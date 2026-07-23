“Our summer as we like it” is the slogan of Saudi Arabia's summer 2026, opening a window for reflection that inspires every traveler and resident not to let their summer be a mere copy of a monotonous past summer. The summer resorts in our country are filled with splendor, rich in natural beauty, and receive care and attention.

Among those resorts, there is a cloud waiting for you in the heights of the Sarawat Mountains, and forests that have prepared a seat for you in their shade, in an area called “Al-Baha,” captivating with its beauty, dazzling you as you approach it, as if you are rising to a dream that delights your spirit. Its road ascends gently, as if the land is lifting you in its palms, the heat recedes, and the mist draws near, embracing your soul. Its mountains adorn themselves in their green cloak, whispering to the newcomers to take their time; for beauty does not rejoice in those who pass by in haste.

- “Raghadan Forest” is an example of its many forests, where tranquility has a voice. Its branches intertwine above your heads, and its shade flows over its grasses, allowing you to feel the charm and elegance of nature. As you walk among its trees, you find yourself overlooking a delightful view where you can see the plains of Tihama from its heights, a sight worthy of contemplation and attention.

- “The Historical Village of Dhai Ain” is also an example of its widespread material heritage. Here, Al-Baha has another face that is not inhabited solely by forests; history shares it and illuminates its heritage as its ancient houses sit atop the mountain peaks, highlighting a memory that has decided not to fall, keeping its windows overlooking centuries past, and its corridors preserving the footsteps of those who passed through here and then departed, leaving their stories hanging between its walls, orchards, and ancient squares.

- “Shada Mountains” stand tall like mythical beings, as if their enormity supports the sky. Their rocky formations are astonishing, and their caves are a creativity shrouded in mystery, allowing your imagination to contemplate the creation of God Almighty, as if nature has inscribed on the backs of its mountains, “Blessed be God, the best of creators.”

In our summer in Al-Baha; a window opened by the homeland in the heights of the mountains, allowing the breeze of its air to enter our souls, leaving an image that is the most beautiful when tourism is involved, and our summer as we like it.