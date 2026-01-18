Job security in the age of artificial intelligence (AI) is a complex and controversial topic that cannot be answered with a definitive "yes" or "no." AI has the potential to automate many routine and repetitive tasks, which may lead to the permanent loss of some jobs, especially those that heavily rely on such tasks. Major global companies have already begun to justify the reduction of certain jobs by the efficiency of AI.

However, this shift does not mean the end of job security; rather, it signifies a change in the nature of work and the skills required, and it will lead to the creation of new and different jobs, as has happened before with previous technological revolutions. AI is expected to create entirely new job opportunities. These jobs include fields such as the development and maintenance of AI systems, data analysis, AI-enhanced cybersecurity, and professions that require empathy, creativity, critical thinking, and complex human interaction. There will undoubtedly be a challenge in enhancing current jobs; in many cases, AI will not completely replace humans but will serve as a powerful tool to increase their productivity and efficiency. Employees who learn how to collaborate with AI tools will become more valuable and secure in their jobs. There are requirements for maintaining job security that cannot be overlooked, as individuals and organizations must adapt and invest in continuous learning and skill development, such as acquiring digital skills, especially those related to AI and analytics. Secondly, focusing on human skills, as jobs that require human oversight, complex problem-solving, ethical decision-making, and social interaction will retain their value. Thirdly, adopting AI responsibly: companies that strategically integrate AI and invest in retraining their employees will provide a safer work environment for the future.

In conclusion, job security in the age of AI does not disappear; rather, it transforms. Security no longer lies in staying in the same job but in an individual's flexibility and ability to adapt and enhance their skills to work alongside new technologies.

The concern about AI threatening jobs and the upheaval that will occur in the labor market in general has become a matter of utmost importance, and it is essential to prepare for it by continuously and periodically developing tools and skill resources for employees to reduce the anticipated social cost.