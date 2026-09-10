Those who followed the activities of the "Security and History Dialogue 2026" conference in Riyadh discover that the significance of the event transcended the boundaries of a traditional conference; it was an attempt to read the relationship between security, state-building, development, identity, and awareness, and to present the extensive Saudi experience of more than three centuries to a wide elite of media professionals, researchers, experts, and officials. The Ministry of Interior organized the conference at the Cultural Palace in the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh, from September 6 to 8, 2026, under the slogan "Our History and Our Future... Security and Growth," with the participation of more than 160 speakers and over 30 entities. It included more than 65 discussion sessions and interactive meetings, in addition to an exhibition and various knowledge and cultural experiences. The conference's introductory data indicated the reception of around 5,000 visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom, figures that reflect the broad scope of the event and the diversity of its fields. The importance of these numbers stems from the nature of the participants and the topics discussed; the conference brought together princes, dignitaries, leaders, officials, experts, researchers, and academics, discussing security, development, economy, society, culture, national identity, awareness, moderation, international relations, the evolution of institutions, security capabilities, and the role of security in supporting investment and improving quality of life. Herein lies the value of the conference; it presents security as an element of state-building, not as a separate file from other development paths. The stability of societies reflects on the economy, investment, education, tourism, and quality of life. Moreover, history grants generations the ability to understand how institutions and practices evolved into their modern form. Notably, the conference also presented history not merely as a narrative of the past but as material for understanding the present and anticipating the future. Therefore, the partnership with the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives in scientific and historical content, alongside partnerships with security, military, academic, media, and cultural entities, broadens the perspective on the Saudi experience and offers a multidisciplinary reading. Amid this diverse presence, media emerges as one of the most important axes of the conference; because security and history require media that can present information in its correct context—serious, interactive, and responsible media that combats rumors before they turn into a widespread narrative. One of the prominent media participants was Jameel Al-Dhiabi, the editor-in-chief of Okaz newspaper and the general supervisor of Saudi Gazette, who participated in the conference through two axes directly related to awareness and security; the first was a special speech on how Saudi newspapers can enhance national awareness, and the second was a discussion session titled "Media and Security Sectors... Communication and Partnership." Al-Dhiabi's participation gained particular importance as it placed media before its professional responsibility in a matter that transcends news dissemination to the creation of public knowledge; a serious newspaper does not merely convey statements but explains their backgrounds, contextualizes information, verifies its sources, and provides the reader with a balanced picture that helps them form a position based on knowledge. Al-Dhiabi emphasized, in his discussion on national awareness, the importance of reliable information as the first line of defense against rumors, and that the creation of awareness is not solely the responsibility of the press but a shared responsibility among state institutions, society, and media. This idea deserves attention; because the current media environment is fundamentally different from the past, information travels within seconds across sites, platforms, and personal accounts, and an inaccurate narrative may spread before professional institutions can provide corrections. Therefore, the speed of verification has become as important as the speed of publication, and the absence of reliable information creates an open space for rumors, interpretation, and deception. Hence, serious media represents a part of the knowledge security system; not because it repeats the official discourse, but because it performs its professional function in verification, interpretation, accountability, and documentation, while simultaneously maintaining the sensitivity of information that may harm the public interest if published indiscriminately. I believe that one of the most important lessons offered by the "Security and History Dialogue" is its integration of historical information, security expertise, academic vision, and media treatment in one space; history provides the context, security offers stability, quality, and expertise, scientific research provides methodology, and media conveys knowledge to society in an understandable and shareable language. Additionally, the presence of more than 160 speakers, over 30 participating entities, and more than 65 sessions and interactive meetings provided the conference with an opportunity to produce extensive knowledge content and valuable outputs in a professional and interactive manner, the impact of which can continue after its three days, especially since one of its declared goals is to produce documented content that benefits researchers and future generations, and to enhance awareness of the historical journey, national identity, and belonging. Here lies the responsibility of the media in the phase following the conference; thus, the media's ability to transform what took place in the halls into knowledge that reaches the public, remains in memory, and opens broader discussions about the relationship between security and development, history and identity, and information and awareness. In my opinion, the "Security and History Dialogue" conference presented an important model for conferences that do not separate between the past and the future; it invoked three centuries of the Saudi experience to read through it the questions of the modern state, hosted specialists from various fields, and traditional media must now integrate itself with new media by activating its multiple tools, speed, distinction, and influence. News is no longer presented in 24 hours to the recipient but in seconds, which requires traditional newspapers and media institutions to keep pace with this tremendous development, and they have already begun to do so. This will require great speed, high skill, and greater responsibility. The dialogues that the state distinguished itself in presenting in a professional and skilled manner are extremely important, and I hope they remain permanent and expand, as their results are beneficial and help our serious media regain its capabilities, importance, and strength. This media represents a significant intellectual, awareness, and news security, as it is reliable and credible, considers the higher interests of citizens and residents, and, above all, the nation, and combats deception, rumors, and falsification. I consider it indeed an important national security matter that deserves substantial support.