On the afternoon of Sunday: 09/11/1447 AH, I took a tour along the road that starts from the vegetable market in Mecca heading south. I continued walking on this wide road, which is approximately 100 meters wide, and I saw the equipment spread along this street, along with numerous large pipes placed in the island that is in the middle of this street, which appear to be for desalinated water.



When I had covered a distance of 10 kilometers, I reached the intersection leading to Jeddah and Taif, where my attention was drawn to the plans and buildings numbering in the hundreds, the wide streets, the gardens, and I did not expect these vast areas, the commercial shops, the gas stations, and the hospital that was established on large areas.



I was extremely happy with what I observed, these organizations, the continuous movement, and the abundance of equipment working in every corner, for the bright future of this blessed country, under our wise leadership and its loyal men who have proven their competence and dedication. Indeed, Allah does not waste the reward of those who do good deeds.



The south of Mecca will be a breath of fresh air and a relief for the old neighborhoods and alleys of Mecca, achieving the vision of the Kingdom that has made history anew and surpassed time, and the future is better, with God's help and strength.



If this activity, movement, and construction are present in one part of Mecca, then what about the rest of the neighborhoods of Mecca, north, south, east, and west, not to mention the areas surrounding the Grand Mosque, and the bridges that have cut through the neighborhoods, including the Aziziyah area with its tall towers, which have shortened distances after cutting through the towering mountains, the long tunnels, and the improvements made in all aspects, which have cost hundreds of billions generously supported by the wise leadership, during the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, may Allah preserve him and prolong his life in obedience, and under the follow-up of his trustworthy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has acted before he spoke.



When I and others see the achievements that include the expansions in the areas of the Grand Mosque, the courtyards, and the entrances leading inside the mosque, and the equipment that works day and night, the view of the mosque from the inside and outside has become magnificent, with multiple minarets, wide doors, and thousands of workers inside and outside the mosque, along with the numerous restrooms under the courtyards, and the escalators that provide comfort for men and women who wish to perform ablution, at any time of day or night, and the number of cleaning workers, it feels as if you are in a hotel despite the large number of those in need of it.



Then there are the mist fans spread in the courtyards surrounding the mosque, the cooled water, and the mats that assist worshippers, both men and women, as if you are inside the mosque, along with the organization for entry and exit, and the wide doors.



We must not forget to commend, pray for, and praise the brave security men responsible for these organizations. May Allah bless their tremendous efforts, and it is the right of every worshipper to pray for them, cooperate with them, and follow the guidance and instructions they issue; because they are in the service of everyone.



If cooperation and responsiveness from those heading to the mosque, both men and women, occur with the security personnel, everything becomes easier, and the crowding decreases; because order and organization are the secret to success, along with our repeated prayers for the leaders who are vigilant over the interests of the nation and its citizens. May Allah bless their efforts, grant them victory, and increase them in righteousness and success.