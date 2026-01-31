أقولها بوضوح لا لبس فيه، وأكررها علنًا هنا وعلى منصة «إكس»: رئيس نادي الاتحاد، المهندس فهد سندي، على حق.

وأتحمل كامل مسؤوليتي عن هذا الموقف، موقفٌ حادّ، صريح، ولن أتراجع عنه قيد أنملة، ما لم يظهر دليل قاطع يثبت أنه لم يعمل لمصلحة الاتحاد، أو أنه عجز عن استخدام صلاحياته النظامية، أو فرّط بحقوق النادي عمدًا.

- وحتى تلك اللحظة، كل ما يُثار ضده لا يتجاوز كونه ضجيجًا إعلاميًا، وتأليبًا جماهيريًا، ومحاولات مكشوفة لتشويه الصورة دون مستند أو برهان.

وقبل أن يزايد علينا أحد، دعونا نضع الأسئلة في مكانها الصحيح:

هل يوجد رئيس نادٍ لا يبحث عن النجاح وصناعة الإنجازات؟ هل لديكم دليل واحد يثبت أن فهد سندي كان راضيًا عن وضع الاتحاد أو وقف متفرجًا؟

أم أن الصمت – الذي يتباكى عليه البعض – كان مفروضًا عليه بحكم أنظمة الحوكمة الصارمة التي يعرفها كل منصف؟

- اليوم، الكلام ليس متاحًا للجميع.

التصريح يُحاسب عليه، والتجاوز يُعاقب عليه، وقد شاهدتم بأعينكم إدارات حالية وسابقة تدفع ثمن كلمة واحدة خرجت عن الإطار النظامي، القانون يُطبَّق بـ«المسطرة»، ولا أحد فوقه، ومن يتجاهل هذه الحقيقة إما جاهل أو متجاهل.

- أما عن ملف مستحقات النادي لدى الرابطة، فالحقيقة التي يحاول البعض طمسها أن الإدارة السابقة – وبناءً على توصية مباشرة من الرئيس التنفيذي والمدير الرياضي – هي من طلبت تأجيل المتأخرات المالية رسميًا، والرابطة وافقت بناءً على خطاب موثق، والأغرب أن صاحب الصلاحية المباشرة للتواصل مع الرابطة موجود في الإدارة الحالية، ومع ذلك لم يتحرك، لا تقاعسًا، بل تضامنًا مع قرار سابق يعرف أسبابه جيدًا وكان هو أحد أركانه الرئيسية ولم يكن لسندي دور فيه آنذاك.

- رغم ذلك، لم يقف فهد سندي مكتوف اليدين، بل بادر بالاتصال أكثر من مرة، وعندما خرج الملف للإعلام، واجه الرابطة وجهًا لوجه في اجتماع رسمي بالرياض، شرح فيه حجم الضغوط والحرج الذي يعيشه أمام الجماهير وبعض أعضاء مجلس إدارته، فخرج بوعود واضحة، وعلى ضوء ذلك صدر البيان، وبموافقة الجهات ذات العلاقة.

ومن يشكك في قوة موقفه، فليتذكر موقفه الصلب في ملف المدرب السابق بلان، حين تصاعد غضب جماهير الاتحاد، وارتفعت الأصوات المطالبة بالإقالة، وقف فهد سندي وحيدًا تقريبًا في وجه معارضين داخل المجلس وخارجه، واستخدم صوته المرجّح كرئيس، لينهي العلاقة مع بلان ويتعاقد مع بديل، بعد مشورة القائد كريم بنزيما وموافقته الصريحة.. هذه قرارات رئيس... لا متفرج.

- أما أكذوبة الضغط على عبدالرحمن العبود وصالح الشهري للانتقال إلى أندية الرياض عبر مدرب المنتخب، فقد سقطت رسميًا بعد نفي المدرب نفسه وبوجود اللاعبين أنفسهم، وكذلك كل ما نُشر عن كريم بنزيما، سواء على لسانه أو على ألسنة هواة الاصطياد في الماء العكر، لا يمت للحقيقة بصلة؛ فالتعاقدات تخضع لملاك الشركة ولجنة الاستقطاب، وليس لرئيس النادي صلاحية فردية فيها، ومن يدّعي غير ذلك إما يجهل أو يتعمّد التضليل.

- ما ذُكر هنا ليس سوى جزء بسيط من الحقيقة، وما خفي أعظم، وسيأتي الوقت الذي أكشف فيه كل التفاصيل، بما فيها أسباب تعثر التعاقدات الصيفية والشتوية، والعوائق التي لم يُسمح بالحديث عنها. ومع ذلك، أنا على يقين أن الحملات ستستمر، وأن ما يُسمّى بـ«الطابور الخامس» بتوجيه من كبيرهم لن يتوقف، حتى لو خرج وزير الرياضة أو رئيس صندوق الاستثمارات العامة ليؤكد سلامة موقف فهد سندي.

فالعداء ليس وليد اليوم، وله جذور تعود إلى المهندس لؤي ناظر... وتلك قصة أخرى، سيأتي وقتها، وسأرويها كاملة، دون تجميل أو مواربة.. والله المستعان.