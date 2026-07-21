Political correctness is a term that refers to the use of language and policies that protect marginalized social groups.

This idea finds its wide applications today in films and drama in particular, with a close example being the film "The Odyssey," which is currently showing in theaters. The director Nolan made the historical heroine of "The Odyssey" a woman of African descent rather than a blonde Greek.

However, what interests me about the term political correctness is its applications in Saudi society.

A observer of our social language and our local political movements in the global digital space notes that we choose to bridge the gap in our cultural diversity while maintaining our national identity rooted in Islam and our young economic community. We have quickly surpassed the sensitivity of our social heritage by adopting modern concepts and terms that enhance and respect individuality. It is important at this stage to adopt this correctness while enhancing the social family status in Saudi Arabia and integrating it with new Saudi values, such as the value of empowering women, for example.

Moreover, an expert observer of the Arab digital space, where the Saudi user is the most prominent Arab user and the creator of its language and its waves of rise and fall,

notices that the Saudi user has distinguished himself from others by adopting a more civilized discussion language. The exclusionary and bullying discourses that were prevalent in the early days have diminished, which I believe is due to the spread of legal awareness and the electronic crimes prevention system that has no equal in Arab countries, alongside the Saudi citizen's awareness of the importance of improving his image globally.

Saudi correctness is not an import of a global concept but rather an attempt to reshape the relationship between inherited traditions and the openness embraced by the future Vision 2030.

For me, Saudi correctness means preserving the diverse cultural value essence and embracing change without digital exclusion to distinguish between what is offensive or merely different. This is what will transition us from a didactic society accustomed to preaching and intellectual and religious guidance to a free, exchange-oriented society in building its ideas suitable for its national stage and its openness to the global world.