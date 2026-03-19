حين نتحدث عن «الاستخدام اليومي» للغة العربية، فنحن نتحدث عن السيادة؛ فهي الوعاء الحقيقي للفكر والهوية. وحينما يُستبدل هذا الوعاء بآخر أجنبي في عقر داره، فإن ذلك «هزيمة نفسية» وليس انفتاحاً ثقافياً، فأكبر تحدٍ يواجه لغتنا الجميلة هو ذلك الإجحاف الصارخ الذي تتلقاه من أبنائها قبل غيرهم، فهم الذين توقفوا عن استخدامها كأداة تواصل رئيسية في مؤسساتهم، وشركاتهم، وحتى في اجتماعاتهم الرسمية، مما خلق فجوة هائلة بين اللغة وواقع الحياة.

في عام 1991، أعلن الاتحاد الدولي لجمعيات الصليب الأحمر والهلال الأحمر عن شاغر وظيفي مرموق وحساس (المدير الإقليمي لمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا)، كان المنصب يتطلب قيادة العمل الإنساني في منطقة جلُّ سكانها -إن لم يكن جميعهم- يتحدثون العربية. والمفارقة العجيبة كانت في شروط الوظيفة؛ إتقان اللغات الأجنبية (الفرنسية والإنجليزية) كأولوية قصوى، بينما ذُيّلت القائمة باللغة العربية، فجاءت في المرتبة الثالثة كمهارة ثانوية أو «مفضلة» وليست «أساسية».

هذا الإعلان لم يمر مرور الكرام، بل خاطب الاتحاد الدولي بلهجة حازمة: «إن اختيار شخص ليمثلنا ويدير منطقتنا مع وضع لغتنا الأم في المرتبة الثالثة هو أمر غير مقبول، ولسنا مستعدين أن نتواصل مع مدير إقليمي مسؤول عنا عبر وسيط أو مترجم، بينما نحن أصحاب الأرض واللسان».

ومما يترتب عن هذا الإجحاف، تهميش اللغة في المنظمات الدولية وازدياد منسوب التبعية الثقافية وما يترتب عنها من فقدان الهيبة.

المشكلة -كما بدأت- ليست في اللسان العربي، بل في اللسان الذي يرفض أن يتكلم به. ولنقل للعالم بوضوح: هذه لغتنا، ونحن فخورون بها، ومن أراد مخاطبتنا فليحترم لساننا. حينها فقط؛ سنحتفل بعيد اللغة الحقيقي، ليس في يومها العالمي السنوي (18 ديسمبر) فحسب، بل في كل يوم ننطق فيه بحرف عربي مبين في محافل العلم والعمل والسياسة.