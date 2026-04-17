لم يأتِ التعديل الأخير على نظام التنفيذ كخبر عابر يمكن استهلاكه في عناوين سريعة، بل كتحوّلٍ هادئ في عمق العلاقة بين الحق ووسيلة استيفائه. فالمشهد لم يعد كما كان؛ لم يعد التنفيذ يدور حول الشخص بوصفه محل الضغط، بل بدأ يتحرك نحو ذمته المالية باعتبارها محل الوفاء الحقيقي.

هذا التحوّل، في جوهره، لا يُقرأ باعتباره تخفيفاً أو تشدّداً، بل إعادة تعريف دقيقة لفلسفة التنفيذ نفسها. فالسؤال لم يعد: كيف نُلزم المدين؟ بل: كيف نصل إلى الحق دون أن يتحوّل التنفيذ إلى أداة تمس ما لا ينبغي أن يُمس.

ولمن لا يتابع تفاصيل هذه التعديلات، فإن أبرز ما طرأ ليس مجرد إلغاء سجن المدين بوصفه نتيجة تلقائية للدين، بل نقل مركز الثقل من الجسد إلى المال. فالتنفيذ بات يتجه إلى تتبع الأصول، والكشف عن الذمة المالية، وفرض الإفصاح، والحجز على الأموال، وبيعها عند الاقتضاء، ضمن إطار إجرائي أكثر إحكاماً وتنظيماً. وفي المقابل، لم تُرفع يد النظام عن أدواته، بل أعاد ترتيبها؛ فالتدابير كمنع السفر، والإفصاح، والحجز التحفظي، لم تُلغَ، وإنما أُعيد ضبطها لتكون أكثر تحديداً وارتباطاً بواقع الالتزام لا بمجرد وجوده.

ومن التحوّلات اللافتة أيضاً، إدخال مفاهيم تعزز من انضباط العلاقة التنفيذية، مثل تحديد عمر زمني للسند التنفيذي، وتقييد بعض الإجراءات بمدد واضحة، إلى جانب إتاحة مسارات تُمكّن المدين ذاته من المبادرة بتنفيذ التزامه أو إعادة ترتيب أوضاعه، وهو ما يعكس توجهاً لا يكتفي بتحصيل الحق، بل يسعى إلى إدارة العلاقة بين أطرافه بصورة أكثر استدامة.

وفي هذا السياق، لا يمكن قراءة هذه التعديلات بمعزل عن المسار العام الذي تنتهجه المملكة في رفع جودة الأنظمة وتحسين بيئة الأعمال. فالتطوير الذي يشهده نظام التنفيذ يُعد امتداداً لنهج مؤسسي تقوده الدولة، وتعمل عليه الجهات المختصة، وفي مقدمتها وزارة العدل، التي أعادت خلال السنوات الأخيرة بناء أدواتها التنفيذية على أسس رقمية متقدمة، وربطت الإجراءات بمنصات تقنية تضمن السرعة، والدقة، والشفافية.

هذا التوجه لا يعكس فقط تحديثاً إجرائياً، بل يعكس فهماً عميقاً لدور العدالة في دعم الاقتصاد. فحين تكون الحقوق قابلة للتحصيل بكفاءة، والإجراءات واضحة ومحددة، والأنظمة مستقرة ومتطورة، فإن ذلك ينعكس مباشرة على ثقة المستثمر، ويعزز من جاذبية البيئة الاقتصادية، ويضع المملكة في موقع متقدّم ضمن الدول التي تعتمد أفضل الممارسات في إنفاذ الحقوق.

وهو تطور يعكس نضجاً تشريعياً متدرجاً، لا يُبنى على ردود فعل آنية، بل على رؤية مؤسسية واعية لطبيعة المرحلة، تُوازن بين متطلبات العدالة، وكفاءة الاقتصاد، وحماية الكرامة الإنسانية، ضمن إطار قانوني يتجه بثبات نحو المعايير الدولية، دون أن يفقد خصوصيته أو اتساقه مع البيئة المحلية.

ومن هنا، فإن التحوّل من التنفيذ على الشخص إلى التنفيذ على المال لا يُعد مجرد تعديل قانوني، بل هو جزء من رؤية أوسع تستهدف تحقيق التوازن بين حفظ الحقوق، وصيانة الكرامة الإنسانية، واستمرار النشاط الاقتصادي. وهو ما يتقاطع بشكل مباشر مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، التي تسعى إلى بناء اقتصاد مزدهر يقوم على بيئة قانونية عادلة، واضحة، وقابلة للتنبؤ.

لكن، في المقابل، لا يعني هذا التحوّل أن الدائن أصبح في موقع أضعف، كما قد يتبادر للبعض. بل على العكس، فإن تعزيز أدوات تتبع الأموال، وتجريم إخفائها أو التلاعب بها، وفرض الإفصاح، كلها تشكّل شبكة ضغط أكثر فعالية من الوسائل التقليدية، لأنها تستهدف محل الحق ذاته، لا محيطه.

فالأثر الاقتصادي لهذا التحوّل مرشح لأن يكون مركباً. فمن جهة، سيعزز الثقة في بيئة الأعمال، ويقلل من المخاطر المرتبطة بتعثر الأفراد، ويشجع على التعاملات الائتمانية المبنية على وضوح أكبر. ومن جهة أخرى، قد يفرض على بعض الأطراف إعادة النظر في سلوكهم المالي، إذ لم يعد بالإمكان التعويل على بطء الإجراءات أو محدودية أدوات التنفيذ كما في السابق.

غير أن القراءة المتزنة تقتضي التأكيد على أن هذا التوجّه ليس منحازاً لطرف على حساب آخر، بل يعيد ضبط العلاقة بينهما. فالمدين لم يُترك، بل مُنح مساحة للمعالجة وإعادة الترتيب، والدائن لم يُجرد من أدواته، بل مُنح وسائل أكثر مباشرة للوصول إلى حقه، ضمن إطار نظامي أكثر نضجاً وتوازناً.

وفي المحصلة، وجب التأكيد على أن ما نشهده اليوم ليس مجرد تعديل تشريعي للنصوص، بل هو تطور في فلسفة العدالة نفسها. فالتنفيذ، حين يتجه إلى المال لا الإنسان، لا يخفف وطأته، بل يعيد توجيهها.. إلى حيث يجب أن تكون؛ بما يحفظ الحقوق، ويصون الكرامة، ويعزز ثقة الداخل والخارج في منظومة قانونية تتحرك بثبات نحو المستقبل.