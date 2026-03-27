باندلاع المواجهة بين كل من الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة وإيران من جهة أخرى، دخلت المنطقة مرحلة شديدة الحساسية، اتسمت بتصاعد التوترات واتساع دائرة الاستهداف لتشمل أطرافًا لم تكن يومًا جزءًا من هذا الصراع، وقد شهدت دول الخليج خلال هذه الفترة تهديدات متكررة واعتداءات مباشرة عبر الصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيّرة، في مشهد يعكس تصعيدًا خطيرًا لا يمكن تبريره أو تجاهله، خاصة في ظل ما يحمله من تهديد مباشر لأمن الطاقة والممرات الحيوية في المنطقة.

الحقيقة التي لا يمكن تجاهلها هي أن دول الخليج -وفي مقدمتها المملكة العربية السعودية- لم تكن طرفًا يوماً ما في هذه الحرب، ولم تستخدم أراضيها أبداً كنقطة انطلاق لأي عمليات عسكرية ضد إيران، بل على العكس تبنّت هذه الدول نهجًا يقوم على التهدئة وتغليب الحلول السياسية، إدراكًا منها لخطورة الانزلاق إلى صراع إقليمي واسع النطاق قد تتجاوز تداعياته حدود المنطقة، ومع ذلك لم تنجح هذه السياسة المتزنة في منع إيران من استهدافها على نحو متكرر، وهو الاستهداف الذي يفتقر إلى أي مبرر قانوني أو أخلاقي، ويطرح العديد من علامات الاستفهام حول طبيعة الأهداف الحقيقية للتصعيد الإيراني.

من الواضح تماماً حرص المملكة العربية السعودية منذ البداية على عدم الانخراط في حرب لا تخصها، ولا ترغب يومًا في التصعيد أو تأجيج الصراع، بل سعت طيلة الوقت لدعم الاستقرار الإقليمي وتفادي المواجهات المباشرة، غير أن استمرار الاعتداءات على أمنها وسيادتها يضعها أمام مسؤولية لا يمكنها التهرب منها، وهي حماية أراضيها ومواطنيها بكل الوسائل المتاحة، خصوصًا عندما تتحوّل التهديدات إلى فعل يومي متكرر.

وقد صرح وزير الخارجية السعودي قبل أيام بأن جميع الخيارات مطروحة بما في ذلك الخيار العسكري، كرسالة واضحة مفادها أن الصبر الاستراتيجي له حدود، وأن استمرار الاعتداءات لن يُقابل بسياسة ضبط النفس إلى ما لا نهاية، فحين تتحوّل التهديدات إلى واقع يومي يهدّد الأمن والاستقرار يصبح الردع ضرورة وليس خيارًا، ومن المؤكد أنه عند اختيار الحل العسكري فإن إيران لن تواجه وقتذاك دولة واحدة فقط، بل قد تجد نفسها في مواجهة أوسع مع عدة دول تضررت من سياساتها وتصرفاتها، فاستهداف أكثر من طرف يفتح الباب أمام تحالفات جديدة قائمة على مبدأ الدفاع المشترك، وهو ما قد يغير موازين القوى ويزيد من تعقيد المشهد الإقليمي.

تكشف لنا قراءة التاريخ القريب أن السلوك الإيراني في المنطقة لم يكن يومًا قائمًا على التهدئة أو بناء الثقة، بل اتسم بدعم الصراعات وتغذية النزاعات عبر العديد من الطرق، منها ما هو مباشر أو من خلال أطراف وكيلة، وقد دفع هذا النهج العديد من دول المنطقة لاعتبار إيران مصدرًا للتوتر الدائم في المنطقة، وليست شريكًا في تحقيق الاستقرار، وهو ما ساهم في تراكم الشكوك وتعميق فجوة الثقة بين إيران وبين محيطها الإقليمي.

ومن زاوية أخرى لا يمكن إغفال البعد الداخلي في المشهد الإيراني، ففي ظل احتقان شعبي متزايد نتيجة تردي الأوضاع الاقتصادية والمعيشية، قد تلجأ بعض الأنظمة إلى تصدير أزماتها للخارج عبر خلق عدو تتمكّن من خلاله من توحيد الجبهة الداخلية وصرف الأنظار عن التحديات الحقيقية، وطبقًا لهذا السيناريو تبدو التحركات الإيرانية وكأنها جزء من محاولة لإعادة توجيه الغضب الشعبي نحو الخارج بدلًا من الداخل، وهي سياسة كثيرًا ما تلجأ إليها الأنظمة التي تواجه ضغوطًا داخلية متصاعدة.

وفي ضوء كل ما سبق يبقى السؤال المطروح: هل الرد العسكري هو الخيار الوحيد المتبقي؟ في واقع الأمر لا تزال الإجابة بيد إيران، فإما أن تتوقف عن اتباع سياساتها التصعيدية واستفزازها المستمر لدول الخليج وتفتح الباب للتهدئة والحوار، أو تستمر في نهجها الحالي، وهو ما قد يجر المنطقة إلى مواجهة أوسع يصبح حينها الخيار العسكري هو آخر الدواء، ليس رغبة فيه بطبيعة الحال، بل هو ضرورة تفرضها مسؤولية الدفاع عن الوطن وصون أمنه.

في هذا السياق وفي ظل المفاوضات الجارية الآن بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران لوقف الحرب تبدو الفرصة مواتية أمام إيران لالتقاط أنفاسها والانخراط بجدية في مسار الحوار بعيدًا عن منطق التصعيد والمواجهة المفتوحة مع دول الجوار، فاستمرار التوتر مع دول الخليج لا يخدم استقرار المنطقة ولا مصالح الشعب الإيراني، ومن هنا يتعيّن على إيران التجاوب على نحو إيجابي مع الجهود الدبلوماسية وإعادة النظر في سياساتها الإقليمية والتوقف عن ممارساتها الاستفزازية، بما في ذلك دعم المليشيات المسلحة والتدخل في شؤون الدول الأخرى، كخطوة ضرورية لتهيئة بيئة أكثر هدوءًا تمهيداً لإنهاء الحرب وفتح صفحة جديدة قائمة على التفاهم بدلاً من الصراع.