يعدّ الأمان الوظيفي في ظل وجود الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI) موضوعًا معقّدًا ومثيرًا للجدل، ولا يمكن الإجابة عليه بـ«نعم» أو «لا» قاطعة. الذكاء الاصطناعي يمتلك القدرة على أتمتة العديد من المهمات الروتينية والمتكررة، ما قد يؤدي إلى فقدان بعض الوظائف بشكل دائم، خصوصًا تلك التي تعتمد بشكل كبير على هذا النوع من المهمات. وقد بدأت شركات عالمية كبرى بالفعل تبرير تقليص بعض الوظائف بكفاءة الذكاء الاصطناعي.

ومع ذلك، فإن هذا التحوّل لا يعني نهاية الأمان الوظيفي، بل يعني تغيّر طبيعة العمل والمهارات المطلوبة، وسيؤدي إلى خلق وظائف جديدة مختلفة كما حدث من قبل مع الثورات التكنولوجية السابقة، ومن المتوقع أن يخلق الذكاء الاصطناعي فرص عمل جديدة تمامًا. وتشمل هذه الوظائف مجالات تطوير وصيانة أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتحليل البيانات، والأمن السيبراني المُعزز بالذكاء الاصطناعي، والمهن التي تتطلب التعاطف والإبداع والتفكير النقدي والتفاعل البشري المعقد. وحتمًا سيكون هناك تحدي تعزيز الوظائف الحالية، ففي كثير من الحالات، لن يحل الذكاء الاصطناعي محل البشر بالكامل، بل سيعمل كأداة قوية لزيادة إنتاجيتهم وفعاليتهم، وسيصبح الموظفون الذين يتعلمون كيفية التعاون مع أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي أكثر قيمة وأمانًا وظيفيًا. وهناك متطلبات للحفاظ على الأمان الوظيفي لا يمكن إغفالها، حيث يجب على الأفراد والمؤسسات التكيّف والاستثمار في التعلم المستمر وتطوير المهارات، مثل اكتساب المهارات الرقمية، خصوصا تلك المتعلقة بالذكاء الاصطناعي والتحليل. ثانيًا التركيز على المهارات البشرية، فالوظائف التي تتطلب الإشراف البشري، وحل المشكلات المعقدة، واتخاذ القرارات الأخلاقية، والتفاعل الاجتماعي ستحافظ على قيمتها. ثالثا تبني الذكاء الاصطناعي بمسؤولية: الشركات التي تدمج الذكاء الاصطناعي بشكل إستراتيجي وتستثمر في إعادة تدريب موظفيها ستوفر بيئة عمل أكثر أمانًا للمستقبل.

في الختام، الأمان الوظيفي في عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي لا يختفي، بل يتحول. الأمان لم يعد يكمن في البقاء في نفس الوظيفة، بل في مرونة الفرد وقدرته على التكيف والارتقاء بمهاراته للعمل جنبًا إلى جنب مع التكنولوجيا الجديدة.

هاجس تهديد الذكاء الاصطناعي للوظائف والانقلاب الذي سيحصل في سوق العمل بشكل عام باتت مسألة في منتهى الأهمية ومن الضروري الاستعداد لها بتطوير أدوات ووسائل المهارات للموظفين بشكل دوري ومستمر وذلك للإقلال من تكلفة الفاتورة الاجتماعية المتوقعة.