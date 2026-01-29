When neutrality and professionalism are absent in the workplace, and favoritism and self-interest prevail, the scene transforms into a law of survival for the closest, not the most competent, and preference for the beloved, not the achiever. The manager becomes a tool for executing desires rather than a standard for justice.

These unjust laws highlight a painful gap between execution and application, as the annual evaluation is reduced to a personal impression, and promotions are stripped of their fair content, granted based on closeness and acceptance rather than work and impact.

Without generalizing, this reality has unfortunately become common in the corridors of some workplaces, opening a wide door for those with the disease of exploiting opportunities, championing personal interests, and prioritizing friendship and affection over those who have labored, strived, persevered, and achieved in silence, while being mindful of God in the performance of their duties. Meanwhile, the responsible person in that organization fails to recall standing before God (on a day when neither wealth nor children will benefit, except for one who comes to God with a sound heart).

Addressing this imbalance requires a shift from personal appreciation to objective measurement, from flattery to evidence. This includes:

First: Linking the annual evaluation to the employee's (Username) in the electronic system, so that it is automatically calculated based on their achievements, the quality of cases, the accuracy of processing, adherence to timelines, and regulatory notes.

Second: Implementing a periodic and neutral functional measurement test, conducted at the organizational level, designed according to the nature of each job path, to measure regulatory knowledge, analytical ability, and decision-making quality. This should be included in evaluation and promotion comparisons, not as a formal procedure, but as an independent efficiency standard that justly recognizes the diligent and reveals the real difference between the achiever and the one who seeks favor.

Third: Distributing the evaluative impact fairly, ensuring that the weight assigned to actual performance and testing is not less than a significant percentage of the overall evaluation, thereby neutralizing individual moods and restoring the evaluation to its original function as a tool for fairness rather than exclusion.

When performance is measured by achievement, and efficiency by proficiency; proximity loses its value, and favoritism has no effect, and promotion regains its true meaning; as a right, not a privilege.