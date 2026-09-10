من تابع أعمال مؤتمر «حوار الأمن والتاريخ 2026» في الرياض يكتشف أن أهمية الحدث تجاوزت حدود المؤتمر التقليدي؛ كمحاولة لقراءة العلاقة بين الأمن وبناء الدولة والتنمية والهوية والوعي، ووضع التجربة السعودية الممتدة لأكثر من ثلاثة قرون أمام نخبة واسعة من الإعلاميين والباحثين والخبراء والمسؤولين، ونظّمت وزارة الداخلية المؤتمر في قصر الثقافة بحي السفارات في الرياض، خلال الفترة من 6 إلى 8 سبتمبر 2026، تحت شعار «تاريخنا ومستقبلنا.. أمن ونماء»، بمشاركة أكثر من 160 متحدثاً، وأكثر من 30 جهة، وتضمّن أكثر من 65 جلسة حوارية ولقاءً تفاعلياً، إضافة إلى معرض وفعاليات وتجارب معرفية وثقافية، فيما أشارت البيانات التعريفية للمؤتمر إلى استقبال نحو 5000 زائر من داخل المملكة وخارجها، وهي أرقام تعكس اتساع نطاق الحدث وتنوع مجالاته، وتأتي أهمية هذه الأرقام من طبيعة المشاركين والموضوعات المطروحة؛ فالمؤتمر جمع أصحاب السمو والمعالي والقيادات والمسؤولين والخبراء والباحثين والأكاديميين، وناقش الأمن والتنمية والاقتصاد والمجتمع والثقافة والهوية الوطنية والوعي والاعتدال والعلاقات الدولية وتطور المؤسسات والقدرات الأمنية ودور الأمن في دعم الاستثمار وتحسين جودة الحياة، وهنا تحديداً تظهر قيمة المؤتمر؛ لأنه يقدم الأمن باعتباره عنصراً من عناصر بناء الدولة، وليس ملفاً منفصلاً عن بقية مسارات التنمية، فاستقرار المجتمعات ينعكس على الاقتصاد والاستثمار والتعليم والسياحة وجودة الحياة، كما أن التاريخ يمنح الأجيال القدرة على فهم الكيفية التي تطورت بها المؤسسات والممارسات وصولاً إلى صورتها الحديثة، واللافت في المؤتمر أيضاً أن التاريخ لا يقدم بوصفه سرداً للماضي فقط، وإنما باعتباره مادة لفهم الحاضر واستشراف المستقبل، ولذلك جاءت الشراكة مع دارة الملك عبدالعزيز في المحتوى العلمي والتاريخي، إلى جانب شراكات مع جهات أمنية وعسكرية وأكاديمية وإعلامية وثقافية، بما يوسع زاوية النظر إلى التجربة السعودية ويمنحها قراءة متعددة التخصصات، وفي وسط هذا الحضور المتنوع، يبرز الإعلام باعتباره أحد أهم محاور المؤتمر؛ لأن الأمن والتاريخ يحتاجان إلى إعلام يستطيع تقديم المعلومة في سياقها الصحيح، إعلام رصين ومتفاعل ومسؤول، يقاوم الشائعة قبل أن تتحول إلى رواية عامة، ومن أبرز المشاركين الإعلاميين جميل الذيابي، رئيس تحرير صحيفة عكاظ والمشرف العام على صحيفة سعودي جازيت، الذي شارك في المؤتمر من خلال محورين مرتبطين مباشرة بالوعي والأمن؛ الأول كلمة خاصة حول كيفية تعزيز الصحف السعودية للوعي الوطني، والثاني جلسة حوارية بعنوان «الإعلام والقطاعات الأمنية.. التواصل والشراكة»، واكتسبت مشاركة الذيابي أهمية خاصة لأنها تضع الإعلام أمام مسؤوليته المهنية في قضية تتجاوز نشر الأخبار إلى صناعة المعرفة العامة؛ فالصحيفة الرصينة لا تكتفي بنقل البيان، وإنما تشرح خلفياته، وتضع المعلومة في سياقها، وتتحقق من مصادرها، وتمنح القارئ صورة متوازنة تساعده على تكوين موقف مبني على المعرفة، وقد شدد الذيابي، في حديثه عن