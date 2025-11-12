We do not know when some of our Arab world will experience stable conditions worthy of human beings and preserve their right to live a reasonable amount of a dignified life, or at least not be mere fodder for the conflicts of those vying for power, who speak in the name of the people while the people are being harvested by bullets from every direction.



We are talking about our brother Sudan, the beautiful people and the beautiful land rich in resources, a country of scholars, poets, and the pioneers of technocrats in the Arab world after independence, which quickly turned into a battleground for coups since then, disrupting its development and displacing its citizens, leaving them to suffer from accumulated pains that weigh heavily on the shoulders of the poor citizen.



During these days, Sudan has returned to the forefront of the media scene with atrocities that make humanity shudder, coming from the city of El Fasher and elsewhere. Field executions, the burning of dilapidated shelters with those inside, retaliatory rapes, and the displacement of women and children on long dirt roads in a journey of wandering and unbearable suffering. Nothing drowns out the sound of gunfire, and there is no scent other than that of gunpowder and spilled blood.



There is no foreign occupation in Sudan, nor is it facing external aggression. The comrades of yesterday who allied for power after seizing it have disagreed, and now each side has its own army, weapons, and equipment, all directed at the bodies of Sudanese people. Those concerned for Sudan have prepared everything possible to save it, but none of the war generals care about that. They have met several times in the city of Jeddah, smiling for the cameras, only to return to fighting. Mediation committees have gone to Khartoum, but the attempts have failed. The roar of gunfire sends a thrill through the hearts of the contenders, and they do not care how much blood is shed, or how many corpses are devoured by scavenging birds.



How would it be if those who fought for the independence of their homelands returned to life and witnessed what is happening in them now that they are being colonized by backwardness, poverty, fear, and gratuitous death due to regimes that care little for the citizen.