الصوابية السياسية هو مصطلح يشير إلى استخدام لغة وسياسات تحمي الفئات الاجتماعية المستضعفة.

وهذه الفكرة نجد تطبيقاتها الواسعة اليوم في الأفلام والدراما على وجه الخصوص، وأقرب مثال في فيلم الأوديسة الذي يعرض الآن في دور السينما، جعل المخرج نولان البطلة التاريخية للأوديسة امرأة من أصول إفريقية وليست يونانية شقراء.

لكن ما يهمني في مصطلح الصوابية السياسية هو تطبيقاته في المجتمع السعودي.

المراقب للغتنا الاجتماعية وتحركاتنا السياسية المحلية في الفضاء الرقمي العالمي يلاحظ أننا نختار أن نردم الفجوة في تنوعنا الثقافي فنبقي على هويتنا الوطنية ذات المرجعية الإسلامية ونقلتنا الاقتصادية المجتمعية الشابة، فتجاوزنا بسرعة حساسية موروثنا الاجتماعي بتبني مفاهيم ومصطلحات عصرية تعزّز الفردانية وتحترمها، ومن المهم في هذه المرحلة تبني هذه الصوابية مع تعزيز المكانة الاجتماعية العائلية السعودية ودمجها مع القيم السعودية الجديدة مثل قيمة تمكين المرأة على سبيل المثال.

كما أن المراقب الخبير للفضاء الرقمي العربي الذي يعد المستخدم السعودي الأبرز عربياً فيه وصانع لغته وموجات صعوده وهبوطه.

يلاحظ أن المستخدم السعودي أصبح يمتاز عن غيره بتبني لغة نقاش أكثر تحضراً، وتراجعت الخطابات الإقصائية المتنمرة التي كانت سائدة في البدايات، ومرجع ذلك في ظني انتشار الوعي القانوني ونظام مكافحة الجرائم الإلكترونية الذي ليس له مثيل في الدول العربية، إلى جانب وعي المواطن السعودي بأهمية تحسين صورته عالمياً.

الصوابية السعودية ليست استيراداً لمفهوم عالمي بل هو محاولة لإعادة صياغة للعلاقة بين التقاليد الموروثة والانفتاح الذي تبنته رؤية ٢٠٣٠ المستقبلية.

الصوابية السعودية تعني عندي المحافظة على الجوهر القيمي الثقافي المتنوع واستيعاب التغيير بدون إقصاء رقمي للتمييز بين ما هو مسيء أو ما هو مختلف فقط، وهذا ما سينقلنا من مجتمع تلقيني تعوّد على الوعظ والتوجيه الفكري والديني إلى مجتمع تداولي حر في بناء أفكاره المناسبة لمرحلته الوطنية وانفتاحه على العالمية.