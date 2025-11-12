We do not know when some of our Arab world will experience stable conditions worthy of humanity and preserve their right to live a reasonable amount of a dignified life, or at least not be mere fodder for the conflicts of those vying for power, who speak in the name of the people while the people are being harvested by bullets from every direction.

We are talking about our brother Sudan, the beautiful people and the beautiful land rich in resources, the country of scholars, poets, and the first technocrats in the Arab world after independence, which quickly turned into a battleground for coups since then, disrupting its development and displacing its citizens, leaving them to suffer from accumulated pains that weigh heavily on the shoulders of the poor citizen.

During these days, Sudan has returned to the forefront of the media scene with atrocities that make humanity blush, coming from the city of El Fasher and elsewhere. Field executions, burning of dilapidated shelters with those inside, retaliatory rapes, and the displacement of women and children on long dirt roads in a journey of wandering and unbearable suffering. Nothing drowns out the sound of gunfire, and there is no smell other than that of gunpowder and spilled blood.

There is no foreign occupation in Sudan, nor is it facing external aggression. The comrades of yesterday, who allied for power after jumping into it, have disagreed, leading each side to have its own army, weapons, and equipment, all directed at the Sudanese people. Those who care for Sudan have prepared everything possible to save it, but none of the war generals are interested in that. They met several times in the city of Jeddah, smiling for the cameras, then returned to fighting. Mediation committees went to Khartoum, but the attempts were unsuccessful. The roar of gunfire sends ecstasy to the hearts of the contenders; they do not care how much blood is spilled or how many corpses are devoured by predatory birds.

What if those who fought for the independence of their homelands returned to life and saw what is happening in them now that they are being colonized by backwardness, poverty, fear, and gratuitous death, due to regimes that care nothing for the citizen.