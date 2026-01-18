تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
يعدّ الأمان الوظيفي في ظل وجود الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI) موضوعًا معقّدًا ومثيرًا للجدل، ولا يمكن الإجابة عليه بـ«نعم» أو «لا» قاطعة. الذكاء الاصطناعي يمتلك القدرة على أتمتة العديد من المهمات الروتينية والمتكررة، ما قد يؤدي إلى فقدان بعض الوظائف بشكل دائم، خصوصًا تلك التي تعتمد بشكل كبير على هذا النوع من المهمات. وقد بدأت شركات عالمية كبرى بالفعل تبرير تقليص بعض الوظائف بكفاءة الذكاء الاصطناعي.
ومع ذلك، فإن هذا التحوّل لا يعني نهاية الأمان الوظيفي، بل يعني تغيّر طبيعة العمل والمهارات المطلوبة، وسيؤدي إلى خلق وظائف جديدة مختلفة كما حدث من قبل مع الثورات التكنولوجية السابقة، ومن المتوقع أن يخلق الذكاء الاصطناعي فرص عمل جديدة تمامًا. وتشمل هذه الوظائف مجالات تطوير وصيانة أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتحليل البيانات، والأمن السيبراني المُعزز بالذكاء الاصطناعي، والمهن التي تتطلب التعاطف والإبداع والتفكير النقدي والتفاعل البشري المعقد. وحتمًا سيكون هناك تحدي تعزيز الوظائف الحالية، ففي كثير من الحالات، لن يحل الذكاء الاصطناعي محل البشر بالكامل، بل سيعمل كأداة قوية لزيادة إنتاجيتهم وفعاليتهم، وسيصبح الموظفون الذين يتعلمون كيفية التعاون مع أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي أكثر قيمة وأمانًا وظيفيًا. وهناك متطلبات للحفاظ على الأمان الوظيفي لا يمكن إغفالها، حيث يجب على الأفراد والمؤسسات التكيّف والاستثمار في التعلم المستمر وتطوير المهارات، مثل اكتساب المهارات الرقمية، خصوصا تلك المتعلقة بالذكاء الاصطناعي والتحليل. ثانيًا التركيز على المهارات البشرية، فالوظائف التي تتطلب الإشراف البشري، وحل المشكلات المعقدة، واتخاذ القرارات الأخلاقية، والتفاعل الاجتماعي ستحافظ على قيمتها. ثالثا تبني الذكاء الاصطناعي بمسؤولية: الشركات التي تدمج الذكاء الاصطناعي بشكل إستراتيجي وتستثمر في إعادة تدريب موظفيها ستوفر بيئة عمل أكثر أمانًا للمستقبل.
في الختام، الأمان الوظيفي في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي لا يختفي، بل يتحول. الأمان لم يعد يكمن في البقاء في نفس الوظيفة، بل في مرونة الفرد وقدرته على التكيف والارتقاء بمهاراته للعمل جنبًا إلى جنب مع التكنولوجيا الجديدة.
هاجس تهديد الذكاء الاصطناعي للوظائف والانقلاب الذي سيحصل في سوق العمل بشكل عام باتت مسألة في منتهى الأهمية ومن الضروري الاستعداد لها بتطوير أدوات ووسائل المهارات للموظفين بشكل دوري ومستمر وذلك للإقلال من تكلفة الفاتورة الاجتماعية المتوقعة.
Job security in the age of artificial intelligence (AI) is a complex and controversial topic that cannot be answered with a definitive "yes" or "no." AI has the potential to automate many routine and repetitive tasks, which may lead to the permanent loss of some jobs, especially those that heavily rely on such tasks. Major global companies have already begun to justify the reduction of certain jobs by the efficiency of AI.
However, this shift does not mean the end of job security; rather, it signifies a change in the nature of work and the skills required, and it will lead to the creation of new and different jobs, as has happened before with previous technological revolutions. AI is expected to create entirely new job opportunities. These jobs include fields such as the development and maintenance of AI systems, data analysis, AI-enhanced cybersecurity, and professions that require empathy, creativity, critical thinking, and complex human interaction. There will undoubtedly be a challenge in enhancing current jobs; in many cases, AI will not completely replace humans but will serve as a powerful tool to increase their productivity and efficiency. Employees who learn how to collaborate with AI tools will become more valuable and secure in their jobs. There are requirements for maintaining job security that cannot be overlooked, as individuals and organizations must adapt and invest in continuous learning and skill development, such as acquiring digital skills, especially those related to AI and analytics. Secondly, focusing on human skills, as jobs that require human oversight, complex problem-solving, ethical decision-making, and social interaction will retain their value. Thirdly, adopting AI responsibly: companies that strategically integrate AI and invest in retraining their employees will provide a safer work environment for the future.
In conclusion, job security in the age of AI does not disappear; rather, it transforms. Security no longer lies in staying in the same job but in an individual's flexibility and ability to adapt and enhance their skills to work alongside new technologies.
The concern about AI threatening jobs and the upheaval that will occur in the labor market in general has become a matter of utmost importance, and it is essential to prepare for it by continuously and periodically developing tools and skill resources for employees to reduce the anticipated social cost.