- في المشهد الرياضي السعودي الحالي، تبرز مفارقة عجيبة تستوقف كل ذي بصيرة، فبينما نعيش طفرة كروية جعلت من دورينا محط أنظار العالم بفضل الدعم والممكِّنات اللامحدودة، يطل علينا تساؤل مشروع وضعه رئيس الاتحاد السابق لكرة القدم عادل عزت في حواره مع الزميل بتال القوس في قناة العربية: أين هي الخطط الإستراتيجية الواضحة لاتحاد كرة القدم؟


- هذا التساؤل لم يأتِ من باب النقد لمجرد النقد، بل هو قراءة واقعية لرجل خبير يدرك أن العمل المؤسسي لا يُقاس بضجيج الصفقات، بل بوضوح الأهداف المعلنة والنتائج الملموسة على صعيد المنتخب الأول، الذي يظل هو «الترمومتر» الحقيقي لنجاح أي اتحاد.


- إننا اليوم أمام معضلة فنية تتطلب شجاعة في التشخيص، فالانقسام حول وجود ثمانية لاعبين أجانب ليس مجرد اختلاف في وجهات النظر، بل هو صراع بين رغبة في رفع القوة التسويقية للدوري، وبين واقع «اللاعب المحلي» الذي يجد نفسه حبيس دكة البدلاء. فكيف ننتظر من لاعب لا يشارك بصفة أساسية مع ناديه أن يقارع كبار آسيا والعالم؟


- لقد أصبحت المنتخبات الآسيوية، التي كنا نتجاوزها بسهولة في الماضي، «رقماً صعباً» أمامنا، ليس لأنها تملك إمكانياتنا، بل لأنها تمتلك مشروعاً واستقراراً فنياً ونجوماً يمارسون الكرة بانتظام، بينما تحول طموحنا من المنافسة على الذهب القاري إلى مجرد «تجاوز المجموعات» أو التأهل المونديالي بشق الأنفس.


- السؤال الذي يفرض نفسه: من يحاسب اتحاد الكرة؟ هل هي وزارة الرياضة؟ أم اللجنة الأولمبية؟ أم أن الجمعية العمومية باتت تمارس دور المتفرج؟ إن الميزانيات الضخمة والممكنات التي وُفرت للاتحاد الحالي برئاسة ياسر المسحل تحتم وجود مخرجات توازي هذا العطاء. لا يمكن أن يظل هدفنا منذ عام 1994 هو «مجرد الوصول» لكأس العالم، بينما نحن نملك مقومات الريادة القارية.


- ومع اقتراب رحيل جيل من الركائز الأساسية مثل سالم الدوسري ومحمد كنو، نجد أنفسنا أمام فجوة في المواهب الشابة التي باتت «عملة صعبة». نحن بحاجة ماسة إلى لجان فنية متخصصة لا تكتفي بتسيير الأعمال، بل ترسم خارطة طريق وإستراتيجية بعيدة المدى تمتد حتى عام 2040، تضمن صناعة جيل قادر على استعادة هيبة «الأخضر».


- قوة الدوري السعودي يجب أن تكون رافداً للمنتخب لا عائقاً له. إن استمرار العمل دون خطط معلنة وأهداف زمنية محددة سيجعلنا ندور في حلقة مفرغة، فالدعم موجود، والجمهور ينتظر، والكرة الآن في مرمى اتحاد القدم ليثبت أن النجاح ليس فقط في تنظيم البطولات، بل في الصعود للمنصات.