, in an area called “Al-Baha,” captivating with its beauty, dazzling you as you approach it, as if you are rising to a dream that delights your spirit. Its road ascends gently, as if the land is lifting you in its palms, the heat recedes, and the mist draws near, embracing your soul. Its mountains adorn themselves in their green cloak, whispering to the newcomers to take their time; for beauty does not rejoice in those who pass by in haste.
- “Raghadan Forest” is an example of its many forests, where tranquility has a voice. Its branches intertwine above your heads, and its shade flows over its grasses, allowing you to feel the charm and elegance of nature. As you walk among its trees, you find yourself overlooking a delightful view where you can see the plains of Tihama from its heights, a sight worthy of contemplation and attention.
- “The Historical Village of Dhai Ain” is also an example of its widespread material heritage. Here, Al-Baha has another face that is not inhabited solely by forests; history shares it and illuminates its heritage as its ancient houses sit atop the mountain peaks, highlighting a memory that has decided not to fall, keeping its windows overlooking centuries past, and its corridors preserving the footsteps of those who passed through here and then departed, leaving their stories hanging between its walls, orchards, and ancient squares.
- “Shada Mountains” stand tall like mythical beings, as if their enormity supports the sky. Their rocky formations are astonishing, and their caves are a creativity shrouded in mystery, allowing your imagination to contemplate the creation of God Almighty, as if nature has inscribed on the backs of its mountains, “Blessed be God, the best of creators.”
In our summer in Al-Baha; a window opened by the homeland in the heights of the mountains, allowing the breeze of its air to enter our souls, leaving an image that is the most beautiful when tourism is involved, and our summer as we like it.