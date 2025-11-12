سؤال تبادر إلى ذهني وأنا أرى وأسمع وأقرأ ما يُطرح من آراء نقدية حول ذلك «البنر» الذي رُفع في ديربي الاتحاد والأهلي، وما تبعه من حملات إعلامية وجماهيرية عبر منصة «إكس»، تُطالب الجهات المعنية بفتح تحقيق لمعرفة المتسبّب، ومن كان له دور في السماح برفع ذلك البنر أو شارك في دعمه وإدخاله إلى مدرج جماهير الأهلي، لما تضمنه من عبارات غير لائقة تمس النادي وتاريخه وسمعته.
- لا شك أن مثل هذه الإساءات، أياً كان مصدرها أو من يقف خلفها أو يسهم في ظهورها في المدرجات، مرفوضة تماماً، وتستوجب وقفة حازمة. غير أن السؤال الذي يفرض نفسه: هل هذه الحالة هي الوحيدة؟ أم أن هناك حالات كثيرة سبقتها تم التغاضي عنها، رغم ما واجهته من حملات إعلامية وجماهيرية مشابهة طالبت بفتح التحقيق فيها، إلا أنها مرّت وكأن شيئاً لم يكن.
- لقد صدرت إساءات سابقة بصيغ متعددة، سواء بشكل مباشر أو من خلال التلميح والغمز، من بعض رؤساء روابط المشجعين أو عبر الحسابات الرسمية لبعض الأندية على منصة «إكس»، ومع ذلك لم تحظَ بالمتابعة أو المساءلة اللازمة.
- إن مثل هذا التباين في أسلوب التعامل مع المخالفات التي تصدر من الأندية أو جماهيرها يُعدّ نوعاً من الظلم، وله أثر بالغ في زيادة احتقان الشارع الرياضي وتغذية التعصّب، ويمنح انطباعاً سلبياً لدى الرأي العام مفاده أن هناك من يتعامل مع «الظلم» بمعيارين: أحدهما جميل ومحبوب، والآخر قبيح ومذموم!
- والمشكلة الحقيقية حين تُترك بعض التجاوزات الصغيرة دون معالجة، لتكبر شيئاً فشيئاً حتى تُصبح ظاهرة يصعب احتواؤها. وعندها، لن يكون مستغرباً تصاعد مؤشرات الفوضى، وما ينتج عنها من آثار سلبية تثير التساؤلات حول آلية اتخاذ القرار داخل اللجان والجهات المسؤولة، خصوصاً عندما تتداول الجماهير معلومات عن فتح تحقيق في قضية ما، فيأتي التساؤل المشروع.. متى تصحو اللجان ومتى تغفو؟ ومتى يُفتح باب التحقيق ومتى يُغلق؟ ومتى يصبح الظلم في نظر البعض جميلاً ومتى يُعدّ قبيحاً ومذموماً؟
A question came to my mind as I see, hear, and read the critical opinions regarding that "banner" raised during the derby between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, and the subsequent media and fan campaigns on the "X" platform, demanding the relevant authorities to open an investigation to identify the culprit, and those who played a role in allowing the raising of that banner or participated in supporting and bringing it into the Al-Ahli fans' stands, due to the inappropriate phrases it contained that touch upon the club, its history, and its reputation.
- There is no doubt that such insults, regardless of their source or who stands behind them or contributes to their appearance in the stands, are completely unacceptable and warrant a firm stance. However, the question that imposes itself is: Is this case the only one? Or are there many previous cases that were overlooked, despite facing similar media and fan campaigns demanding investigations into them, yet they passed as if nothing had happened.
- Previous insults have been issued in various forms, whether directly or through insinuation and hints, from some heads of fan associations or through the official accounts of some clubs on the "X" platform, and yet they did not receive the necessary follow-up or accountability.
- Such a disparity in the way violations from clubs or their fans are handled is considered a form of injustice, and it has a profound effect on increasing tension in the sports community and fueling fanaticism. It gives a negative impression to public opinion that there are those who deal with "injustice" with two standards: one is beautiful and beloved, while the other is ugly and condemned!
- The real problem arises when some minor transgressions are left unaddressed, allowing them to grow little by little until they become a phenomenon that is difficult to contain. At that point, it will not be surprising to see an increase in indicators of chaos, and the negative effects that arise from it raise questions about the decision-making mechanisms within the committees and responsible authorities, especially when fans circulate information about opening an investigation into a certain issue. The legitimate question then arises: When do the committees wake up and when do they fall asleep? When is the door to investigation opened and when is it closed? When does injustice become beautiful in the eyes of some and when is it considered ugly and condemned?