The Saudi policy is characterized by calmness, wisdom, foresight, and a broad perspective, taking into account major interests and strategic objectives. The long-term view of the potential outcomes of any position related to any issue is its defining trait; therefore, its positions come after thorough study and deep analysis of all data and circumstances. There is no reactive, impulsive policy in Saudi Arabia; there is no hasty response to any major event; because the decision-making process considers all hypotheses proactively and prepares appropriate solutions for them.

This policy has been the approach of the Kingdom since the reign of King Abdulaziz, may God have mercy on him, who laid its foundations and shaped its features. By returning to his sensitive rule and the local, regional, and global circumstances surrounding it, we will understand how he managed issues with cunning, patience, and wisdom, achieving everything that ensures the continuity of his project in establishing the third Saudi state, under his conditions and standards, which received the support of major global powers; because they are logical and sovereign, and do not encroach upon neighbors or demand what is not theirs.

After him, the Kingdom went through many tests, some of which were extremely dangerous, but it succeeded in them with distinction thanks to its commitment to the political approach upon which it was founded, which evolves in its mechanisms and methods according to the developments of the situation, but its constants and fundamentals remain the same. The most important of its pillars are: the security and stability of the homeland, neutralizing anything that threatens it from any nearby or distant party, and effective positive work to achieve peace and security in the Arab and regional surroundings. It always works to resolve issues in its vicinity through dialogue, diplomacy, and political solutions. It patiently creates opportunity after opportunity, adheres to its promises, and does not break its pledges, but it does not tolerate those who consider its long breath as hesitation in making decisive decisions when it comes to threats to its security fence.

Therefore, those rushing to create disturbances in a region that can no longer bear more chaos and fragmentation must understand that this is a dangerous gamble with the security of the entire region. The fire will spare no one if it spreads, and anyone who thinks they can manage the game of fires without being touched by its flames is greatly mistaken.