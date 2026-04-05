لا المنطقة ولا العالم يستطيع تحمّل كُلفة الحرب المستمرة، اقتصادياً وسياسياً. مع تجاوزها شهرها الأول، ليست هناك مؤشرات واضحة على متى وكيف ستكون نهايتها، والخشية أن تنتهي إلى نتيجة غير حاسمة، ووضع قادم أشد قلقاً واضطراباً من وضع الحرب، لا سيما وتصريحات الرئيس دونالد ترمب تتغير أولوياتها كل يوم تقريباً، وقد تصل حد التناقض في مضامينها.

الحلول الدبلوماسية ليس هناك ما يوحي بأنها ستؤدي إلى شيء، المفاوضات غير المباشرة عبر الوسطاء ما زال الخلاف قائماً بشأن مطالبها من الطرفين، بل إن الهدف الرئيسي من الحرب أصبح غامضاً. الرئيس ترمب قال في خطابه الأخير إنه ما زال يحتاج إلى أسبوعين أو ثلاثة لإنهائها، لكن ما هذه النهاية إذا لم تتضمن التزامات إيرانية مؤكدة بوقف تهديداتها وتدخلاتها، والامتناع عن كونها خطراً حقيقياً على دول الخليج المجاورة كما أثبتت هذه الحرب. كما أنه إذا لم يُحسم موضوع السلاح النووي فسوف تتحول إيران إلى خطر عالمي مؤكد.

الأحداث بدأت تتعقد، طائرات حربية أمريكية بدأت تتساقط في إيران، والحديث عن إشراك قوات أمريكية على الأرض ما زال حاضراً، فهل ستكفي الأسبوعان أو الثلاثة لإنهاء حرب تتعقد كل يوم. عيون الدول الكبرى الأخرى كالصين وروسيا مفتوحة على المشهد وتراقب الوضع، ولا نعلم متى أو كيف ستتعاطى معه إذا ساءت الأمور. الأمم المتحدة أجلت جلستها التي كانت مقررة يوم الجمعة بشأن مضيق هرمز، ولا نعرف لماذا. التوتر يتصاعد بين ترمب وبقية دول الناتو. باختصار سيكون الوضع العالمي بأكمله على حافة الهاوية إذا لم يتم إنهاء الحرب بما يضمن وضعاً مستقراً في المنطقة، واستقرار إمدادات الطاقة العالمية وسلاسل الإمداد.

الأيام القادمة ستكون أكثر ترقباً لما يحدث فيها، ونأمل أن يحدث اختراق حقيقي لإنهاء إحدى أخطر أزمات العالم.