تتجذر العادات والتقاليد في أصول المجتمعات بوصفها الموجه الهيكلي للقيم الجمعية حيث ظل «الامتنان» عبر التاريخ يمثل تجلياً سامياً للتقدير المعنوي والتكريم الإنساني، بيد أن التمحيص في المشهد الاجتماعي المعاصر يكشف عن تطرف حاد في أنماط التعبير عن هذا التقدير، إذ استُلبِت الغايات الجوهرية للاحتفاء لصالح نزعات استهلاكية مفرطة، وتكاليف مادية عالية أفضت إلى سيادة ما يمكن تسميته بـ«الهدية الساكنة». وهي تلك الأوعية المادية (دروع تذكارية، ومقتنيات ظرفية، ورود، وغيرها من المستهلكات، والمستخدمات) والتي تفتقر إلى القيمة النفعية الحيوية، لينتهي بها المطاف أعباءً لوجستية في حيز التخزين، مشكَلة خللاً داخل المنازل، والمكاتب، ونفاياتٍ مادية تفتقر للأثر، مما يمثل تقويضاً لجوهر فلسفة التكريم، وإهداراً للموارد الاقتصادية، التي كان من شأنها تعزيز الرفاه الاجتماعي المستدام. ومن رحم هذه الإشكالية يبزغ مفهوم «الامتنان المنتج» بوصفه نموذجاً فكرياً إصلاحياً يسعى لإعادة تشكيل الوعي الجمعي، عبر الانتقال من الرمزية الجامدة إلى الأصل النامي، كأسهم وقفية، أو أموال سائلة، أو على الأقل كأدوات استهلاكية نافعة. إن هذا المفهوم لا يقف عند حدود التعديل الشكلي لنمط المهاداة، بل يتجاوزه إلى هندسة بدائل تنموية، تحول ميزانيات الاحتفاء، إلى أصولٍ ذات قيمة تراكمية، كالمحافظ الاستثمارية، والصناديق الوقفية، وكفالة الأيتام، وكذلك دعم ريادة الأعمال الناشئة، وبذلك تتحول المناسبة من واقعة زمنية منقضية، إلى نقطة ارتكاز لقيمة مطّردة النمو، ووقف دائم يجعل من التكريم استثماراً في رأس المال البشري الذي يمثل مجموع المهارات، والقدرات الكامنة في الفرد، وتأسيساً لاستدامة وقفية تتخطى النطاق الفردي إلى الآفاق التنموية الشاملة.


إن نمذجة هذا التحول الإستراتيجي تستوجب تدخلاً تنظيمياً تقوده وزارة الموارد البشرية، والتنمية الاجتماعية، من خلال التأصيل المنهجي لثقافة العطاء التنموي، وحوكمة أنظمة التكريم، في كافة القطاعات بحيث تُدرج هذه الممارسات ضمن اللوائح التنظيمية كخيار مؤسسي، يتيح تحويل الاعتمادات المالية المخصصة للهدايا العينية إلى «أصول نفعية» وقنوات ادخارية للموظفين مما يعزز من كفاءة الإنفاق الاجتماعي ويحقق أماناً مادياً مستداماً للفرد تماشياً مع مستهدفات برنامج التحول الوطني، الذي يهدف إلى تحسين فاعلية العمل الاجتماعي. ويترافق هذا المسار التنظيمي مع حراك توعوي تقوده وزارة الإعلام، لإعادة صياغة الهوية الاجتماعية للتكريم، من خلال تفكيك الصورة النمطية المرتبطة بالبذخ الاستهلاكي وإحلال «هدية الأثر» كمعيار للرقي الحضاري والحذاقة الاجتماعية. إن هذا المسار الإعلامي يهدف إلى ربط الوجدان الجمعي بقيم الاستثمار الأخلاقي، والذي يعمل على توظيف مالي يراعي الأبعاد الاجتماعية والقيمية، محولاً الامتنان من فعل بروتوكولي عابر إلى وعي إستراتيجي يسهم في رفع نسبة المدخرات وتعظيم الأثر الاجتماعي للقطاع غير الربحي مما يخلق توازناً مترابطاً بين الجدوى الاقتصادية والسمو الروحي والأجر والثواب


ويتسق هذا التوجه، في بعده الفلسفي، مع مقاصد الاستخلاف، والتوريث الخيري والصدقة الجارية، وتنمية المال، ولضمان تلبية الاحتياجات النفسية للمُكرّم، تبرز ضرورة ابتكار تجارب احتفائيه، كنمطية تكريمية تعوض الترف البصري الزائل، بتوثيقٍ رقمي، وحوكمة شفافة لمسارات نمو الأثر، مما يعمق وشائج الانتماء والشعور بالتقدير الفعلي المستدام.


وفي الختام، يبرز النظام المالي المحوكم كضمانة حتمية لاستدامة هذا النموذج وتجذيره مجتمعياً، من خلال ربط مبادرات الامتنان بالمنصات الوطنية الموثقة لضمان الشفافية كمنصة إحسان وغيرها ذات الإجازة من الأنظمة والموثوقية. إن الامتنان المنتج يمثل إعادة توجيه إستراتيجي لـ«طاقة الفرح» نحو صناعة القيمة محولاً إياها من انفعال لحظي إلى قوة تنموية فاعلة، يصاغ عبرها مستقبلاً يتجاوز حدود اللحظة الضيقة إلى رحابة الأثر المستدام، والأجر والمثوبة من الله.