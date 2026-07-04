There are milestones in life that are not measured by years but by the impact they leave in the heart and the gratitude they instill in the soul. The moment of retirement is one of those milestones where feelings of joy for what has been achieved blend with nostalgia for the past, leaving words helpless in the face of a journey that has spanned nearly a quarter of a century in the field of education.

Those years were not merely a job performed or hours worked; they were a mission I lived with all my love, dedication, and belief that education is the crafting of humanity and the building of generations. Every day I entered the school carried a new opportunity for me to learn before I taught and to give before I expected anything in return.

Throughout this journey, I realized that the greatest gift education offers is not just experience or the achievements documented in records, but the human knowledge and sincere relationships that remain etched in the heart no matter how the days pass. I had the honor of working with students who left me with the most beautiful memories, colleagues with whom I shared responsibilities and dreams, administrators who were models of cooperation, and directors who provided trust and support, as well as educational leaders from whom I learned a great deal. Each one of them holds a special place, and every encounter has an impact that time cannot erase.

I moved between four schools, each with its own story, but my last station was the closest to my heart, as the school became a home that embraced my days and a family where I found affection, respect, and collaborative work. There, I did not create memories alone but made them with faces I had grown accustomed to seeing every morning, becoming part of the details of life.

During my journey, I was entrusted by those I worked with, and I had the honor of taking on several responsibilities that I cherish, serving as a leader of activities, a coordinator for talent, and a supervisor of the morning broadcast, always believing that a person's value lies in the impact they leave behind, and that true responsibility is to make a difference, no matter our position.

Today, as I bid farewell to this journey, I do not feel that I am leaving just a workplace; I am saying goodbye to years of life and memories created by beautiful moments, kind faces, and sincere prayers. I will leave the place, but I am certain that a part of me will remain in a classroom that witnessed a student's smile, in an activity that brought joy, in a word that was the reason for spreading hope, and in an impact that I hope will extend after my departure.

Retirement is not the end of the story as some may think, but the beginning of a new chapter that carries a broader space for reflection, giving, and life. As for the mission we lived for, it does not retire because it remains present in every student, in every value we instilled, and in every beautiful memory we left behind.

At the conclusion of this journey, I can only thank God for the blessing of education and for the honor of belonging to this great mission. I extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to everyone I shared years of work with, including students, colleagues, administrators, directors, and educational leaders. Thank you for every kind word, every generous act, every hand extended in cooperation, and every sincere prayer that accompanied me on my journey.

And today I leave with a heart filled with contentment and gratitude, believing that the most beautiful achievements are not what is written in reports, but what remains in hearts, and that the best thing a person carries with them at the end of every journey is the good impact, sincere love, and unending prayers.