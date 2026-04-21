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لم يكن مشهد عبور النادي الأهلي إلى نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة مجرد انتصار عابر في سجلات الكرة، بل كان تجسيداً حياً لملحمة تكاتفت فيها الرؤية الثاقبة مع العزيمة الصلبة، لتعلن عودة «قلعة الكؤوس» إلى مكانها الطبيعي سيدة للقارة ومحطاً لأنظار العالم.
خلف هذا الإنجاز التاريخي تبرز شخصية رئيس النادي الذي أدار المشهد بذكاء الصامتين وفكر المخططين، وتجلت ثقافته الإدارية في قدرته العجيبة على الحفاظ على اتزان السفينة وسط أمواج التوقعات العالية. لم ينجرف الرئيس خلف الضجيج الإعلامي، بل رسم «خارطة الطريق» بهدوء يسبق العواصف الكروية، مؤمناً أن البناء الرصين يتطلب نفساً طويلاً وفكراً يمزج بين الاحترافية العالمية والهوية الأهلاوية المتجذرة، وهذا الرقي في التعامل والعمق في التفكير كانا بمثابة البوصلة التي وجهت طموحات النادي نحو منصات التتويج.
ولا يمكن إغفال بصمة المدرب الذي أدار المعارك الفنية بدهاء وتوازن، محولاً الخطط إلى واقع ملموس، عبر قراءة دقيقة للخصوم وثقة مطلقة في أدواته، ليثبت أن خلف كل إنجاز عظيم عقلاً رياضياً يتقن فن الحسم في اللحظات الصعبة.
وعلى المستطيل الأخضر رأينا كتيبة من المقاتلين الذين لم يكتفوا بتمثيل الشعار، بل تماهوا معه حد الذوبان، فلم تكن أقدامهم هي من تركض فحسب، بل كانت أحلامهم وطموحاتهم هي المحرك الأساسي. لقد أظهر لاعبو الأهلي نضجاً تكتيكياً وروحاً قتالية تعكس قيمة القميص الذي يرتدونه، محولين الضغوط إلى طاقة إبداعية، ومثبتين أن «الملكي» لا يرضى بغير الذهب سقفاً لطموحاته.
لكن -وبعيداً عن الخطط والتكتيك- يظل جمهور الأهلي العظيم هو الأيقونة الخالدة والسر الذي لا يفك تشفيره، فهم ليسوا مجرد مشجعين، بل هم النبض الذي يمنح الجسد حياته. هذا الجمهور الكبير بـ«تيفوهاته» التي تحكي قصص المجد، وأهازيجه التي تهز أركان الملاعب، كان هو اللاعب الأول الذي مهد طريق الوصول، واللاعب الأخير الذي حسم المعارك بصوته وهيبته. لقد أثبت الأهلاويون -بحب ناديهم- أنهم الثابت الوحيد في معادلة البطولات، والمحرك الذي لا ينضب للوفاء، والوقود الذي يشعل فتيل الإبداع في أحلك الظروف.
إن الأهلي اليوم لا يقدم درساً في كرة القدم فحسب، بل يقدم نموذجاً في الرقي الثقافي والرياضي، حيث اجتمعت حكمة القيادة، مع إخلاص اللاعبين، وجنون المدرج؛ لتصيغ بياناً مهيباً يعلن أن «القلعة» لا تغيب إلا لتعود أكثر مهابة وإشراقاً.
إننا أمام فصل جديد من فصول العظمة التاريخية لهذا النادي العريق الذي يطاول اليوم عنان السماء، بطموحه الذي لا يعرف المستحيل.
The scene of Al Ahly Club's passage to the final of the AFC Champions League was not just a fleeting victory in the records of football, but a living embodiment of an epic where sharp vision combined with strong determination, announcing the return of the "Castle of Cups" to its rightful place as the queen of the continent and a focal point for the world's attention.
Behind this historic achievement stands the personality of the club's president, who managed the scene with the intelligence of the silent and the mindset of planners. His administrative culture was evident in his remarkable ability to maintain the ship's balance amidst the waves of high expectations. The president did not get swept away by media noise; instead, he quietly mapped out the "roadmap" ahead of the football storms, believing that solid construction requires a long breath and a thought that blends global professionalism with the deeply rooted Ahly identity. This sophistication in dealing and depth in thinking served as the compass that directed the club's ambitions toward the podiums of glory.
We cannot overlook the coach's imprint, who managed the tactical battles with cunning and balance, turning plans into tangible reality through a precise reading of opponents and absolute confidence in his tools, proving that behind every great achievement lies a sporting mind that masters the art of decisiveness in difficult moments.
On the green pitch, we saw a battalion of fighters who did not merely represent the emblem, but merged with it to the point of melting away. Their feet were not the only things running; their dreams and ambitions were the main driving force. Al Ahly players demonstrated tactical maturity and a fighting spirit that reflects the value of the jersey they wear, transforming pressure into creative energy, and proving that the "Royal" does not settle for anything less than gold as the ceiling of its ambitions.
However - away from plans and tactics - the great Al Ahly fans remain the eternal icon and the secret that cannot be decoded. They are not just supporters; they are the pulse that gives life to the body. This large crowd, with their "tifos" that tell stories of glory and chants that shake the stadiums, was the first player to pave the way for success and the last player to settle battles with their voice and presence. The Ahly fans have proven - through their love for their club - that they are the only constant in the equation of championships, the inexhaustible engine of loyalty, and the fuel that ignites the spark of creativity in the darkest circumstances.
Today, Al Ahly is not just providing a lesson in football; it is offering a model of cultural and sporting sophistication, where the wisdom of leadership meets the dedication of players and the madness of the stands, crafting a majestic statement that declares that the "castle" only disappears to return more majestic and radiant.
We are witnessing a new chapter in the historical greatness of this prestigious club, which today reaches for the sky with its ambition that knows no impossible.