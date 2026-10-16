Despite the attempts of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to control the free city of Taiz, its people and men are defending their strategic choice. They understand today that their future depends on this steadfastness and refusal to submit to the militia that has destroyed Yemen and hindered construction and development. The city of Taiz offers sacrifices and martyrs not just in defense of its geography and borders, but for the authentic Arab cultural identity that resides deep within its land.

Standing by Taiz is an existential necessity for all of us today. It is perhaps the duty of the legitimate forces in the Fajr Yemen operations to stand firmly with this city, which is defending itself across multiple fronts against the Houthi enemy that dreams of controlling it, ever since it desecrated the land of Yemen years ago. However, Taiz finds it hard to submit and surrender its history and components to this usurping occupier, knowing that God has blessed it with a unique geographical location where the mountains surrounding it form natural shields that contribute to adding strength to anyone who possesses it and establishes military and security presence there. In addition to its important location along the western coast, where Bab al-Mandab and the port of Al-Mokha are among the most important ports in Yemen. These days, Taiz stands firm and refuses to be an easy prey for a retrogressive sectarian ideology that has no concept of the state, but rather carries the mindset of gangs and mercenaries, and their experience in the cities and governorates of Yemen testifies to their chaos.

The city of Taiz represents cultural and historical significance for the people of Yemen in particular and for the Arab nation in general. Despite the siege imposed on it for years and the repeated attacks from the enemy, it aspires to its freedom and to remain within the concept of a civil state, not wanting its proud Arab history of struggle and freedom to fade away and dissolve into the mindset of gangs, chaos, hunger, and fragmentation that the hateful militia has sown in the Arab land of Yemen for the past 12 years.