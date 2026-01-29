حينما تغيب الحيادية والمهنية في بيئة العمل، وتطغى المحسوبية والميل للمصلحة، يتحوَّل المشهد إلى قانون البقاء للأقرب لا للأكفأ، والأفضلية للأحب لا للمُنجز، ويتحوّل المدير إلى أداة لتنفيذ الرغبات لا معايير للعدالة.

تلك القوانين المجحفة، تبرز فجوة مؤلمة بين التنفيذ والتطبيق، حين يُختزل التقييم السنوي في انطباع شخصي، وتُفرغ الترقيات من مضمونها العادل، فتُمنح وفق معيار القُرب والقبول لا وفق معيار العمل والأثر.

ومن غير التعميم، هذا الواقع بات دارجاً –للأسف– في أروقة بعض جهات العمل، ففتح باباً واسعاً لمن به مرض استغلال الفرصة، والانتصار للنفس، وتغليب الصداقة والمحبة، على من تعب واجتهد وثابر وأنجز في صمت، وراقب الله في أداء واجبه، بينما غاب عن مسؤول تلك الجهة استحضار الوقوف بين يدي الله (يوم لا ينفع مال ولا بنون إلا من أتى الله بقلب سليم).

إن معالجة ذلك الخلل يقتضي الانتقال من التقدير الشخصي إلى القياس الموضوعي، ومن المجاملة إلى الدليل.. ومن ذلك:

أولاً: ربط التقييم السنوي بـ(Username) للموظف في النظام الإلكتروني، بحيث تحتسب آلياً بناء على إنجازه، ونوعية القضايا، ودقة المعالجة، والالتزام الزمني، والملاحظات النظامية.

ثانياً: يعتمد اختبار قياس وظيفي دوري ومحايد، يُجرى على مستوى الجهة، ويُصمَّم وفق طبيعة كل مسار وظيفي، لقياس المعرفة النظامية، والقدرة التحليلية، وجودة اتخاذ القرار، ويُحتسب ضمن مفاضلات التقييم والترقية، لا كإجراء شكلي، بل كمعيار كفاءة مستقل يُنصف المجتهد ويكشف الفارق الحقيقي بين المُنجز والمتقرّب.

ثالثاً: يُوزَّع الأثر التقييمي بعدالة، بحيث لا يقل الوزن المخصص للأداء الفعلي والاختبار عن نسبة مؤثرة من التقييم العام، بما يُحيّد المزاج الفردي، ويُعيد للتقييم وظيفته الأصلية بوصفه أداة إنصاف لا أداة إقصاء.

وحين يُقاس الأداء بالإنجاز، وتُقاس الكفاءة بالإتقان؛ لا يعود للتقرب قيمة، ولا للمحاباة أثر، وتستعيد الترقية معناها الحقيقي؛ استحقاقاً لا اصطفاءً.