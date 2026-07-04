هناك محطات في العمر لا تقاس بالسنوات وإنما بما تتركه في القلب من أثر وما تغرسه في الروح من امتنان. ولحظة التقاعد واحدة من تلك المحطات التي تمتزج فيها مشاعر الفرح بما تحقق مع الحنين لما مضى فتقف الكلمات عاجزة أمام رحلة امتدت لما يقارب ربع قرن في ميدان التعليم.

لم تكن تلك السنوات مجرد وظيفة أديت أو ساعات عمل انقضت بل كانت رسالة عشتها بكل ما أملك من حب وإخلاص وإيمان بأن التعليم هو صناعة الإنسان وبناء الأجيال. وكل يوم كنت أدخل فيه المدرسة كان يحمل فرصة جديدة لأتعلم قبل أن أعلم ولأمنح قبل أن أنتظر المقابل.

وخلال هذه الرحلة أدركت أن أعظم ما يمنحه التعليم ليس الخبرة وحدها ولا الإنجازات التي توثق في السجلات بل المعارف الإنسانية والعلاقات الصادقة التي تبقى راسخة في القلب مهما تعاقبت الأيام. لقد تشرفت بالعمل مع طالبات تركن في نفسي أجمل الذكريات، وزميلات تقاسمت معهن المسؤولية والأحلام، وإداريات كن نموذجاً في التعاون، ومديرات منحْن الثقة والدعم، وقيادات تعليمية تعلمت من خبراتهن الكثير. لكل واحدة منهن مكانة خاصة ولكل لقاء أثر لا يمحوه الزمن.

وتنقلت بين أربع مدارس كانت لكل منها حكايتها الخاصة إلا أن محطتي الأخيرة كانت الأقرب إلى القلب حتى غدت المدرسة وطناً يحتضن أيامي وأسرة أجد فيها المودة والاحترام والعمل المشترك. هناك لم أصنع الذكريات وحدي بل صنعتها مع وجوه اعتدت أن أراها كل صباح فأصبحت جزءاً من تفاصيل الحياة.

وحظيت خلال مسيرتي بثقة من عملت معهن فكان لي شرف القيام بعدد من المسؤوليات التي أعتز بها، فعملت رائدة للنشاط، ومنسقة للموهبة، ومشرفة على الإذاعة الصباحية، مؤمنة دائماً بأن قيمة الإنسان في ما يتركه من أثر، وأن المسؤولية الحقيقية هي أن نصنع فرقاً مهما كان موقعنا.

واليوم وأنا أودع هذه الرحلة لا أشعر أنني أغادر مكان عمل فقط بل أودع سنوات من العمر وذكريات صنعتها المواقف الجميلة والوجوه الطيبة والدعوات الصادقة. سأغادر المكان لكنني على يقين بأن شيئاً مني سيبقى في فصل شهد ابتسامة طالبة، وفي نشاط صنع فرحة، وفي كلمة كانت سبباً في بث الأمل، وفي أثر أرجو أن يكون امتد بعد رحيلي.

التقاعد ليس نهاية الحكاية كما يظنه البعض، بل بداية فصل جديد يحمل مساحة أوسع للتأمل والعطاء والحياة. أما الرسالة التي عشنا من أجلها فلا تتقاعد لأنها تظل حاضرة في كل طالب وطالبة، وفي كل قيمة غرسناها، وفي كل ذكرى جميلة تركناها خلفنا.

وفي ختام هذه الرحلة لا أملك إلا أن أحمد الله على نعمة التعليم، وعلى شرف الانتماء إلى هذه الرسالة العظيمة. وأتقدم بكل الشكر والامتنان لكل من جمعتني به سنوات العمل من طالبات وزميلات وإداريات ومديرات وقيادات التعليم. شكراً لكل كلمة طيبة، ولكل موقف كريم، ولكل يد امتدت بالتعاون، ولكل دعوة صادقة رافقتني في مسيرتي.

وأغادر اليوم بقلب يملأه الرضى والامتنان، مؤمنة بأن أجمل الإنجازات ليست ما يكتب في التقارير، وإنما ما يبقى في القلوب، وأن خير ما يحمله الإنسان معه عند نهاية كل رحلة هو الأثر الطيب، والمحبة الصادقة، والدعاء الذي لا ينقطع.