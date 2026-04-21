لم يكن مشهد عبور النادي الأهلي إلى نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة مجرد انتصار عابر في سجلات الكرة، بل كان تجسيداً حياً لملحمة تكاتفت فيها الرؤية الثاقبة مع العزيمة الصلبة، لتعلن عودة «قلعة الكؤوس» إلى مكانها الطبيعي سيدة للقارة ومحطاً لأنظار العالم.


خلف هذا الإنجاز التاريخي تبرز شخصية رئيس النادي الذي أدار المشهد بذكاء الصامتين وفكر المخططين، وتجلت ثقافته الإدارية في قدرته العجيبة على الحفاظ على اتزان السفينة وسط أمواج التوقعات العالية. لم ينجرف الرئيس خلف الضجيج الإعلامي، بل رسم «خارطة الطريق» بهدوء يسبق العواصف الكروية، مؤمناً أن البناء الرصين يتطلب نفساً طويلاً وفكراً يمزج بين الاحترافية العالمية والهوية الأهلاوية المتجذرة، وهذا الرقي في التعامل والعمق في التفكير كانا بمثابة البوصلة التي وجهت طموحات النادي نحو منصات التتويج.


ولا يمكن إغفال بصمة المدرب الذي أدار المعارك الفنية بدهاء وتوازن، محولاً الخطط إلى واقع ملموس، عبر قراءة دقيقة للخصوم وثقة مطلقة في أدواته، ليثبت أن خلف كل إنجاز عظيم عقلاً رياضياً يتقن فن الحسم في اللحظات الصعبة.


وعلى المستطيل الأخضر رأينا كتيبة من المقاتلين الذين لم يكتفوا بتمثيل الشعار، بل تماهوا معه حد الذوبان، فلم تكن أقدامهم هي من تركض فحسب، بل كانت أحلامهم وطموحاتهم هي المحرك الأساسي. لقد أظهر لاعبو الأهلي نضجاً تكتيكياً وروحاً قتالية تعكس قيمة القميص الذي يرتدونه، محولين الضغوط إلى طاقة إبداعية، ومثبتين أن «الملكي» لا يرضى بغير الذهب سقفاً لطموحاته.


لكن -وبعيداً عن الخطط والتكتيك- يظل جمهور الأهلي العظيم هو الأيقونة الخالدة والسر الذي لا يفك تشفيره، فهم ليسوا مجرد مشجعين، بل هم النبض الذي يمنح الجسد حياته. هذا الجمهور الكبير بـ«تيفوهاته» التي تحكي قصص المجد، وأهازيجه التي تهز أركان الملاعب، كان هو اللاعب الأول الذي مهد طريق الوصول، واللاعب الأخير الذي حسم المعارك بصوته وهيبته. لقد أثبت الأهلاويون -بحب ناديهم- أنهم الثابت الوحيد في معادلة البطولات، والمحرك الذي لا ينضب للوفاء، والوقود الذي يشعل فتيل الإبداع في أحلك الظروف.


إن الأهلي اليوم لا يقدم درساً في كرة القدم فحسب، بل يقدم نموذجاً في الرقي الثقافي والرياضي، حيث اجتمعت حكمة القيادة، مع إخلاص اللاعبين، وجنون المدرج؛ لتصيغ بياناً مهيباً يعلن أن «القلعة» لا تغيب إلا لتعود أكثر مهابة وإشراقاً.


إننا أمام فصل جديد من فصول العظمة التاريخية لهذا النادي العريق الذي يطاول اليوم عنان السماء، بطموحه الذي لا يعرف المستحيل.