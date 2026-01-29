تتصاعد بين الفينة والأخرى اتهامات يطلقها عشاق الكرة تتحدث عن مصالح يجنيها بعض المدربين من أعمال السمسرة على اللاعبين، ويلقي البعض أسباب فشل اللاعبين المحترفين إلى كونهم نتاج صفقات رياضية مدبرة في ليل، أطرافها وكلاء اللاعبين ومدربو أندية أصروا على التعاقد مع أولئك المحترفين.


اتهامات السمسرة للمدربين ليست وليدة اليوم، فهي متداولة منذ سنوات مضت، وظاهرة انتشرت في الأندية الرياضية، يقوم خلالها مدربون بجلب لاعبين محددين يصرون على حضورهم رغم المستويات الباهتة التي يقدمونها خلال لعبهم، لكن إصرارهم يجعل الأندية ترضخ لتلك الـ «صفقات»، ويلقون بعد ذلك فشلهم نحو المدربين، وهم لا يعلمون أنهم تلقوا عمولات مالية ضخمة دون النظر إلى الفائدة الفنية منهم.


هذا الإصرار المبطن بأرباح مخفية للمدربين يثقل خزائن الأندية بالديون، ويؤثر سلباً على النتائج، وهي استغلال صريح للأندية الرياضية وتلاعب بأسعار اللاعبين في ظل رفع أسعار التعاقد معهم إلى أسعار فلكية، فالمدرب يقوم بدور مزدوج مدرباً وسمساراً.


الشارع الرياضي أصبح أكثر وعياً بتلك الممارسات، لكن تخلي إدارات بعض الأندية يجعلها مستمرة، فنشاهد لاعبين معطوبين وآخرين هم أبعد ما يكونون لاعبي كرة قدم يكلفون الأندية مبالغ مليونية وديوناً تثقل كاهلها، في حين لا نزال نشاهد مدربين يصرون على جلب أبناء جلدتهم المفلسين، الذين يفشلون خطط الأندية بالبطولات، فيكون مصيرهم إلغاء عقودهم وحصولهم على عقودهم كاملة مع الشرط الجزائي، وقد يلحقهم المدربون بالمبالغ المليونية ذاتها، والخاسر هو الأندية وجماهيرها.


الاستشهاد هنا بالكثير من اللاعبين الذين قدموا إلى كرتنا السعودية وما هي إلا أشهر بسيطة حتى غادروا بعد إلغاء عقودهم وبحوزتهم ملايين الريالات، مما يستوجب تشكيل لجان فنية مختصة لا تترك الحبل على الغارب للمدربين للتحكم وعقد الصفقات، بل مناقشتهم وجعل الاختيار من قبل اللجنة المختصة والابتعاد عن الصفقات المليونية المشبوهة والمغلفة بالسمسرة.


مهمات المدرب تنحصر في تحديد احتياجات المراكز التي تحتاج إلى تدعيم سواء باللاعبين المحليين أو الأجانب لتبقى هنا مسؤولية الاختيار مرتبطة ارتباطا كلياً بفريق فني مختص، يناقش المستويات والقيمة المالية ومدى استفادة النادي من التعاقد منه.


ولا شك أن الملايين المهدرة في صفقات السمسرة هي نتاج (ضعف الفكر الإداري)، و ترك الحبل على الغارب للمدربين، وضعف الإدارات أمامهم في سلبيات لا يقبلها الشارع الرياضي حالياً، فالصفقات التي تفوح منها رائحة السمسرة، سواء من المدرب أو غيره لن تنجح، ومصيرها الفشل، وهو ما ستعاني منه الأندية السعودية لاحقاً عند فشل دفع قيمة تلك التعاقدات خصوصاً إذا علمنا أن آخر الإحصاءات كشفت قائمة حظر شملت 10 أندية سعودية، صدر بحقها ما مجموعه 28 قرار إيقاف، تفاوتت في المدة والنوع بين قرارات محددة الأجل وأخرى مفتوحة حتى السداد؛ بسبب نزاعات مالية وتعهدات غير منفذة تجاه لاعبين ومدربين ووكلاء.