في العالم أجمع، لم يعد بالإمكان الحديث عن كرة القدم اليوم دون ذكر قطر؛ تلك الدولة التي تُعد نموذجاً حضارياً فاخراً في تنظيم البطولات بمختلف أشكالها، وأنواعها، وكثافة وحماسة جماهيرها.


لقد باتت الدوحة إحدى أبرز معالم خارطة الفيفا، فبنجاحها الباهر في استضافة كأس العالم، غيّرت قواعد اللعبة تماماً. وكيف لا، وقد احتضنت واحدة من أقوى وأمتع نُسخ كأس العالم داخل الملعب وخارجه؟


ولا أُبالغ إن قلت إنها أصبحت مدرسةً متكاملة في التنظيم على مختلف المستويات، من البنية التحتية إلى النقل التلفزيوني، وما بينهما من عمل احترافي يستحق أن يُدرَّس، ويُنهل من تجربته كل من يفكّر في خوض هذه المغامرة.


ولم تقتصر عناية قطر على منشآتها الرياضية فحسب، بل جعلت من التفاصيل عنواناً لها. تفاصيل صغيرة جداً، لكنها حاضرة في كل زاوية؛ حيثما حللت وجدت ما يناسبك... بل ما يُلامسك.


كرة القدم في قطر ليست مجرد بطولة بتواريخ محددة، ولا مباريات بدقائقها التسعين؛ فالتجربة هناك تبدأ منذ لحظة دخولك حدودها. تشعرك الدوحة بأن البطولة صُمّمت لك تحديداً؛ تملأ تجربتك حياة، وتأخذك في رحلة ماتعة، وتُشعرك بأن فريقك الذي جئت من أجله هو الأهم. ذلك الإحساس الجميل الذي تصنعه قطر لا يغادرك، حتى وإن غادرتها أنت.


وفي تنظيمها للبطولة العربية مثالٌ واضح؛ إذ احتضنت قطر خلال 18 يوماً، 16 دولة عربية، عبر 6 ملاعب موزعة على 4 مدن، وبإجمالي حضور جماهيري تجاوز 1,236,600 متفرج في 32 مباراة، بمتوسط 38,644 مشجعاً في كل لقاء.


أما نهائي البطولة على استاد لوسيل، فقد شهد حضوراً يقارب 84,517 متفرجاً، وهي أرقام واقعية وقياسية، تتجاوز متوسط حضور بطولات قارية كبرى.


هذه الأرقام لا تُقرأ بمعزل عن معناها؛ فهي تؤكد أن الدوحة باتت قبلةً للعبة وعشّاقها، وقبلةً للمضيوم... كما كتب الشادي وغنّى أبو نورة.


والدوحة — بالمناسبة — في اللغة هي:


الشجرة الكبيرة العظيمة ذات الظل الواسع، التي يستظل بها الناس.


ولعلها لم تكن مجرد مدينة استضافت بطولة، بل كانت — كما اسمها — دوحةً وارفة الظلال؛ احتوت الجميع، وجمعت العرب تحت سقف رياضة واحدة، وقدّمت نموذجاً يؤكد أن ما يُزرع بالنيّة، يُثمر بالإنجاز.


خاتمة:


«في الشتاء، تغدو الجيوب مواقد، تغفو على دفئها الأيادي الوحيدة.