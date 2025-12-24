In the whole world, it is no longer possible to talk about football today without mentioning Qatar; that country which is considered a luxurious civilizational model in organizing tournaments of various forms, types, and the intensity and enthusiasm of its fans.



Doha has become one of the most prominent landmarks on the FIFA map, and with its remarkable success in hosting the World Cup, it has completely changed the rules of the game. How could it not, when it hosted one of the strongest and most enjoyable editions of the World Cup both on and off the field?



I do not exaggerate when I say that it has become a comprehensive school in organization at various levels, from infrastructure to broadcasting, and everything in between is professional work that deserves to be studied, and from which anyone thinking of embarking on this adventure can draw lessons.



Qatar's care did not stop at its sports facilities alone, but it made details its hallmark. Very small details, yet they are present in every corner; wherever you go, you find what suits you... even what touches you.



Football in Qatar is not just a tournament with specific dates, nor matches with their ninety minutes; the experience there begins the moment you enter its borders. Doha makes you feel that the tournament was designed specifically for you; it fills your experience with life, takes you on a delightful journey, and makes you feel that the team you came for is the most important. That beautiful feeling created by Qatar does not leave you, even if you leave it.



In organizing the Arab tournament, there is a clear example; Qatar hosted 16 Arab countries over 18 days, across 6 stadiums distributed over 4 cities, with a total audience exceeding 1,236,600 spectators in 32 matches, averaging 38,644 fans at each encounter.



The final of the tournament at Lusail Stadium witnessed an attendance of nearly 84,517 spectators, which are realistic and record numbers, surpassing the average attendance of major continental tournaments.



These numbers cannot be read in isolation from their meaning; they confirm that Doha has become a destination for the game and its lovers, a sanctuary for the lost... as Al-Shadi wrote and Abu Noura sang.



And Doha — by the way — in the language is:



The great big tree with wide shade, under which people seek refuge.



Perhaps it was not just a city that hosted a tournament, but it was — as its name suggests — a shady oasis; it embraced everyone, gathered Arabs under one roof of a single sport, and presented a model that confirms that what is planted with intention bears fruit in achievement.



Conclusion:



“In winter, pockets become stoves, where lonely hands sleep on their warmth.