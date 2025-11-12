لا نعرف متى سيعيش بعض عالمنا العربي أوضاعاً مستقرة تليق بالبشر وتحفظ حقهم في عيش قدرٍ معقول من الحياة الكريمة، أو على الأقل لا يكونوا حطباً عبثياً لخلافات المتصارعين على السلطة، الذين يتحدثون باسم الشعب بينما الشعب يحصده الرصاص من كل اتجاه.


نتحدث عن السودان الشقيق، الشعب الجميل والأرض الجميلة المكتنزة بالخيرات، بلد العلماء والشعراء وأوائل التكنوقراط في العالم العربي بعد الاستقلال، الذي تحول سريعاً إلى ساحة للانقلابات منذ ذلك الحين، عطلت تنميته وشردت مواطنيه، وجعلته يئن بأوجاع متراكمة ينوء بها كاهل المواطن المسكين.


خلال هذه الأيام عاد السودان إلى تصدر المشهد الإعلامي بفظائع يندى لها جبين الإنسانية من مدينة الفاشر وغيرها. إعدامات جماعية ميدانية، حرق المآوي المتهالكة على من فيها، اغتصابات انتقامية، تشريد النساء والأطفال على طرقات ترابية طويلة في رحلة تيه وعذاب لا يطاق. لا شيء يعلو على صوت الرصاص، ولا رائحة غير رائحة البارود والدماء المسفوكة.


لا يوجد في السودان احتلال أجنبي، ولا هو في مواجهة عدوان خارجي. رفاق الأمس الذين تحالفوا على السلطة بعد قفزهم إليها اختلفوا فأصبح لكل جانب جيش وعدة وعتاد، كله موجه لصدور السودانيين. المشفقون على السودان هيأوا كل ما يمكن لإنقاذه، لكن لا أحد من جنرالات الحرب يهمه ذلك. التقوا أكثر من مرة في مدينة جدة، يبتسمون للكاميرات ثم يعودون إلى القتال. ذهبت لجان وساطة إلى الخرطوم لكن لم تنجح المحاولات. هدير الرصاص يبعث النشوة في نفوس المتغالبين، لا يهمهم كم يسيل من الدماء، وكم من الجثث تنهشها الطيور الجارحة.


كيف لو عاد إلى الحياة الذين ناضلوا من أجل استقلال أوطانهم وشاهدوا ما يحدث فيها بعد أن أصبح يستعمرها التخلف والفقر والخوف والموت المجاني بسبب أنظمة حكم آخر همها المواطن.