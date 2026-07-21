سبقت الإشارة في مقال سابق إلى الدور الأممي السلبي، الذي أضر بالمشكلة اليمنية وجعل أمدها يطول، ومكّن الحوثيين من مواصلة الابتزاز رغم كل الانتهاكات الجسيمة التي ترتكبها الجماعة بحق الشعب اليمني. الآن يقوم المبعوث هانس غروندبرج بجولات مكوكية يريد منها ـ بحسب تصريحاته ـ خفض التصعيد، بعد التهديدات الأخيرة للجماعة بتعطيل الملاحة في مضيق باب المندب، واستهداف السفن السعودية تحديداً على خلفية اتهامها الزائف للمملكة بحصار اليمن.

هذه اللغة المواربة التي يستخدمها المبعوث الأممي، والتي لا تسمي الأشياء بأسمائها، ولا تحدد بوضوح الطرف المسؤول عن التصعيد وتقويض مساعي السلام وتهديد الأمن والملاحة في ممر حيوي، وإعلان استهداف سفن المملكة بشكل محدد، هذه اللغة لا تساهم في حل المشكلة لأنها غير موضوعية، بل غير صادقة ولا تحمل أمانة مسؤولية ضخمة ومعقدة تهدد أمن الإقليم.

كان على المبعوث الأممي، أن يقدم إحاطة عاجلة لمرجعياته يحدد فيها المسؤولية المباشرة للطرف المتسبب في التصعيد، وما يترتب على ذلك من إجراءات ملزمة لإيقافه، لا سيما وهناك قرارات لمجلس الأمن في مقدمتها القرار 2216، وكان عليه استخدام لغة أكثر تعبيراً عن الواقع الخطير الذي يريد الحوثيون فرضه، لكنه يتصرف وكأنه يريد معالجة خلاف بين طرفين سياسيين متساويين في الشرعية والحقوق، وليس بين حكومة شرعية ومليشيا إرهابية اختطفت وطناً بأكمله وصادرت حرية شعبه وأوصلته إلى أقصى درجات البؤس، خدمةً لنظام إيران الذي يريد السيطرة على المنطقة والتحكم فيها، وتحويلها إلى دول ولائية هشة تحكمها أذرعته.

وعلى أي حال، يبدو هذه المرة أنه لا يجب الانخداع بمناورات المبعوث الأممي التي تصب في صالح جماعة الحوثي. للمرة الأولى نسمع في آن واحد بياناً وطنياً واضحاً للرئيس اليمني، يتضمن إجراءات اقتصادية بتوجيه عائدات النفط للدولة، واستعدادات عسكرية لإنهاء الانقلاب، وبياناً لوزير الدفاع اليمني، وبياناً لمجلس الدفاع الوطني، وبياناً لرئيس مجلس النواب، كلها تؤكد نفس التوجه الذي ذكره رئيس الدولة اليمنية.

أما بالنسبة لتهديد الحوثي بحصار المملكة واستخدامه عبارة (الحصار بالحصار)، فإنه وكما تعرف الأمم المتحدة والعالم أجمع أنها كذبة حوثية سخيفة، المملكة لا تحاصر اليمن بل تريد إنقاذه بدعم حكومته الشرعية ووفق القرارات الأممية ذات الصلة. ونأمل لو كان هناك عاقل واحد في جماعة الحوثي أن يقرأ بيان وزارة الخارجية السعودية، وبيان القيادة المشتركة للتحالف قبل التهور باقتراف عمل عدائي ضد أي هدف سعودي أياً كان.

خلاص اليمن سيأتي قريباً من الداخل بواسطة جيشه وشعبه العربي الحر، وسيدخل ملف حقبة الحوثي إلى الدهاليز المظلمة للتأريخ.