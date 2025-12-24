تميّزت السياسة السعودية بالهدوء والحكمة والتبصّر وسعة الأفق والأخذ في الاعتبار المصالح الكبرى والأهداف الإستراتيجية. النظرة البعيدة للنتائج المحتملة لأي موقف يتعلق بأي قضية هي السمة التي تتصف بها؛ ولذلك تأتي مواقفها بعد دراسة وافية وتحليل عميق لكل المعطيات والظروف. لا توجد في السعودية سياسة انفعالية كردة فعل متعجلة، وليس ثمة تعامل متسرّع مع أي حدث كبير؛ لأن مطبخ القرار يضع كل الفرضيات في الحسبان بشكل استباقي، ويجهّز لها الحلول المناسبة.

هذه السياسة هي نهج المملكة منذ عهد الملك عبدالعزيز، رحمه الله، هو الذي وضع أسسها وشكّل ملامحها. بالعودة إلى فترة حكمه الحسّاسة وما أحاط بها من ظروف محلية وإقليمية وعالمية، سنعرف كيف أدار الملفات بدهاء وأناة وحكمة، وحقّق كل ما يضمن استمرار مشروعه بتأسيس الدولة السعودية الثالثة، بشروطه ومعاييره التي حظيت بتأييد القوى العالمية الكبرى؛ لأنها منطقية وسيادية، ولا تتعدى على جوار أو تطالب بما هو ليس لها.

ومن بعده مرّت المملكة باختبارات كثيرة، بعضها في منتهى الخطورة، لكنها نجحت فيها بامتياز بفضل الالتزام بالنهج السياسي الذي قامت عليه، والذي يتطوّر في آلياته وأساليبه بحسب مستجدات الأوضاع، لكن ثوابته وأساسياته كما هي، وأهم ركائزها: أمن واستقرار الوطن، وتحييد كل ما يهدّده من أي طرف قريب أو بعيد، والعمل الإيجابي الفعّال لتحقيق السلم والسلام والأمن في المحيط العربي والإقليمي. إنها تعمل دائماً على إنهاء المشاكل في محيطها بالحوار والدبلوماسية والحلول السياسية. تصبر طويلاً وتخلق الفرصة تلو الأخرى، تلتزم بوعودها ولا تنكث عهودها، لكنها لا تتسامح مع الذين يعتبرون نفَسَها الطويل تردّداً في اتخاذ القرار الحاسم عندما يتعلق الأمر بتهديد سياجها الأمني.

ولذلك، يجب أن يعلم المندفعون إلى خلق الاضطرابات في منطقة لم تعد تحتمل المزيد من الفوضى والتشرذم، أن هذه مقامرة خطيرة بأمن المنطقة كلها. النار لن تستثني أحداً إذا اتسعت رقعتها، ومن يعتقد أنه قادر على إدارة لعبة الحرائق دون أن يمسّه لهبها فإنه واهم كثيراً.