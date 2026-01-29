The difference between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in Yemen, Sudan, and Somalia reflects a transient divergence in the philosophy of influence and the way the region is managed; where Saudi Arabia supports the central state that protects the unity of geography and prevents the emergence of parallel entities.



In Yemen, for example, Saudi Arabia supported legitimacy and the unity of the country, considering that any separatist path threatens regional security, so it worked to restore ports and institutions to the framework of the state.



In Sudan, Riyadh stood with the army as the institution of the state and sought to stop the war through the Jeddah track, based on the premise that the stability of Sudan is part of the stability of the Red Sea.



As for Somalia, Saudi Arabia chose to deal exclusively with the federal government, supporting the unity of the country, which enabled Mogadishu to rearrange its relations.



In summary..



The methods may differ and the interests may vary, but what is happening today confirms one truth: that Saudi Arabia has moved from a phase of reaction to a phase of shaping the region based on stability and the unity of states, where the Kingdom manages its differences calmly by supporting the state at the expense of fragmentation, and restoring the legitimacy of institutions, not militias, recognizing that the most dangerous challenge facing the region is its transformation into islands of influence and conflicting micro-states.