الوعي الوطني، على أهمية المعلومة الموثوقة باعتبارها خط الدفاع الأول أمام الشائعات، وعلى أن صناعة الوعي ليست مسؤولية الصحافة وحدها، وإنما مسؤولية مشتركة بين مؤسسات الدولة والمجتمع والإعلام، وهذه الفكرة تستحق التوقف عندها؛ لأن البيئة الإعلامية الحالية تختلف جذرياً عن السابق، فالمعلومة تنتقل خلال ثوانٍ بين المواقع والمنصات والحسابات الشخصية، وقد تنتشر الرواية غير الدقيقة قبل أن تتمكن المؤسسات المهنية من تقديم التصحيح، ولذلك أصبحت سرعة التحقق لا تقل أهمية عن سرعة النشر، وأصبح غياب المعلومة الموثوقة مساحة مفتوحة للشائعة والتأويل والتضليل، ومن هنا فإن الإعلام الرصين يمثل جزءاً من منظومة الأمن المعرفي؛ ليس لأنه يكرر الخطاب الرسمي، وإنما لأنه يمارس وظيفته المهنية في التحقق والتفسير والمساءلة والتوثيق، ويحافظ في الوقت نفسه على حساسية المعلومات التي قد يضر نشرها غير المنضبط بالمصلحة العامة، وأرى أن أحد أهم الدروس التي يقدمها «حوار الأمن والتاريخ» يتمثل في جمعه بين المعلومة التاريخية والخبرة الأمنية والرؤية الأكاديمية والمعالجة الإعلامية في مساحة واحدة؛ فالتاريخ يوفر السياق، والأمن يقدم الاستقرار والجودة والخبرة، والبحث العلمي يقدم المنهج، والإعلام ينقل المعرفة إلى المجتمع بلغة مفهومة وقابلة للتداول، كما أن وجود أكثر من 160 متحدثاً وأكثر من 30 جهة مشاركة وأكثر من 65 جلسة ولقاء تفاعلي منح المؤتمر فرصة لإنتاج محتوى معرفي واسع، ومخرجات ثمينة بطريقة مهنية وتفاعلية، يمكن أن يستمر أثره بعد انتهاء أيامه الثلاثة، خصوصاً أن أحد أهدافه المعلنة هو إنتاج محتوى موثق يستفيد منه الباحثون والأجيال القادمة، وتعزيز الوعي بالمسيرة التاريخية والهوية الوطنية والانتماء، وهنا تبرز مسؤولية وسائل الإعلام في المرحلة التالية للمؤتمر؛ ومن هنا يبرز قدرة الإعلام على تحويل ما دار في القاعات إلى معرفة تصل إلى الجمهور، وتبقى في الذاكرة، وتفتح نقاشاً أوسع حول علاقة الأمن بالتنمية، والتاريخ بالهوية، والمعلومة بالوعي، وفي تقديري أن مؤتمر «حوار الأمن والتاريخ» قدم نموذجاً مهماً للمؤتمرات التي لا تفصل بين الماضي والمستقبل؛ فهو استحضر ثلاثة قرون من التجربة السعودية لكي يقرأ من خلالها أسئلة الدولة الحديثة، واستضاف المتخصصين من مجالات متعددة، والإعلام التقليدي أصبح من الضرورة أن يدمج نفسه مع الإعلام الجديد، من خلال تفعيل وسائله المتعددة والسرعة والتميز والتأثير، ويصبح الخبر لا يقدم في 24 ساعة للمتلقي، بل في ثانية، مما يتطلب من الصحف والمؤسسات الإعلامية التقليدية لمواكبة التطور الهائل وقد بدأت فعلاً، وسيتطلب ذلك سرعة كبيرة ومهارة عالية ومسؤولية أكبر، وهذه الحوارات التي تميزت الدولة بتقديمها بطريقة مهنية وحرفية، هامة للغاية وأتمنى أن تبقى بشكل دائم وتتوسع، لأن نتائجها مفيدة وتساعد إعلامنا الرصين في استعادة قدراته وأهميته، وقوته، وهو الإعلام الذي يمثل أمناً فكرياً وتوعوياً وخبرياً هاماً للغاية، لأنه موثوق وذو مصداقية، ويراعي المصالح العليا للمواطن الكبير والمقيم وقبل ذلك الوطن، ويحارب التضليل والشائعة والتزييف، وأعتبره فعلاً أمناً قومياً هاماً، يستحق دعماً كبيراً.