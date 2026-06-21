In some literary gatherings, the scene sometimes seems as if we are not in a club for writers or culture, but in a club for bakers... where the value of a writer is not measured by what they write, but by the number of medals they hang on their chest, the committees they have joined, and the boards of trustees they have been part of... and the photos they take, and the certificates they collect from mutual honoring events.

You see him entering the hall weighed down by medals to the point that his stature almost bends under their weight, while you struggle to find a single sentence from his writings that remains in the memory of people after the applause ends.

He is a writer of a special kind; he does not knead an idea worth preserving, but rather kneads a network of relationships... that keeps the wheel turning!

He knows well when to applaud, and for whom to applaud! And how to distribute loaves of praise so that they return to him multiplied from the very oven where everyone bakes their cultural compliments.

Thus, titles multiply around him like loaves on the shelves of the bakery; a great doctor, an exceptional thinker, a cultural figure, a literary symbol... while the text itself stands in a corner wondering: what is my relation to this?

His arrogance is not the arrogance of a confident creator in their achievement, but the arrogance of a baker confident in his customers...

For he knows that most of his medals were not granted to him by words, but were given to him by his good management of the cultural bakery's relationships; where bakers reward each other for exchanging loaves, not for the quality of the flour.

Ironically, literary history is very harsh with these models... it does not ask how many shields you have received, nor how many times you sat in the front row, nor how many titles precede your name!

It asks only one question: what have you written?

And then all the masks fall at once, like loaves that have lost their heat after coming out of the oven, and what remains on the scale is only what the words could save from oblivion.

Titles are swallowed by time just as the echoes of compliments are, while the sincere text is the only thing that survives the sieve of days.

In the end, history remembers only those whose words crowded the memories of people; for all ovens cool down, and only what the idea ignited in the soul remains.