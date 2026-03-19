When we talk about the "daily use" of the Arabic language, we are talking about sovereignty; it is the true vessel for thought and identity. When this vessel is replaced by a foreign one in its own homeland, it is a "psychological defeat" and not a cultural openness. The biggest challenge facing our beautiful language is the blatant injustice it receives from its own speakers before anyone else. They have stopped using it as a primary means of communication in their institutions, companies, and even in their official meetings, creating a huge gap between the language and the reality of life.

In 1991, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies announced a prestigious and sensitive job vacancy (Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa). The position required leading humanitarian work in a region where most of the population—if not all—speaks Arabic. The strange paradox was in the job requirements; proficiency in foreign languages (French and English) was a top priority, while Arabic was listed at the bottom, coming in third as a secondary or "preferred" skill rather than "essential."

This announcement did not go unnoticed, and the International Federation responded firmly: "Choosing someone to represent us and manage our region while placing our mother tongue in third place is unacceptable, and we are not willing to communicate with a regional director responsible for us through an intermediary or translator, while we are the owners of the land and the language."

As a result of this injustice, the language is marginalized in international organizations, and the level of cultural dependency increases, leading to a loss of prestige.

The problem—as it began—is not with the Arabic tongue, but with the tongue that refuses to speak it. Let us tell the world clearly: this is our language, and we are proud of it. Whoever wants to address us must respect our language. Only then will we celebrate the true language holiday, not just on its annual international day (December 18), but every day we pronounce an Arabic letter clearly in the realms of knowledge, work, and politics.