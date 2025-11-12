في إطار رؤيتها الصناعية الطموحة، تؤكّد المملكة العربية السعودية على تعزيز قدراتها الدفاعية والاقتصادية من خلال توطين قطاع الصناعات العسكرية، فعدا عن كونه مطلباً إستراتيجياً لأمن المملكة، فإنّه أيضاً ركيزة مهمة في تحقيق أهداف رؤية السعودية 2030 للتنمية الاقتصادية والتنويع.
منذ تأسيس الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية (GAMI) عام 2017، بدأ المسار يتحول من شراء مستورد إلى إنتاج محلي. مثلاً، كان التوطين في الإنفاق العسكري أقل من 5 % قبل سنوات، ثم ارتفع إلى نحو 4 % عام 2018، حتى بلغ عام 2023 نحو 19.35 % من الإنفاق العسكري محلياً. وفي أحدث لقائه السنوي للصناعات العسكرية، أعلنت الهيئة أن النسبة ارتفعت أكثر إلى نحو 24.89 % بحلول نهاية 2024.
هذه الأرقام تحيل إلى أن المملكة قطعت شوطاً مهماً في أقل من عقد، لكنها بنفس الوقت أمام منعطف حقيقي: الوصول إلى نسبة 50 % أو أكثر من الإنفاق العسكري محلّياً بحلول عام 2030 هو الهدف المركزي.
برأيي يمكن القول إن هذا التوجّه يشكّل «ثنائية مكاسب» – أولاً، يكسر التبعية الكبرى للصادرات العسكرية، وبالتالي يعزز الأمن والقدرة الذاتية، وثانياً، يصنع قيمة اقتصادية محلية: وظائف، مواد محلية، نقل تقنية، وصناعات مرافقة. ومع ذلك، الطريق ليس خالياً من التحديات: التوطين لا يعني فقط تصنيع المنتج، بل يشمل سلسلة التوريد، البحث والتطوير، الصيانة، والتحكّم في الجودة، كلها عوامل أساسية لتنافسية صناعية حقيقية.
في هذا السياق، يبرز أن الهيئة لم تكتفِ بإطلاق الأرقام، بل وضعت أُطرا تنظيمية وسياسات، ووقّعت اتفاقيات كبيرة، وفتحت تراخيص للشركات المحلية والدولية، ما يعكس جدّية تحفيز الاستثمار وتطوير القدرات البشرية.
ومن زاوية نقدية، يمكن التنويه بأن النسبة التي بلغت نحو ربع الإنفاق لا تزال تعني أن ثلاثة أرباع الإنفاق العسكري ما زالت تستورد أو تُعتمد على شركات أجنبية أو مكونات غير محلية. هذا يعني أن التسارع مطلوب، لا فقط في التصنيع لكن في القيمة المُضافة، والابتكار، وتصدير المنتجات السعودية إلى الأسواق الخارجية. كما أن ربط هذه الصناعات المحلية بمزيد من البحث والتطوير يُعدّ مفتاحاً لجعل المملكة ليست فقط مستخدماً بل مصنّعاً ومبتكِراً.
ختاماً، إن ما تحقق حتى الآن يُعدّ إنجازاً لافتاً في طريق بناء «صناعات دفاعية وطنية» في المملكة، لكن الأهم الاستدامة وتعميق المحتوى المحلي، وتحويل الأرقام إلى واقع صناعي مؤثر على الدولة والاقتصاد والمجتمع. إذا واصلت المملكة بهذا الزخم، فستنطلق نحو موقع أرفع بين الدول المنتجة للأسلحة، وتترجم الاقتصاد الدفاعي إلى عنصر قوة تنموية حقيقية.
As part of its ambitious industrial vision, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emphasizes enhancing its defense and economic capabilities by localizing the military industries sector. Beyond being a strategic requirement for the Kingdom's security, it is also an important pillar in achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 for economic development and diversification.
Since the establishment of the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) in 2017, the trajectory has shifted from imported purchases to local production. For example, localization in military spending was less than 5% a few years ago, then rose to about 4% in 2018, reaching approximately 19.35% of military spending locally by 2023. In its latest annual meeting for military industries, the authority announced that the percentage has further increased to about 24.89% by the end of 2024.
These figures indicate that the Kingdom has made significant progress in less than a decade, but at the same time, it faces a real turning point: reaching a rate of 50% or more of military spending locally by 2030 is the central goal.
In my opinion, it can be said that this direction represents a "dual gain" – first, it breaks the major dependence on military exports, thus enhancing security and self-sufficiency, and second, it creates local economic value: jobs, local materials, technology transfer, and accompanying industries. However, the road is not free of challenges: localization does not only mean manufacturing the product, but also includes the supply chain, research and development, maintenance, and quality control, all of which are essential factors for true industrial competitiveness.
In this context, it is noteworthy that the authority has not only launched the figures but has also established regulatory frameworks and policies, signed major agreements, and opened licenses for local and international companies, reflecting a serious commitment to stimulating investment and developing human capabilities.
From a critical perspective, it can be noted that the percentage reaching about a quarter of spending still means that three-quarters of military spending is still imported or reliant on foreign companies or non-local components. This indicates that acceleration is needed, not only in manufacturing but also in value addition, innovation, and exporting Saudi products to foreign markets. Additionally, linking these local industries with more research and development is key to making the Kingdom not just a user but a manufacturer and innovator.
In conclusion, what has been achieved so far is a remarkable accomplishment on the path to building "national defense industries" in the Kingdom, but the most important aspect is sustainability and deepening local content, transforming numbers into an impactful industrial reality for the state, economy, and society. If the Kingdom continues with this momentum, it will ascend to a higher position among the countries producing weapons and translate the defense economy into a true element of developmental strength.