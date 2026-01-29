From time to time, accusations arise from football enthusiasts regarding the interests that some coaches gain from brokering deals involving players. Some attribute the failures of professional players to the fact that they are the result of orchestrated sports deals at night, with agents and club coaches insisting on signing those professionals.



The accusations of brokering against coaches are not new; they have been circulating for years and have become a phenomenon in sports clubs. During this, coaches bring in specific players whom they insist on having despite the lackluster performances they deliver while playing. However, their insistence makes clubs yield to these "deals," and they then blame their failures on the coaches, unaware that they have received substantial financial commissions without considering the technical benefit from them.



This insistence, cloaked in hidden profits for the coaches, burdens the clubs' finances with debts and negatively impacts results. It is a blatant exploitation of sports clubs and manipulation of player prices, as the costs of signing them skyrocket to astronomical figures. The coach plays a dual role as both a coach and a broker.



The sports community has become more aware of these practices, but the negligence of some club administrations allows them to continue. We see injured players and others who are far from being football players costing clubs millions and accumulating debts that weigh heavily on them. Meanwhile, we still see coaches insisting on bringing in their broke compatriots, who fail the clubs' championship plans, leading to the cancellation of their contracts while still receiving their full contracts along with penalty clauses. Coaches may also face the same million-dollar amounts, with the clubs and their fans being the ultimate losers.



There are many examples of players who came to our Saudi football and left just a few months later after their contracts were canceled, taking millions of riyals with them. This necessitates the formation of specialized technical committees that do not leave coaches free to control and sign deals, but rather discuss with them and make selections through the specialized committee, steering clear of suspicious million-dollar deals cloaked in brokering.



The coach's tasks are limited to identifying the needs of positions that require reinforcement, whether with local or foreign players. Here, the responsibility of selection is entirely linked to a specialized technical team that discusses performance levels, financial value, and the extent of the club's benefit from the contract.



There is no doubt that the millions wasted on brokering deals are a result of (weak administrative thinking) and leaving the reins loose for coaches, along with the weakness of administrations in front of them regarding negatives that the sports community currently does not accept. Deals that reek of brokering, whether from the coach or others, will not succeed, and their fate is failure. This is what Saudi clubs will suffer from later when they fail to pay the value of those contracts, especially when we know that the latest statistics revealed a blacklist that included 10 Saudi clubs, which were subjected to a total of 28 suspension decisions, varying in duration and type between fixed-term decisions and others open until payment; due to financial disputes and unfulfilled commitments towards players, coaches, and agents.