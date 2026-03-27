I write this article while watching the film chosen by my mood, sipping my Saudi coffee, whose aroma precedes my feeling of tranquility and the joy of the holiday, and listening to the sound of rain tapping on my window; there are holidays that resemble the state, that evoke a feeling greater than the occasion itself. This particular holiday came as if it carries more than one meaning... a holiday where joy intersects with tranquility, rain with prayer, and victories with certainty.

In its early mornings and even today, the rain in my homeland was not just a passing cloud... it was a message, as if the sky was sharing our celebration in its own special way, blessing the earth, and adding another layer of reassurance to the hearts. Its drops were not ordinary; they resembled an answered prayer, or perhaps a promise that what is to come is even more beautiful, no matter how crowded the days may be.

And in the homes, the holiday was not a fleeting guest... but a resident in the details; in the laughter, in the aroma of coffee, in the doors that open with love without appointments. The feeling of safety was clearer than ever, as if joy this time is not just an occasion, but an extension of a state of stability we live and feel without thinking too much about its interpretation; because we are in a homeland where we feel safe and reassured.

As for outside the boundaries of the immediate scene... there is a larger picture. Victories that did not come by chance, nor were built in a day and a night. What we see today is the result of years of quiet work, and decisions that were not understood at the time, but today prove that they were written by a mind that knows where it is heading.

The Gulf today is no longer just a region that follows what happens... but has become a player reshaping the equation; a presence that is taken into account, trust that accumulates, and clear messages that strength is not only in response, but in the ability to shape the scene from the beginning. Here, the holiday becomes different... because it does not come alone; it comes with a feeling of pride, and gratitude for what we live, and the realization that what surrounds us is changing... but we remain steadfast in a place that resembles us.

In conclusion... a holiday with rain... as if the sky is saying: "Rest assured," and a holiday with Saudi and Gulf strength... as if reality responds: "We are fine."