في عصر يوم الأحد: 09/11/1447هـ، أخذت جولة عبر الطريق الذي يبدأ من حلقة الخضار في مكة المكرمة المتجه جنوبًا، وقد واصلت السير على هذا الطريق العريض، الذي يبلغ عرضه ما يقارب 100م، وشاهدت المعدات المنتشرة على طول هذا الشارع، وهناك أعداد من الأنابيب الكبيرة التي توضع في الجزيرة التي تتوسط هذا الشارع، ويظهر أنها لمياه التحلية.


وعندما قطعت مسافة 10 كيلومترات، وصلت إلى التقاطع المؤدي إلى جدة والطائف، الذي شد انتباهي تلك المخططات والعمائر التي تعد بالمئات، والشوارع الواسعة، والحدائق، وما كنت أتوقع هذه المساحات الواسعة، والمحلات التجارية، ومحطات الوقود، والمستشفى الذي أُقيم على مساحات كبيرة.


وقد سعدت غاية السعادة بمشاهداتي، وهذه التنظيمات، والحركة المستمرة، وكثرة المعدات التي تعمل في كل زاوية، للمستقبل الزاهر لهذا البلد المبارك، وتحت قيادتنا الرشيدة ورجالها المخلصين الذين أثبتوا جدارتهم وتفانيهم، والله لا يضيع أجر من أحسن عملًا.


وسوف يكون جنوب مكة متنفسًا، وتخفيفًا على حارات وأحياء مكة القديمة، وذلك تحقيقًا لرؤية المملكة التي صنعت التاريخ من جديد، وسبقت الزمن، والقادم أفضل بعون الله وقوته.


وإذا كان هذا النشاط، والحركة، والعمران في جزء من أجزاء مكة، فكيف ببقية أحياء مكة المكرمة شمالًا وجنوبًا وشرقًا وغربًا، ناهيك عن المناطق المحيطة بالحرم المكي، والكباري التي شقت الأحياء، ومنها منطقة العزيزية ذات الأبراج العالية، واختصرت المسافات بعد شق الجبال الشاهقة، والأنفاق ذات المسافات الطويلة، والتحسينات التي أُدخلت عليها في كل النواحي، والتي أُنفق عليها مئات المليارات بسخاء ودعم من القيادة الرشيدة، في عهد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، حفظه الله وأمد في عمره على الطاعة، ومتابعة من ولي عهده الأمين الأمير محمد بن سلمان، الموفق المسدد، الذي سبقت أفعاله أقواله.


وأنا وغيري عندما نشاهد الإنجازات التي شملت التوسعات في نواحي الحرم، والساحات، والمداخل التي تؤدي إلى داخل الحرم، والمعدات التي تعمل ليلًا ونهارًا، حتى أصبح منظر الحرم من الداخل والخارج، مع المنارات المتعددة، والأبواب الواسعة، والآلاف المؤلفة من العاملين داخل الحرم وخارجه، وتعدد دورات المياه تحت الساحات، والسلالم الكهربائية التي تريح الرجال والنساء لمن أراد الوضوء، وفي أي وقت من ليل أو نهار، وأعداد عمال النظافة، وكأنك في الفنادق رغم الأعداد الكثيرة من المحتاجين إليها.


ثم هناك مراوح الرش بالمياه المنتشرة في الساحات المحيطة بالحرم، والمياه المبردة، والفرش الذي يعين المصلين رجالًا ونساءً، وكأنك داخل الحرم، ثم التنظيمات للدخول والخروج، والأبواب الواسعة.


ولا يفوتنا الإشادة والدعاء والثناء لرجال الأمن البواسل القائمين على هذه التنظيمات، بارك الله في جهودهم الجبارة، ومن حقهم على كل مصلٍّ الدعاء لهم، والتعاون معهم، واتباع ما يصدر منهم من إرشادات وتوجيهات؛ لأنهم في خدمة الجميع.


وإذا حصل التعاون والاستجابة من قاصدي الحرم رجالًا ونساءً مع رجال الأمن، سهل كل شيء، وخف الزحام؛ لأن النظام والتنظيم هما سر النجاح، مع دعائنا المتكرر لولاة الأمر الساهرين على مصالح الوطن والمواطنين، بارك الله في جهودهم، ونصرهم، وزادهم صلاحًا وتوفيقًا.