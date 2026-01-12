Since the events of September 11, Saudi Arabia has faced serious and ongoing dangers, involving international and regional powers, as well as functional states. Transnational organizations and coordinated media and religious smear campaigns have been utilized. The attack and the subsequent conspiracies were a major trap that its perpetrators and planners attempted to drown Saudi Arabia in its repercussions.

Riyadh was not oblivious to the conspiracies that were spread across several fronts; however, with the long patience policy it has adopted throughout its history, it began to disarm its enemies one by one, nullifying the arguments and conspiracies in their strongholds.

First: The main goal of the September 11 events was nothing but to destroy the American-Saudi alliance and to push the "wounded American monster" to take revenge on the Kingdom and attack it militarily. However, that plan failed after Riyadh managed to defuse the crisis, dismantle it, and expose its tools.

Second: Assassination of the Kingdom's leadership: Less than two years after the failure of the September events to impact Saudi Arabia, its enemies, led by "Muammar Gaddafi" and his allies, decided to move to a more dangerous phase, namely a direct assassination of the Saudi leadership in collaboration with transnational terrorist organizations, believing that Saudi Arabia was a weak country that could be penetrated security-wise. However, the plan failed and was uncovered by professional security agencies.

Third: Assassination of Saudi society and pushing towards its collapse from within after failing to destroy it from the outside, by creating violent ideological clashes between so-called liberals and Islamists, Sunnis and Shiites, men and women, tribes and families, smuggling girls, flooding youth with drugs, building opposition figures abroad, and exploiting societal issues such as women driving and working, and arts, to create an atmosphere of sedition and wait for a liquidity state that would cost the country dearly.

Fourth: Separating leadership from society. Perhaps what pains the planners aiming to harm Saudi Arabia the most is their failure to separate the Saudi leadership from its society. Traditional media in the 1940s and 1950s, and beyond, up to social media, played a significant role in feeding those aspirations, but they all failed due to the steadfast and solid popular support of the Saudis around their leadership.

Fifth: Exploiting political differences in the region and pushing for clashes between the Kingdom and its neighbors, building a wall of enemies allied against it. They were achieving temporary gains by playing on the duality between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and Saudi Arabia and Turkey, for example, until Riyadh neutralized those differences and turned them into relationships and mutual gains, making the functional regimes unable to incite hostility or barter.

Sixth: A constant attempt to exploit the Palestinian cause against the Kingdom, but Riyadh, as it has always been, remained loyal to Palestine and never compromised on the right, despite the accusations of betrayal it faced. Its latest achievement was bringing the whole world together under one roof to recognize the State of Palestine.

Seventh: In Yemen, which all of Saudi Arabia's enemies tried to exploit as a forward base to undermine the Kingdom, Riyadh managed to maintain Yemen's Arab identity, neutralize threats, and dismantle projects one after another, ensuring no division, no militias, and no arms caches, but rather a unified Yemeni state that champions all its societal components.

Eighth: The functional regimes did not stop at those conspiracies; they attempted to exploit some cultural, journalistic, and poetic elites in the Gulf, region, and world, flooding them with money to use them one day against the Kingdom. Everyone knew that this money was not given for mere charity, but was accompanied by "coerced labor" through participation in the deliberate smear campaign against the motherland's reputation.

Ninth: The attempt to assassinate the Saudi persona, distort it, stereotype it, and reject it within its Gulf and then Arab surroundings was the last stage of targeting. It pained them greatly that Saudi society carries Arab civilizational values and deeply rooted Islamic behavior. Therefore, the functional regimes sought to tarnish its reputation and present themselves as an alternative, despite being devoid of any real values.

Throughout its history, up to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia was not distant from understanding the conspiracies, their scale, or the objectives of their operators. However, the "astute Saudis" drew inspiration from King Abdulaziz's principle in dealing with their adversaries: (I have made my tradition and principle not to initiate aggression against anyone, but to be patient with it and to prolong my patience with whoever initiates hostility against me, and to respond kindly whenever I find a place for it, and I persist in patience until I am accused of cowardice and weakness by both distant and near, until if there remains no place for patience, I strike my blow and it is decisive).

Removing the daggers from the flanks of the Kingdom was not an easy task at all; some came from friends, allies, and brothers, in addition to the alliance of enemies. Riyadh has thwarted all those conspiracies, removed all those "daggers," and exposed the functional states that are no longer capable of managing their relationship with Saudi Arabia and the Saudis, let alone managing new crises directed against them.