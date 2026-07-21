It was previously mentioned in an earlier article the negative international role that has harmed the Yemeni issue, prolonging its duration and enabling the Houthis to continue their extortion despite all the grave violations committed by the group against the Yemeni people. Now, the envoy Hans Grundberg is making shuttle rounds, aiming — according to his statements — to de-escalate, following the recent threats from the group to disrupt navigation in the Bab al-Mandab Strait and specifically target Saudi ships against the backdrop of their false accusations against the Kingdom of besieging Yemen.

This ambiguous language used by the international envoy, which does not name things clearly or specify the party responsible for the escalation and undermining peace efforts, as well as threatening security and navigation in a vital corridor, and announcing the specific targeting of Saudi ships, does not contribute to solving the problem because it is neither objective nor truthful, and does not carry the weight of a significant and complex responsibility that threatens the security of the region.

The international envoy should have provided an urgent briefing to his references, clearly identifying the direct responsibility of the party causing the escalation, along with the necessary binding measures to stop it, especially since there are Security Council resolutions, foremost among them Resolution 2216. He should have used a language that more accurately reflects the dangerous reality that the Houthis want to impose, but he acts as if he wants to mediate a dispute between two equally legitimate political parties, rather than between a legitimate government and a terrorist militia that has hijacked an entire nation, confiscated its people's freedom, and brought it to the brink of misery, serving the Iranian regime that seeks to dominate and control the region and turn it into fragile client states governed by its proxies.

In any case, it seems this time that we should not be deceived by the maneuvers of the international envoy that serve the interests of the Houthi group. For the first time, we hear simultaneously a clear national statement from the Yemeni president, which includes economic measures directing oil revenues to the state, military preparations to end the coup, a statement from the Yemeni Minister of Defense, a statement from the National Defense Council, and a statement from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, all affirming the same direction mentioned by the head of the Yemeni state.

As for the Houthi threat to besiege the Kingdom and his use of the phrase (siege for siege), it is, as the United Nations and the entire world know, a ridiculous Houthi lie. The Kingdom does not besiege Yemen; rather, it wants to save it by supporting its legitimate government and in accordance with the relevant international resolutions. We hope that there is at least one rational person in the Houthi group who reads the statement from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the statement from the joint coalition leadership before recklessly committing an aggressive act against any Saudi target, regardless of what it is.

The salvation of Yemen will soon come from within through its army and its free Arab people, and the file of the Houthi era will enter the dark corridors of history.