حين تُطفئ الأسرة السعودية أضواء غرفة الجلوس، وتتجمع أمام شاشة التلفاز في ليلة مباراة، فإنها لا تمارس مجرد طقس مشاهدة عابر، بل تُسهم في صناعة مشهد إعلامي ضخم يُعيد رسم خريطة التلقي التلفزيوني في المنطقة العربية بأسرها. هذا ما كشفته بصراحةً أرقام تقرير «مشاهدة التلفزيون المنزلي لكأس العالم 2026» الصادر عن شركة الاستشارات البحثية الإعلامية (MRC)، استناداً إلى بيانات منظومة قياس الجمهور التلفزيوني في المملكة العربية السعودية (KSA TAM)، الذي رصد سلوك المشاهدة في الفترة الممتدة بين 11 و20 يونيو 2026، شاملاً المشاهدة المباشرة والمشاهدة في يوم البث نفسه (LIVE + VOSDAL).

السعودي في مقدمة المشهد

لا تحتاج الأرقام إلى كثير من التأويل؛ فمن إجمالي 924 مليون نقطة تقييم تلفزيوني (TRP) سجّلها العرب خلال فترة الرصد، استأثر المشاهد السعودي وحده بـ730 مليوناً، أي ما يعادل 79% من الإجمالي، فيما لم يتجاوز نصيب العرب المقيمين في المملكة 194 مليوناً. وعلى صعيد الوصول الفعلي غير المكرر (Unduplicated Reach)، بلغ عدد المشاهدين العرب 3.5 مليون شخص، منهم 2.8 مليون سعودي، وهو رقم يعكس عمق الاختراق الجماهيري لهذه البطولة في البيت السعودي تحديداً.

هذه المعطيات ليست مفاجئة لمن يتابع مسار التحوّل الإعلامي الرياضي في المملكة، حيث باتت البنية التحتية للبث والاشتراكات الرياضية وثقافة المشاهدة الجماعية تُشكّل معاً منظومة استهلاكية متكاملة تجعل من الحدث الكروي الكبير لحظة وطنية بامتياز.

مباراة واحدة تُحرّك المنحنى كله

ومن أكثر ما يلفت الانتباه في التقرير، تلك الصورة التي يرسمها منحنى نقاط التقييم التلفزيوني اليومية (TRP)؛ إذ ظلت المعدلات تتحرك في نطاق يتراوح بين 15,300 و16,500 طوال الأيام الأولى، قبل أن يقفز المنحنى قفزةً حادة نحو 16,900 في الخامس عشر من يونيو، مُسجّلاً أعلى قمة على الإطلاق. السبب؟ مباراة واحدة: السعودية أمام الأوروغواي.

ليست هذه المرة الأولى التي تُثبت فيها مباراة المنتخب السعودي قدرتها على إعادة رسم مشهد المشاهدة التلفزيونية، لكنها تُؤكد مجدداً أن المتلقي السعودي لا يتعامل مع كأس العالم باعتباره حدثاً رياضياً عاماً، بل يُعيد صياغته حدثاً وطنياً خاصاً حين يكون الأخضر في الميدان.

الأرقام التفصيلية: هيمنة مباراة السعودية وأوروغواي

على مستوى نسب التقييم التلفزيوني (TRP) للمباريات منفردةً، جاءت مواجهة السعودية وأوروغواي في الصدارة بفارق لافت، إذ حققت نسبة تقييم (Rating %) بلغت 6.91%، ووصولاً غير مكرر (Unduplicated Reach) ناهز 11.41%، بينما جاءت مباراة بلجيكا ومصر في المرتبة الثانية بنسبة تقييم 3.46% ووصول 7%، ثم فرنسا والسنغال بـ3.22% و6.35% على التوالي.

وعلى امتداد القائمة، يمكن ملاحظة أن المباريات التي تضم منتخبات ذات حضور عربي أو إسلامي واضح — كمصر والعراق والسنغال — تتمتع بنسب تقييم أعلى مما هو متوقع قياساً بالثقل العالمي لهذه المنتخبات، وهو مؤشر على بُعد الهوية في قرار المشاهدة العربي، لا مجرد المتابعة الرياضية الصرفة.

الرياضة تتصدّر المشهد التلفزيوني الأشمل

لا يقتصر التقرير على تحليل المباريات، بل يمتد ليرسم صورة شاملة عن أداء الرياضة كجنس تلفزيوني على مدى ثلاث سنوات. والمُلفت أن نقاط التقييم التلفزيوني (TRP) للرياضة بلغت ذروتها التاريخية في الربع الرابع (Q4) من عام 2023 بـ65,884 نقطة، ثم تراجعت إلى 37,300 في الربع الثالث (Q3) من 2025، قبل أن تعود للارتفاع إلى 55,040 في الربع الأول (Q1) من 2026، مع اقتراب كأس العالم وتصاعد حدة الترقب.

69 % للكرة.. والباقي يدور في فلكها

أما على مستوى التفاصيل الفرعية داخل التصنيف الرياضي ذاته، فتُهيمن كرة القدم بنسبة مذهلة بلغت 69% من إجمالي نقاط التقييم التلفزيوني (TRP) للرياضة، فيما تحتل البرامج المعلوماتية المرتبة الثانية — وهي في معظمها نشرات وبرامج إخبارية كروية — دليلاً على أن المتلقي العربي لا يكتفي بمشاهدة المباراة، بل يمتد اهتمامه ليشمل كل ما يدور حولها قبلها وبعدها.

إعلام يعكس هوية.. ووطنية تتجاوز النتائج

ما يكشفه هذا التقرير يتجاوز حدود الأرقام الإعلامية؛ إنه مرآة صادقة لمجتمع يتحول، وجمهور يُعيد تعريف علاقته بالشاشة في ضوء بطولات كروية كبرى. فالمشاهد السعودي لم يعد مجرد متلقٍّ سلبي، بل بات فاعلاً في تشكيل المشهد الإعلامي الإقليمي، تدعمه بنية اشتراكية رياضية متطورة، وثقافة مشاهدة جماعية متجذرة.

وحين يقرر 2.8 مليون سعودي أن يجلسوا أمام شاشاتهم في ليلة واحدة لمتابعة مباراة بعينها، فذلك ليس مجرد حدث تلفزيوني — إنه حدث اجتماعي وثقافي وهوياتي في آنٍ واحد، يستحق أن تتوقف عنده صناعة الإعلام وصناعة الإعلان معاً.

والأجمل في هذه الصورة أنها لا تتوقف عند النتائج ولا تتأثر بها؛ فبصرف النظر عمّا تُسفر عنه المباريات، يظل العقل الجمعي السعودي موحداً خلف منتخبه، والهوية الوطنية راسخة لا تهزّها خسارة ولا تُزلزلها نتيجة.

إن الارتباط العميق بين الشعب السعودي ومنتخبه الوطني لكرة القدم ليس مجرد علاقة بحدث رياضي، بل هو تعبير أصيل عن انتماء جماعي متجذر، يتجدد مع كل مباراة ويزداد صموداً مع كل تحدٍّ، وهو ما تؤكده هذه الأرقام في نهاية المطاف بأبلغ من أي كلام.