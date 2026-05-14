ما يموت الود لو مات الكلام

‏لك مكان وذكريات ولك شعور

‏ما انت عابر في حياتي والسلام

‏أنت حتى في غيابك لك حضور

أبيات عميقة للأمير الشاعر بدر بن عبدالمحسن ليست بوحاً عاطفياً عابراً، بل بيان وجداني مكثّف عن طبيعة العلاقة التي تتجاوز سطح القول إلى عمق المعنى.

بدر رحمه الله لا يكتب عن حبٍّ عاديٍّ، بل يكتب عن مقام الودّ، عن تلك الرابطة التي لا تنكسر بالصمت ولا تتلاشى بالمسافة.

(ما يموت الود لو مات الكلام)

جملة تُقيم الفرق بين اللغة والروح.

الكلام أداة، والودّ جوهر الأداة قد تصمت وقد تتعثر، وقد تُساء قراءتها؛ أما الجوهر فيبقى نابضاً في الأعماق.

تصوير يأتي لإعلاء قيمة المعنى على اللفظ، ولصدق الشعور على فصاحة العبارة. الودّ هنا كائن مستقل، لا يعيش على حروف، بل يسكن الضمير.

يتوالى البوح الصادق (لك مكان، وذكريات ولك شعور)

ثلاثية محكمة البناء؛ مكانٌ في القلب، وذكريات تؤسّس العلاقة المشتركة، وشعور يمدّ العلاقة بطاقة البقاء.

التكرار المقصود لكلمة (لك) يمنح النص إيقاعاً تأكيدياً، يرسّخ الحضور تثبيتاً بعد تثبيت، ويمنح المخاطَب شرعية الإقامة في قلبه بلا منازع.

(ما انت عابر في حياتي والسلام)

إعلان رفض لفكرة المرور المؤقت، العابر يمرّ كنسمة صيف لا تترك أثراً، أما هذا المخاطَب فصار جزءاً من النسيج الداخلي. يمثل شعوراً ناعماً مثل الشعور الذي تمنحه المخدة لمن أرهقه السهر. جملة تحمل نبرة حسم، قطع للطريق أمام أي محاولة لتصغير العلاقة أو اختزالها في لحظة شعور يمنح الأمان والحماية

(أنت حتى في غيابك لك حضور)..

ذروة المفارقة الجمالية، الغياب عادة نقيض الحضور، غير أن الشاعر يعيد تعريف المفاهيم؛ الحضور ليس جسداً يُرى، بل أثرٌ يُحَسّ.

صورة الشخص قد تغيب عن العين، لكنها تبقى في الذاكرة، في التفاصيل، في الأشياء التي تذكّر به. بذلك يتحوّل الغياب إلى شكل آخر من أشكال البقاء.

قمة الحب الخالص تأتي هنا (لو يخطي الطيب علينا عذرناه طيبه نُشوفه والخطا ما نشوفه)..

هنا لا يُقاس الإنسان بزلاته، بل بصفائه. النظرة تتجه إلى الأصل لا إلى العارض، إلى الطيبة لا إلى العثرة.

هذا اختيار أخلاقي راقٍ؛ فالحب الحقيقي لا يبرر الخطأ، لكنه لا يجعل منه هوية.

الطيب يبقى هو العنوان، والخطأ تفصيل عابر في هامش الصفحة.

تتجلى براعة بدر فنياً في قدرته على تحويل اللغة اليومية إلى شعر يفيض رهافة. مفردات مألوفة، لكن توزيعها يمنحها وهجاً خاصاً. الإيقاع هادئ، متوازن، خالٍ من التكلف. العاطفة صادقة، غير مثقلة بالمبالغة.

تلك هي فرادة الأمير الشاعر؛ بساطة ظاهرية تخفي عمقاً إنسانياً واسعاً.

نص يعكس رؤية للحياة تقوم على الثبات لا على التقلب، وعلى الصفح لا على التشدّد، وعلى الاعتراف بقيمة من أحببنا حتى لو فرّقت بيننا الظروف ودارت بنا الايام

في عالم سريع النسيان، تبدو القصيدة وصية وفاء، تذكّر بأن العلاقات العميقة لا تُقاس بوفرة الكلام، بل بصدق الأثر.

البدر لا يكتب كلمات فحسب، بل يشيّد مقاماً للودّ، ويضع أمام القارئ معياراً راقياً للحب.. أن ترى الخير أكبر من الخطأ، وأن تعترف بالحضور حتى في المسافة، وأن تؤمن بأن بعض الناس لا يمرّون.. بل يقيمون فينا إقامة دائمة ومميّزة لا خروج فيها ولا عودة.