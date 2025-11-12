سؤال تبادر إلى ذهني وأنا أرى وأسمع وأقرأ ما يُطرح من آراء نقدية حول ذلك «البنر» الذي رُفع في ديربي الاتحاد والأهلي، وما تبعه من حملات إعلامية وجماهيرية عبر منصة «إكس»، تُطالب الجهات المعنية بفتح تحقيق لمعرفة المتسبّب، ومن كان له دور في السماح برفع ذلك البنر أو شارك في دعمه وإدخاله إلى مدرج جماهير الأهلي، لما تضمنه من عبارات غير لائقة تمس النادي وتاريخه وسمعته.


- لا شك أن مثل هذه الإساءات، أياً كان مصدرها أو من يقف خلفها أو يسهم في ظهورها في المدرجات، مرفوضة تماماً، وتستوجب وقفة حازمة. غير أن السؤال الذي يفرض نفسه: هل هذه الحالة هي الوحيدة؟ أم أن هناك حالات كثيرة سبقتها تم التغاضي عنها، رغم ما واجهته من حملات إعلامية وجماهيرية مشابهة طالبت بفتح التحقيق فيها، إلا أنها مرّت وكأن شيئاً لم يكن.


- لقد صدرت إساءات سابقة بصيغ متعددة، سواء بشكل مباشر أو من خلال التلميح والغمز، من بعض رؤساء روابط المشجعين أو عبر الحسابات الرسمية لبعض الأندية على منصة «إكس»، ومع ذلك لم تحظَ بالمتابعة أو المساءلة اللازمة.


- إن مثل هذا التباين في أسلوب التعامل مع المخالفات التي تصدر من الأندية أو جماهيرها يُعدّ نوعاً من الظلم، وله أثر بالغ في زيادة احتقان الشارع الرياضي وتغذية التعصّب، ويمنح انطباعاً سلبياً لدى الرأي العام مفاده أن هناك من يتعامل مع «الظلم» بمعيارين: أحدهما جميل ومحبوب، والآخر قبيح ومذموم!


- والمشكلة الحقيقية حين تُترك بعض التجاوزات الصغيرة دون معالجة، لتكبر شيئاً فشيئاً حتى تُصبح ظاهرة يصعب احتواؤها. وعندها، لن يكون مستغرباً تصاعد مؤشرات الفوضى، وما ينتج عنها من آثار سلبية تثير التساؤلات حول آلية اتخاذ القرار داخل اللجان والجهات المسؤولة، خصوصاً عندما تتداول الجماهير معلومات عن فتح تحقيق في قضية ما، فيأتي التساؤل المشروع.. متى تصحو اللجان ومتى تغفو؟ ومتى يُفتح باب التحقيق ومتى يُغلق؟ ومتى يصبح الظلم في نظر البعض جميلاً ومتى يُعدّ قبيحاً ومذموماً؟