(ما يموت الود لو مات الكلام)

The bond does not die if words die

You have a place and memories, and you have a feeling

You are not just a passerby in my life, and peace

Even in your absence, you have a presence

Deep verses by the poet prince Badr bin Abdul Mohsen are not just fleeting emotional expressions, but an intense emotional statement about the nature of a relationship that transcends the surface of words to the depth of meaning.

Badr, may God have mercy on him, does not write about ordinary love, but writes about the status of affection, about that bond that does not break in silence nor fade with distance.

(The bond does not die if words die)

A phrase that establishes the difference between language and spirit.

Words are a tool, and affection is the essence of the tool; it may fall silent, it may stumble, and it may be misread; however, the essence remains pulsating in the depths.

This imagery comes to elevate the value of meaning over wording, and the sincerity of feeling over the eloquence of expression. Affection here is an independent being, not living on letters, but residing in the conscience.

The sincere expression continues (You have a place, and memories, and you have a feeling)

A well-structured trilogy; a place in the heart, memories that establish the shared relationship, and a feeling that extends the relationship with the energy of permanence.

The deliberate repetition of the word (you) gives the text a confirming rhythm, solidifying the presence time after time, and grants the addressee the legitimacy of residing in his heart without dispute.

(You are not just a passerby in my life, and peace)

An announcement rejecting the idea of temporary passage; the passerby passes like a summer breeze that leaves no trace, while this addressee has become part of the internal fabric. He represents a soft feeling like the comfort a pillow provides to someone exhausted by sleeplessness. A phrase that carries a tone of decisiveness, cutting off any attempt to diminish the relationship or reduce it to a moment of feeling that offers safety and protection.

(Even in your absence, you have a presence)..

The peak of aesthetic paradox; absence is usually the opposite of presence, yet the poet redefines the concepts; presence is not a body that is seen, but an effect that is felt.

The image of a person may fade from sight, but it remains in memory, in details, in things that remind us of them. Thus, absence transforms into another form of permanence.

The pinnacle of pure love comes here (If the good makes a mistake, we excuse him; his goodness we see, and the mistake we do not see)..

Here, a person is not measured by their slips, but by their purity. The gaze turns to the essence, not to the incidental, to the goodness, not to the stumble.

This is a refined moral choice; true love does not justify the mistake, but it does not make it an identity.

The goodness remains the title, and the mistake is a fleeting detail in the margin of the page.

Badr's artistry is evident in his ability to transform everyday language into poetry that overflows with sensitivity. Familiar vocabulary, but its distribution gives it a special glow. The rhythm is calm, balanced, free of affectation. The emotion is sincere, not burdened with exaggeration.

This is the uniqueness of the poet prince; an apparent simplicity that conceals a vast human depth.

The text reflects a vision of life based on stability rather than fluctuation, on forgiveness rather than rigidity, and on recognizing the value of those we love even if circumstances separate us and time turns against us.

In a world of rapid forgetfulness, the poem seems a testament of loyalty, reminding us that deep relationships are not measured by the abundance of words, but by the sincerity of the impact.

Badr does not just write words; he constructs a status for affection, and places before the reader a refined standard for love.. to see the good greater than the mistake, to acknowledge presence even in distance, and to believe that some people do not just pass by.. but reside within us in a permanent and distinguished way with no exit or return.