أكتب مقالتي هذه وأنا أشاهد الفيلم الذي اختاره مزاجي، وأشرب قهوتي السعودية التي تسبق رائحتها شعوري بالطمأنينة وبهجة العيد، وأسمع صوت طرب المطر على نافذتي؛ هناك أعياد تُشبه الحالة، تُشبه شعورًا أكبر من المناسبة نفسها. وهذا العيد تحديدًا جاء وكأنه يحمل معه أكثر من معنى.. عيدٌ يتقاطع فيه الفرح مع الطمأنينة، والمطر مع الدعاء، والانتصارات مع اليقين.

في صباحاته الأولى وحتى اليوم، لم يكن المطر في وطني مجرد غيمة عابرة.. كان رسالة، وكأن السماء تُشاركنا الاحتفال بطريقتها الخاصة، تُبارك الأرض، وتزيد على طمأنينة القلوب طمأنينة أخرى. قطراته لم تكن عادية، كانت تُشبه دعاءً مستجابًا، أو ربما وعدًا بأن القادم أجمل وأجمل، مهما ازدحمت الأيام بما فيها.

وفي البيوت، لم يكن العيد ضيفًا عابرًا.. بل كان مقيمًا في التفاصيل؛ في الضحكات، في رائحة القهوة، في الأبواب التي تُفتح بمحبة دون مواعيد. شعور الأمان كان أوضح من أي وقت، وكأن الفرح هذه المرة ليس مجرد مناسبة، بل امتداد لحالة استقرار نعيشها ونشعر بها دون أن نُفكر كثيرًا في تفسيرها؛ لأننا في وطنٍ آمنين مطمئنين.

أما خارج حدود المشهد القريب.. فهناك صورة أكبر. انتصارات لم تأتِ صدفة، ولم تُبنَ في يوم وليلة. ما نراه اليوم هو نتيجة سنوات من العمل الهادئ، ومن القرارات التي لم تكن تُفهم وقتها، لكنها اليوم تُثبت أنها كانت تُكتب بعقلٍ يعرف أين يتجه.

الخليج اليوم لم يعد مجرد منطقة تُتابع ما يحدث.. بل أصبح لاعبًا يُعيد تشكيل المعادلة؛ حضورٌ يُحسب له حساب، وثقةٌ تتراكم، ورسائل واضحة بأن القوة ليست فقط في الرد، بل في القدرة على رسم المشهد من البداية. وهنا يصبح العيد مختلفًا.. لأنه لا يأتي وحده؛ بل يأتي ومعه شعور بالفخر، وامتنان لما نعيشه، وإدراك بأن ما حولنا يتغيّر.. لكننا ثابتون في مكانٍ يُشبهنا.

ختامًا.. عيدٌ فيه مطر.. كأن السماء تقول: «اطمئنوا» وعيدٌ فيه قوة سعودية وخليجية.. كأن الواقع يردّ: «نحن بخير».