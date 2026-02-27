- In the current Saudi sports scene, a strange paradox emerges that stops anyone with insight. While we are experiencing a football boom that has made our league the focus of the world's attention thanks to unlimited support and enablers, a legitimate question arises, posed by the former president of the Football Federation, Adel Ezzat, in his dialogue with colleague Batal Al-Qaws on Al Arabiya channel: Where are the clear strategic plans for the Football Federation?



- This question did not come from a place of criticism for the sake of criticism, but rather as a realistic reading from an experienced man who understands that institutional work is not measured by the noise of transfers, but by the clarity of declared goals and tangible results at the level of the national team, which remains the true "thermometer" of any federation's success.



- Today, we face a technical dilemma that requires courage in diagnosis. The division over the presence of eight foreign players is not merely a difference in viewpoints, but a struggle between the desire to raise the marketing power of the league and the reality of the "local player" who finds himself trapped on the bench. How can we expect a player who does not participate regularly with his club to compete with the giants of Asia and the world?



- Asian national teams, which we used to surpass easily in the past, have become a "difficult number" in front of us, not because they possess our capabilities, but because they have a project, technical stability, and stars who play football regularly, while our ambition has shifted from competing for continental gold to merely "advancing from the groups" or qualifying for the World Cup with great difficulty.



- The question that imposes itself is: Who holds the Football Federation accountable? Is it the Ministry of Sports? Or the Olympic Committee? Or has the General Assembly become a mere spectator? The huge budgets and resources provided to the current federation under the presidency of Yasser Al-Mashel necessitate outputs that match this generosity. We cannot continue to have our goal since 1994 be "just reaching" the World Cup, while we possess the elements for continental leadership.



- As we approach the departure of a generation of key pillars like Salem Al-Dosari and Mohammed Kanno, we find ourselves facing a gap in young talents that have become "rare currency." We urgently need specialized technical committees that do not merely manage operations but draw a roadmap and a long-term strategy extending to 2040, ensuring the creation of a generation capable of restoring the prestige of "Al-Akhdar."



- The strength of the Saudi league should be a support for the national team, not an obstacle. Continuing to work without announced plans and specific timelines will keep us spinning in a vicious circle. Support is present, the audience is waiting, and the ball is now in the court of the Football Federation to prove that success is not only in organizing tournaments but in ascending to the podiums.