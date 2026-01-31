I say it clearly and unequivocally, and I repeat it publicly here on the "X" platform: The president of Al-Ittihad Club, Engineer Fahd Sindi, is right.

I take full responsibility for this position, a sharp and clear stance, and I will not back down an inch unless conclusive evidence appears proving that he did not act in the interest of Al-Ittihad, or that he failed to use his legal powers, or that he deliberately neglected the club's rights.

- Until that moment, everything raised against him is nothing more than media noise, inciting public sentiment, and blatant attempts to distort the image without any document or proof.

And before anyone tries to outdo us, let’s put the questions in their proper place:

Is there a club president who does not seek success and create achievements? Do you have a single piece of evidence proving that Fahd Sindi was satisfied with the state of Al-Ittihad or stood by as a spectator?

Or is it that the silence – which some lament – was imposed on him due to the strict governance systems known to anyone fair-minded?

- Today, speaking is not available to everyone.

Statements are accountable, and transgressions are punishable, and you have seen with your own eyes current and previous administrations paying the price for a single word that went beyond the regulatory framework; the law is applied with "a ruler," and no one is above it, and those who ignore this fact are either ignorant or willfully blind.

- As for the club's dues with the association, the truth that some are trying to obscure is that the previous administration – based on a direct recommendation from the CEO and the sports director – is the one that officially requested the postponement of the financial arrears, and the association agreed based on a documented letter. Strangely, the person with direct authority to communicate with the association is present in the current administration, yet did not take action, not out of negligence, but in solidarity with a previous decision he knows the reasons for very well and was one of its main pillars, and Sindi had no role in it at that time.

- Nevertheless, Fahd Sindi did not stand idly by; he took the initiative to call multiple times, and when the file was made public, he faced the association face-to-face in an official meeting in Riyadh, explaining the extent of the pressures and embarrassment he was experiencing in front of the fans and some members of his board, and he came out with clear promises, and based on that, the statement was issued, with the approval of the relevant parties.

And anyone who doubts the strength of his position should remember his firm stance regarding the former coach Blanc, when the anger of Al-Ittihad fans escalated, and the voices calling for his dismissal rose; Fahd Sindi stood almost alone against opponents inside and outside the council, using his casting vote as president to end the relationship with Blanc and contract with a replacement, after consulting the captain Karim Benzema and receiving his explicit approval... these are the decisions of a president... not a spectator.

- As for the myth of pressure on Abdulrahman Al-Aboud and Saleh Al-Shehri to transfer to Riyadh clubs through the national team coach, it has officially fallen after the coach himself denied it in the presence of the players themselves, as well as everything published about Karim Benzema, whether in his own words or from the mouths of those fishing in troubled waters, has no relation to the truth; contracts are subject to the company owners and the recruitment committee, and the club president does not have individual authority in them, and anyone who claims otherwise is either ignorant or deliberately misleading.

- What has been mentioned here is just a small part of the truth, and what is hidden is greater, and the time will come when I reveal all the details, including the reasons for the failures in summer and winter contracts, and the obstacles that were not allowed to be discussed. Nevertheless, I am certain that the campaigns will continue, and what is called the "fifth column" under the direction of their leader will not stop, even if the Minister of Sports or the President of the Public Investment Fund comes out to confirm the validity of Fahd Sindi's position.

The animosity is not born today; it has roots that go back to Engineer Louay Nazer... and that is another story, which will come in its time, and I will tell it completely, without embellishment or evasion... and God is the Helper.