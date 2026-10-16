رغم محاولات مليشيا الحوثي المدعومة من إيران السيطرة على مدينة تعز الحرة إلا أن أبناءها ورجالها يدافعون عن خيارهم الإستراتيجي، فرجالها يدركون اليوم أن مستقبلهم يتوقف على هذا الصمود وعدم الخضوع للمليشيا التي دمّرت بلاد اليمن وعطلت البناء والتنمية. تقدّم مدينة تعز التضحيات والشهداء ليس دفاعاً عن جغرافيتها وحدودها، بل عن الهُوية الثقافية العربية الأصيلة الساكنة في أعماق أرضها.

إن الوقوف إلى جانب تعز ضرورة وجودية اليوم لنا جميعاً. ولعل من واجب قوات الشرعية في عمليات فجر اليمن أهمية الوقوف بكل قوة مع هذه المدينة التي تدافع عبر جبهات متعددة لصد هجمات العدو الحوثي الذي يحلم بالسيطرة عليها، منذ أن دنّس أرض اليمن قبل سنوات فائتة، لكن تعز يعز عليها أن ترضخ وتسلم تاريخها ومكوناتها لهذا المحتل الغاصب، وهي تدرك أن الله حباها بموقع جغرافي مميز حيث الجبال التي تحيط بها تشكّل دروعاً طبيعية تساهم في إضافة قوة لكل من يمتلكها ويقيم بها عسكرياً وأمنياً. بالإضافة إلى أهمية موقعها على امتداد الساحل الغربي، حيث باب المندب وميناء المخا أحد أهم الموانئ باليمن. تقف تعز هذه الأيام وترفض أن تكون لقمة سائغة لفكر مذهبي رجعي لا يوجد لديه مفهوم الدولة، بل يحمل فكر العصابات والمرتزقة وتجربتهم بمدن ومحافظات اليمن تشهد على غوغائيتهم.

إن مدينة تعز تمثل أهمية ثقافية وتاريخية لأبناء اليمن بوجه خاص وللوطن العربي بوجه عام، وهي رغم الحصار المفروض عليها منذ سنوات ورغم هجمات العدو المتكررة إلا أنها تتطلع لحريتها وبقائها ضمن مفهوم الدولة المدنية ولا تريد لتاريخها العربي المشرف في النضال والحرية أن يتلاشى ويذوب في فكر العصابات والفوضى والجوع والتشرذم الذي زرعته المليشيا الحاقدة منذ 12 عاماً في أرض اليمن العربية.