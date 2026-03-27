With the outbreak of confrontation between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, the region has entered a phase of extreme sensitivity, characterized by escalating tensions and an expanding circle of targeting that includes parties that were never part of this conflict. During this period, Gulf countries have witnessed repeated threats and direct attacks through ballistic missiles and drones, in a scene that reflects a dangerous escalation that cannot be justified or ignored, especially given the direct threat it poses to energy security and vital corridors in the region.

The undeniable truth is that the Gulf countries - led by Saudi Arabia - have never been a party to this war, nor have they ever used their territory as a launch point for any military operations against Iran. On the contrary, these countries have adopted an approach based on de-escalation and prioritizing political solutions, recognizing the dangers of slipping into a large-scale regional conflict whose repercussions could extend beyond the region. Nevertheless, this balanced policy has not succeeded in preventing Iran from repeatedly targeting them, a targeting that lacks any legal or moral justification and raises many questions about the true nature of Iran's escalation objectives.

It is clear that Saudi Arabia has been keen from the beginning to avoid engaging in a war that does not concern it and has never wished to escalate or fuel the conflict. Instead, it has consistently sought to support regional stability and avoid direct confrontations. However, the continued attacks on its security and sovereignty place it before a responsibility from which it cannot escape: to protect its territory and citizens by all available means, especially when threats turn into a recurring daily reality.

Recently, the Saudi Foreign Minister stated that all options are on the table, including the military option, as a clear message that strategic patience has its limits and that the continuation of attacks will not be met with a policy of restraint indefinitely. When threats turn into a daily reality that threatens security and stability, deterrence becomes a necessity rather than a choice. It is certain that if a military solution is chosen, Iran will not face just one state but may find itself in a broader confrontation with several countries harmed by its policies and actions. Targeting multiple parties opens the door to new alliances based on the principle of collective defense, which could shift the balance of power and complicate the regional scene further.

A close reading of recent history reveals that Iranian behavior in the region has never been based on de-escalation or building trust; rather, it has been characterized by supporting conflicts and fueling disputes through various means, whether directly or through proxy actors. This approach has led many countries in the region to consider Iran a source of perpetual tension rather than a partner in achieving stability, contributing to the accumulation of doubts and deepening the trust gap between Iran and its regional surroundings.

From another angle, one cannot overlook the internal dimension of the Iranian scene. In light of increasing popular discontent due to deteriorating economic and living conditions, some regimes may resort to exporting their crises abroad by creating an enemy through which they can unify the internal front and divert attention from real challenges. According to this scenario, Iranian movements appear to be part of an attempt to redirect popular anger outward instead of inward, a policy often resorted to by regimes facing rising internal pressures.

In light of all the above, the question remains: Is military response the only remaining option? In reality, the answer still lies in Iran's hands. It can either stop its escalatory policies and continuous provocations against the Gulf states and open the door for de-escalation and dialogue, or it can continue its current approach, which may drag the region into a wider confrontation where military options become the last resort, not out of desire, but as a necessity imposed by the responsibility to defend the homeland and safeguard its security.

In this context, and amid the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran to stop the war, the opportunity seems ripe for Iran to catch its breath and engage seriously in a dialogue path away from the logic of escalation and open confrontation with neighboring countries. Continued tension with Gulf states does not serve regional stability or the interests of the Iranian people. Therefore, Iran must respond positively to diplomatic efforts, reconsider its regional policies, and cease its provocative practices, including supporting armed militias and interfering in the affairs of other countries, as a necessary step to create a calmer environment paving the way for ending the war and opening a new chapter based on understanding rather than conflict.