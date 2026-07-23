«صيفنا على كيفنا» شعار صيف السعودية 2026، يفتح نافذةً للتأمل تلهم كل مسافر ومقيم ألا يكون صيفه نسخة من صيف ماضٍ رتيب، فالمصايف في بلادنا تنعم بالبهاء، وتزخر بجمال الطبيعة، وتحظى بالرعاية والاهتمام.

ومن تلك المصايف؛ ثمة في أعالي جبال السروات غيمة تنتظرك، وغابات أَعَدت لك مقعداً في ظلها، ومنطقة اسمها «الباحة» آسرة بجمالها، لتبهرك حين تقترب منها وكأنك ترتفع إلى حلم يبهج روحك، فطريقها يصعد بك رويداً كأن أرضها ترفعك على كفيها، فتنحسر الحرارة، ويقترب الضباب معانقاً لروحك، وتتزين جبالها بارتداء عباءتها الخضراء، لتهمس أشجارها للقادمين بأن يتمهلوا؛ فالجمال لا يبتهج بالعابرين على عجل.

- «غابة رغدان» مثالٌ لغاباتها المتعددة، حيث يصبح للهدوء فيها صوت، تتشابك أغصانها فوق الرؤوس، وينساب ظلها على أعشابها لتشعر برونق الطبيعة وأناقته، تعبر بين أشجارها، فإذا بك تطل على منظر بهيج حيث تشاهد من مرتفعاتها سهول تهامة في منظر يستحق التأمل، وشد الانتباه.

- «قرية ذي عين الأثرية»؛ كذلك مثال لتراثها المادي المنتشر، فهناك للباحة وجه آخر لا تسكنه الغابات وحدها، بل يشاركها التاريخ، ويضيء من خلاله تراثها حين تتربع بيوتها الأثرية قمم الجبال لتبرز ذاكرةً اتخذت قرارها أن لا تسقط، لتبقي نوافذها مطلةً على قرون مضت، وممراتها لحفظ وقع أقدام مرت من هنا ثم رحلت تاركةً حكاياتها معلقةً بين جدرانها وبساتينها وساحاتها القديمة.

- «جبال شدا»؛ تقف شامخةً ككائنات أسطورية كأنها من ضخامتها تسند السماء، فتشكيلاتها الصخرية إبهار، وكهوفها إبداع يحفه الغموض، لتسمح بالخيال بفكرك في صنع الله تعالى، وكأن الطبيعة كتبت على ظهور جبالها «فتبارك الله أحسن الخالقين».

على كيفنا في صيف الباحة؛ نافذة يفتحها الوطن في أعالي الجبال ليدخل نسيم هوائها إلى أرواحنا فتبقى صورة هي الأجمل حين تكون السياحة، وصيفنا على كيفنا.