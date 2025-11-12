في إطار رؤيتها الصناعية الطموحة، تؤكّد المملكة العربية السعودية على تعزيز قدراتها الدفاعية والاقتصادية من خلال توطين قطاع الصناعات العسكرية، فعدا عن كونه مطلباً إستراتيجياً لأمن المملكة، فإنّه أيضاً ركيزة مهمة في تحقيق أهداف رؤية السعودية 2030 للتنمية الاقتصادية والتنويع.


منذ تأسيس الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية (GAMI) عام 2017، بدأ المسار يتحول من شراء مستورد إلى إنتاج محلي. مثلاً، كان التوطين في الإنفاق العسكري أقل من 5 % قبل سنوات، ثم ارتفع إلى نحو 4 % عام 2018، حتى بلغ عام 2023 نحو 19.35 % من الإنفاق العسكري محلياً. وفي أحدث لقائه السنوي للصناعات العسكرية، أعلنت الهيئة أن النسبة ارتفعت أكثر إلى نحو 24.89 % بحلول نهاية 2024.


هذه الأرقام تحيل إلى أن المملكة قطعت شوطاً مهماً في أقل من عقد، لكنها بنفس الوقت أمام منعطف حقيقي: الوصول إلى نسبة 50 % أو أكثر من الإنفاق العسكري محلّياً بحلول عام 2030 هو الهدف المركزي.


برأيي يمكن القول إن هذا التوجّه يشكّل «ثنائية مكاسب» – أولاً، يكسر التبعية الكبرى للصادرات العسكرية، وبالتالي يعزز الأمن والقدرة الذاتية، وثانياً، يصنع قيمة اقتصادية محلية: وظائف، مواد محلية، نقل تقنية، وصناعات مرافقة. ومع ذلك، الطريق ليس خالياً من التحديات: التوطين لا يعني فقط تصنيع المنتج، بل يشمل سلسلة التوريد، البحث والتطوير، الصيانة، والتحكّم في الجودة، كلها عوامل أساسية لتنافسية صناعية حقيقية.


في هذا السياق، يبرز أن الهيئة لم تكتفِ بإطلاق الأرقام، بل وضعت أُطرا تنظيمية وسياسات، ووقّعت اتفاقيات كبيرة، وفتحت تراخيص للشركات المحلية والدولية، ما يعكس جدّية تحفيز الاستثمار وتطوير القدرات البشرية.


ومن زاوية نقدية، يمكن التنويه بأن النسبة التي بلغت نحو ربع الإنفاق لا تزال تعني أن ثلاثة أرباع الإنفاق العسكري ما زالت تستورد أو تُعتمد على شركات أجنبية أو مكونات غير محلية. هذا يعني أن التسارع مطلوب، لا فقط في التصنيع لكن في القيمة المُضافة، والابتكار، وتصدير المنتجات السعودية إلى الأسواق الخارجية. كما أن ربط هذه الصناعات المحلية بمزيد من البحث والتطوير يُعدّ مفتاحاً لجعل المملكة ليست فقط مستخدماً بل مصنّعاً ومبتكِراً.


ختاماً، إن ما تحقق حتى الآن يُعدّ إنجازاً لافتاً في طريق بناء «صناعات دفاعية وطنية» في المملكة، لكن الأهم الاستدامة وتعميق المحتوى المحلي، وتحويل الأرقام إلى واقع صناعي مؤثر على الدولة والاقتصاد والمجتمع. إذا واصلت المملكة بهذا الزخم، فستنطلق نحو موقع أرفع بين الدول المنتجة للأسلحة، وتترجم الاقتصاد الدفاعي إلى عنصر قوة تنموية حقيقية.