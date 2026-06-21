في بعض الملتقيات الأدبية، يبدو المشهد أحياناً وكأننا لسنا في نادٍ للأدباء أو الثقافة، بل في نادٍ للخبازين... حيث لا تُقاس قيمة الكاتب بما يكتب، بل بعدد الأوسمة التي يعلقها على صدره، واللجان التي دخلها ومجالس الأمناء التي لحقها...والصور التي يلتقطها، والشهادات التي جمعها من حفلات التكريم المتبادلة.

تراه يدخل القاعة مثقلاً بالميداليات حتى تكاد تنحني قامته من وزنها، بينما تعجز عن العثور على جملة واحدة من كتاباته بقيت في ذاكرة الناس بعد انتهاء التصفيق.

إنه كاتب من طراز خاص؛ لا يعجن فكرة تستحق البقاء، بل يعجن شبكة من العلاقات... تدير العجلة!

يعرف جيداً متى يصفق، ولمن يصفق! وكيف يوزع أرغفة المديح لتعود إليه مضاعفة من الفرن نفسه الذي يخبز فيه الجميع مجاملاتهم الثقافية.

ولذلك تتكاثر حوله الألقاب كما تتكاثر الأرغفة على رفوف المخبز؛ دكتور كبير، مفكر استثنائي، قامة ثقافية، رمز أدبي... بينما يقف النص نفسه في زاوية يتساءل: ما علاقتي بهذا؟

غروره ليس غرور المبدع الواثق من منجزه، بل غرور صاحب المخبز الواثق من زبائنه...

فهو يعلم أن معظم أوسمته لم تمنحها له الكلمات، بل منحها له حسن إدارته لعلاقات المخبز الثقافي؛ حيث يكافئ الخبازون بعضهم بعضاً على تبادل الأرغفة لا على جودة الطحين.

والمفارقة، أن التاريخ الأدبي شديد القسوة مع هذه النماذج... فهو لا يسأل كم درعاً حصلت عليه، ولا كم مرة جلست في الصف الأول، ولا كم لقباً سبق اسمك!

يسأل سؤالاً وأحداً فقط: ماذا كتبت؟

وعندها تتهاوى الأقنعة كلها دفعة واحدة، كأرغفة فقدت حرارتها بعد خروجها من الفرن، ولا يبقى في الميزان سوى ما استطاعت الكلمات أن تنقذه من النسيان.

الألقاب يبتلعها الزمن كما يبتلع صدى المجاملات، أما النص الصادق فهو وحده ما ينجو من غربال الأيام.

وفي النهاية، لا يتذكر التاريخ إلا من ازدحمت ذاكرة الناس بكلماته؛ فكل الأفران تبرد، ولا يبقى إلا ما أشعلته الفكرة في الروح.