Neither the region nor the world can bear the cost of the ongoing war, economically and politically. As it surpasses its first month, there are no clear indicators of when or how it will end, and there is a fear that it may conclude with an indecisive outcome, leading to a situation that is more concerning and unstable than the state of war itself, especially since President Donald Trump's statements change priorities almost every day, sometimes even contradicting themselves.

There is nothing to suggest that diplomatic solutions will lead to anything; the indirect negotiations through mediators still face ongoing disputes regarding the demands from both sides, and the main objective of the war has become ambiguous. President Trump stated in his recent speech that he still needs two or three weeks to end it, but what kind of ending is that if it does not include confirmed Iranian commitments to stop its threats and interventions, and to refrain from being a real danger to the neighboring Gulf countries as this war has proven? Furthermore, if the issue of nuclear weapons is not resolved, Iran will become a confirmed global threat.

Events are starting to complicate; American warplanes have begun to fall in Iran, and the discussion about involving American forces on the ground is still present. Will two or three weeks be enough to end a war that becomes more complex every day? The eyes of other major powers like China and Russia are open to the scene and are monitoring the situation, and we do not know when or how they will respond if things worsen. The United Nations has postponed its session that was scheduled for Friday regarding the Strait of Hormuz, and we do not know why. Tensions are escalating between Trump and the other NATO countries. In short, the entire global situation will be on the brink of disaster if the war is not ended in a way that ensures a stable situation in the region, and the stability of global energy supplies and supply chains.

The coming days will be more awaited for what happens in them, and we hope for a real breakthrough to end one of the world's most dangerous crises.