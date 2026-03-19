تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
حين نتحدث عن «الاستخدام اليومي» للغة العربية، فنحن نتحدث عن السيادة؛ فهي الوعاء الحقيقي للفكر والهوية. وحينما يُستبدل هذا الوعاء بآخر أجنبي في عقر داره، فإن ذلك «هزيمة نفسية» وليس انفتاحاً ثقافياً، فأكبر تحدٍ يواجه لغتنا الجميلة هو ذلك الإجحاف الصارخ الذي تتلقاه من أبنائها قبل غيرهم، فهم الذين توقفوا عن استخدامها كأداة تواصل رئيسية في مؤسساتهم، وشركاتهم، وحتى في اجتماعاتهم الرسمية، مما خلق فجوة هائلة بين اللغة وواقع الحياة.
في عام 1991، أعلن الاتحاد الدولي لجمعيات الصليب الأحمر والهلال الأحمر عن شاغر وظيفي مرموق وحساس (المدير الإقليمي لمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا)، كان المنصب يتطلب قيادة العمل الإنساني في منطقة جلُّ سكانها -إن لم يكن جميعهم- يتحدثون العربية. والمفارقة العجيبة كانت في شروط الوظيفة؛ إتقان اللغات الأجنبية (الفرنسية والإنجليزية) كأولوية قصوى، بينما ذُيّلت القائمة باللغة العربية، فجاءت في المرتبة الثالثة كمهارة ثانوية أو «مفضلة» وليست «أساسية».
هذا الإعلان لم يمر مرور الكرام، بل خاطب الاتحاد الدولي بلهجة حازمة: «إن اختيار شخص ليمثلنا ويدير منطقتنا مع وضع لغتنا الأم في المرتبة الثالثة هو أمر غير مقبول، ولسنا مستعدين أن نتواصل مع مدير إقليمي مسؤول عنا عبر وسيط أو مترجم، بينما نحن أصحاب الأرض واللسان».
ومما يترتب عن هذا الإجحاف، تهميش اللغة في المنظمات الدولية وازدياد منسوب التبعية الثقافية وما يترتب عنها من فقدان الهيبة.
المشكلة -كما بدأت- ليست في اللسان العربي، بل في اللسان الذي يرفض أن يتكلم به. ولنقل للعالم بوضوح: هذه لغتنا، ونحن فخورون بها، ومن أراد مخاطبتنا فليحترم لساننا. حينها فقط؛ سنحتفل بعيد اللغة الحقيقي، ليس في يومها العالمي السنوي (18 ديسمبر) فحسب، بل في كل يوم ننطق فيه بحرف عربي مبين في محافل العلم والعمل والسياسة.
When we talk about the "daily use" of the Arabic language, we are talking about sovereignty; it is the true vessel for thought and identity. When this vessel is replaced by a foreign one in its own homeland, it is a "psychological defeat" and not a cultural openness. The biggest challenge facing our beautiful language is the blatant injustice it receives from its own speakers before anyone else. They have stopped using it as a primary means of communication in their institutions, companies, and even in their official meetings, creating a huge gap between the language and the reality of life.
In 1991, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies announced a prestigious and sensitive job vacancy (Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa). The position required leading humanitarian work in a region where most of the population—if not all—speaks Arabic. The strange paradox was in the job requirements; proficiency in foreign languages (French and English) was a top priority, while Arabic was listed at the bottom, coming in third as a secondary or "preferred" skill rather than "essential."
This announcement did not go unnoticed, and the International Federation responded firmly: "Choosing someone to represent us and manage our region while placing our mother tongue in third place is unacceptable, and we are not willing to communicate with a regional director responsible for us through an intermediary or translator, while we are the owners of the land and the language."
As a result of this injustice, the language is marginalized in international organizations, and the level of cultural dependency increases, leading to a loss of prestige.
The problem—as it began—is not with the Arabic tongue, but with the tongue that refuses to speak it. Let us tell the world clearly: this is our language, and we are proud of it. Whoever wants to address us must respect our language. Only then will we celebrate the true language holiday, not just on its annual international day (December 18), but every day we pronounce an Arabic letter clearly in the realms of knowledge, work, and politics.