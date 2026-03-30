استقبل المجتمع السعودي بإشادة واسعة الإعلانات الوطنية المتلاحقة حول تأهيل الأراضي المتدهورة، إدراكاً لكون المملكة العربية السعودية تخوض اليوم غمار تحول بيئي استراتيجي غير مسبوق. هذا التحول يتجاوز في أبعاده المفهوم التقليدي لحماية الطبيعة، لينتقل نحو بناء منظومة متكاملة لإعادة هندسة المجال الحيوي. ويستهدف هذا المشروع الطموح تصحيح المفاهيم البنيوية التي أفضت تاريخياً إلى تدهور الأنظمة البيئية —والتي عززتها في مراحل سابقة «عاطفية الإدارة» المفتقرة للمنهجية العلمية— وذلك عبر خطة شاملة لإعادة تأهيل مليون هكتار من الأراضي المتضررة. ويمثل هذا الحراك، الذي يقوده ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، انتقالاً واعياً من سياسات «الاستجابة للأزمات» إلى «الإدارة السببية»، حيث أعادت رؤيته مكانة البيئة كركيزة سيادية للأمن الوطني والتنمية المستدامة، مرسخةً مبدأ التوازن الإحيائي كضرورة حيوية لا تنفصل عن النمو الاقتصادي والاجتماعي.


إن هذا التوجه ليس مجرد مبادرة بيئية معزولة، بل هو إعادة صياغة شاملة للعلاقة التفاعلية بين الإنسان والأرض، تستند إلى تكامل دقيق بين الأطر التشريعية، والمؤسسية، والمعرفية. فالتدهور الذي طال الأراضي السعودية لم يكن نتاجاً لعوامل مناخية محضة، بل جاء محصلة لتفاعل معقد بين الضغوط الطبيعية، والممارسات السلوكية الإنسانية (الأنثروبولوجية) غير المستدامة، من رعي جائر طال الأعشاب، والشجيرات، والأشجار، وعمليات دهس لسطح التربة أدت إلى استنزاف قدرتها التجددية، وصولاً إلى الاحتطاب العشوائي الذي قوض الأصول النباتية، والزحف العمراني الذي ضاعف الضغوط على النظم البيئية الهشة. ومن هنا، غدا التدخل القيادي الشامل ضرورة حتمية لضمان استدامة الموارد الحيوية وحمايتها من الاستنزاف الجائر.


ويكمن التطور الجوهري في هذا السياق في التحول نحو «بنية مؤسسية بيئية» فاعلة، ترتكز على إحكام الأنظمة والتشريعات بوصفها الإطار الحاكم للعلاقة بين الإنسان والموارد الطبيعية. إن وضوح هذه التشريعات لم يعد يستهدف ضبط السلوك فحسب، بل صار أداة لتعزيز الحوكمة، ومنع تداخل الاختصاصات، مما يرفع كفاءة التنفيذ ويضمن ديمومة المكتسبات. ويواكب هذا الإصلاح الاستثمارُ المكثف في رأس المال البشري، عبر تأهيل كوادر متخصصة في علوم التربة، وبيئة النبات، وتقنيات الرصد المتقدمة، مع التركيز على مسارات الإرشاد والتوعية والدراسات الاجتماعية، إيماناً بأن إدارة النظم الحديثة لم تعد تعتمد على الجهد التقليدي، بل على البيانات والتحليل العلمي الدقيق.


وفي هذا الإطار، يبرز دور المؤسسات الأكاديمية في صياغة المستقبل، من خلال تخريج أجيال قادرة على الإدارة الفنية وفق التخصصات العالمية، مع تعزيز الجوانب الإدارية والاجتماعية للبيئة. إن صقل المواهب المتخصصة في «علوم تغيير السلوك الإنساني» والدراسات الإنسانية يعد ركيزة أساسية لخلق شراكة مجتمعية في الإدارة، تضمن الحفاظ على الموارد دون حرمان المجتمع من حقه في الاستمتاع بالطبيعة، فإعادة تأهيل الأراضي هي في جوهرها استعادة لهوية الأرض الطبيعية، ورسم لسياساتها المستقبلية بانسجام تام مع الإنسان.


وبذلك، تتحول المؤسسات التعليمية إلى قاعدة لإنتاج الوعي البيئي المستدام، حيث يؤدي دمج مفاهيم الاستدامة في المناهج إلى بناء جيل يمتلك الكفاءة السلوكية اللازمة للتعامل مع تحديات العصر. ويعمل هذا المسار، جنباً إلى جنب مع المنظومات التوعوية، على تحويل حماية الغطاء النباتي من مسؤولية مؤسسية صرفة إلى التزام أخلاقي ووطني عام. ليظل الإنسان هو المحور والغاية، فهو المحرك الأساسي للإصلاح حين يتحول وعيه من «الاستهلاك الاستنزافي» إلى «الإحياء المسؤول»، متبنياً ممارسات الرعي المستدام وحماية الموائل كجزء أصيل من هويته الوطنية الجديدة.


إن تكامل هذه المسارات يعكس مقاربة شمولية تؤكد أن نجاح مشروع إعادة تأهيل الأراضي هو ثمرة منظومة وطنية تعمل في انسجام تام لتحقيق الأمن البيئي. وفي جوهره يجسد هذا التحول رؤية تنموية أعمق، يقودها ولي العهد، لم تعد تقيس التقدم بالمؤشرات المادية فحسب، بل بقدرة الوطن ومواطنيه على حماية إرثه الطبيعي وضمان جودة الحياة للأجيال القادمة، لتصبح البيئة شريكاً استراتيجياً في صياغة مستقبل المملكة، لا مجرد وعاء للنشاط البشري.