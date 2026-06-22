When the Saudi family turns off the lights in the living room and gathers in front of the television screen on match night, they are not merely engaging in a fleeting viewing ritual; they are contributing to the creation of a massive media scene that redraws the map of television reception across the entire Arab region. This was clearly revealed by the figures in the report "Home TV Viewing of the 2026 World Cup," issued by the Media Research Consulting Company (MRC), based on data from the television audience measurement system in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA TAM), which monitored viewing behavior during the period from June 11 to June 20, 2026, including live viewing and viewing on the same broadcast day (LIVE + VOSDAL).

The Saudi at the Forefront

The numbers do not require much interpretation; of the total 924 million television rating points (TRP) recorded by Arabs during the monitoring period, the Saudi viewer alone accounted for 730 million, or 79% of the total, while the share of Arabs residing in the Kingdom did not exceed 194 million. In terms of actual unduplicated reach, the number of Arab viewers reached 3.5 million, of whom 2.8 million were Saudis, a figure that reflects the deep penetration of this tournament into the Saudi household specifically.

These data are not surprising to those following the trajectory of sports media transformation in the Kingdom, where the infrastructure for broadcasting and sports subscriptions, along with the culture of collective viewing, together form a comprehensive consumer system that turns the major football event into a distinctly national moment.

One Match Moves the Entire Curve

One of the most striking aspects of the report is the picture drawn by the daily television rating points (TRP) curve; the rates remained within a range of 15,300 to 16,500 throughout the initial days, before the curve jumped sharply to 16,900 on June 15, marking the highest peak ever. The reason? One match: Saudi Arabia against Uruguay.

This is not the first time a match involving the Saudi national team has proven its ability to redraw the television viewing landscape, but it reaffirms that the Saudi viewer does not perceive the World Cup as a mere public sporting event; rather, they reshape it into a special national event when the green team is on the field.

Detailed Figures: Dominance of the Saudi vs. Uruguay Match

In terms of television rating percentages (TRP) for individual matches, the encounter between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay topped the list by a significant margin, achieving a rating percentage of 6.91% and an unduplicated reach of nearly 11.41%, while the match between Belgium and Egypt ranked second with a rating of 3.46% and a reach of 7%, followed by France and Senegal at 3.22% and 6.35% respectively.

Throughout the list, it can be observed that matches featuring teams with a clear Arab or Islamic presence — such as Egypt, Iraq, and Senegal — enjoy higher rating percentages than expected given the global weight of these teams, indicating the importance of identity in the Arab viewing decision, rather than mere sports following.

Sports Lead the Broader Television Scene

The report does not limit itself to analyzing matches but extends to paint a comprehensive picture of sports performance as a television genre over three years. Notably, television rating points (TRP) for sports reached a historic peak in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023 with 65,884 points, then declined to 37,300 in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, before rising again to 55,040 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, as the World Cup approached and anticipation intensified.

69% for Football... and the Rest Revolves Around It

At the level of sub-details within the sports classification itself, football dominates with an astonishing 69% of the total television rating points (TRP) for sports, while informational programs rank second — mostly football news bulletins and shows — indicating that the Arab viewer does not limit themselves to watching the match but extends their interest to everything surrounding it before and after.

Media Reflecting Identity... and Nationality Beyond Results

What this report reveals goes beyond mere media numbers; it is a true mirror of a transforming society and an audience redefining its relationship with the screen in light of major football tournaments. The Saudi viewer is no longer just a passive recipient; they have become an active participant in shaping the regional media scene, supported by an advanced sports subscription infrastructure and a deeply rooted culture of collective viewing.

When 2.8 million Saudis decide to sit in front of their screens on one night to watch a specific match, it is not just a television event — it is a social, cultural, and identity event all at once, deserving of attention from both the media and advertising industries.

What is even more beautiful about this picture is that it does not stop at the results nor is it affected by them; regardless of the outcomes of the matches, the Saudi collective mindset remains united behind their team, and national identity is firmly established, unshaken by losses or results.

The deep connection between the Saudi people and their national football team is not merely a relationship with a sporting event; it is an authentic expression of a rooted collective belonging that renews with each match and grows stronger with every challenge, as these figures ultimately affirm more eloquently than any words could.