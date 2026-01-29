يعكس الاختلاف بين الرياض وأبوظبي في اليمن والسودان والصومال تبايناً عابراً في فلسفة النفوذ وطريقة إدارة الإقليم؛ حيث تنطلق السعودية من دعم الدولة المركزية الحامية لوحدة الجغرافيا ومنع نشوء كيانات موازية.


ففي اليمن مثلاً؛ دعمت السعودية الشرعية ووحدة البلاد، معتبرة أن أي مسار انفصالي يهدّد الأمن الإقليمي، فعملت على إعادة الموانئ والمؤسسات إلى إطار الدولة.


وفي السودان؛ وقفت الرياض مع الجيش بوصفه مؤسسة الدولة، وسعت لوقف الحرب عبر مسار جدة، انطلاقًا من أن استقرار السودان جزء من استقرار البحر الأحمر.


أما في الصومال؛ فاختارت السعودية التعامل حصرياً مع الحكومة الفيدرالية، دعماً لوحدة البلاد، ما مكَّن مقديشو من إعادة ترتيب علاقاتها.


الخلاصة..


قد تختلف الأساليب وقد تتباين المصالح لكن ما يجري اليوم يؤكد حقيقة واحدة أن السعودية انتقلت من مرحلة ردّ الفعل إلى مرحلة تشكيل الإقليم على أساس الاستقرار ووحدة الدول، حيث تدير المملكة خلافاتها بهدوء عبر دعم الدولة على حساب التفتيت، وإعادة الاعتبار للمؤسسات الشرعية، لا المليشيات، إدراكًا بأن أخطر ما يواجه المنطقة هو تحوّلها إلى جزر نفوذ ودويلات متنازعة.