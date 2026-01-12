منذ أحداث الحادي عشر من سبتمبر والمملكة العربية السعودية تواجه أخطاراً جسيمة لا تتوقف، انخرطت فيها قوى دولية وإقليمية ودول وظيفية، واستخدمت فيها منظمات وتنظيمات عابرة، وحملات تشويه إعلامية ودينية منسقة، لقد كان الهجوم وما تلاه من مؤامرات فخاً كبيراً حاول منفذوه ومخططوه إغراق المملكة العربية السعودية في تداعياته.
لم تكن الرياض غافلة عن المؤامرات التي توزعت على محاور عدة، إلا أنها ومع استخدام سياسة الصبر الطويل الذي انتهجته طوال تاريخها، بدأت في نزع الخناجر من أيدي أعدائها واحداً تلو الآخر، وأبطلت الحجج والمؤامرات في معاقلها.
أولاً: لم يكن الهدف الرئيسي من أحداث الحادي عشر من سبتمبر إلا تدمير التحالف الأمريكي السعودي، ودفع «الغول الأمريكي الجريح» لينتقم من المملكة ويهاجمها عسكرياً، لكن تلك الخطة فشلت بعدما استطاعت الرياض نزع فتيل الأزمة وتفكيكها وفضح أدواتها.
ثانياً: اغتيال قيادة المملكة: لم تمضِ سنتان على فشل أحداث سبتمبر في التأثير على السعودية حتى قرر أعداؤها، وعلى رأسهم «معمر القذافي» وحلفاؤه، الانتقال إلى مرحلة أخطر، ألا وهي اغتيال مباشر لرأس القيادة السعودية بالتعاون مع تنظيمات إرهابية عابرة، معتقدين أن السعودية بلد رخو يمكن اختراقه أمنياً، لكن فشلت الخطة وكشفتها الأجهزة الأمنية المحترفة.
ثالثاً: اغتيال المجتمع السعودي والدفع نحو انهياره من الداخل بعدما فشل في تدميره من الخارج، عبر خلق صدامات فكرية عنيفة بين ما يسمى ليبراليين وإسلاميين، سنة وشيعة، رجالاً ونساء، قبائل وأسراً، تهريب الفتيات، وإغراق الشباب بالمخدرات، وبناء معارضين في الخارج، وتوظيف القضايا المجتمعية مثل قيادة السيارة وعمل النساء، والفنون، لتهيئة أجواء الفتنة وانتظاراً لحالة سيولة تدفع فيها البلاد ثمناً غالياً.
رابعاً: الفصل بين القيادة والمجتمع، لعل أكثر ما يؤلم المخططين لإيذاء السعودية، هو فشلهم في الفصل بين القيادة السعودية ومجتمعها، لقد كان للإعلام التقليدي في الأربعينات والخمسينات وما تلاهما وصولاً إلى وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي دورها الكبير في تغذية تلك الأمنيات، لكنها فشلت –جميعاً- بسبب الالتفاف الشعبي الثابت والصلب من السعوديين حول قيادتهم.
خامساً: استغلال الخلافات السياسية في الإقليم، والدفع نحو صدامات بين المملكة وجوارها، وبناء سور من الأعداء يتحالف ضدها، لقد كانوا يحقّقون من اللعب على الثنائية بين السعودية وإيران، والسعودية وتركيا –على سبيل المثال- مكاسب مؤقتة، حتى صفّرت الرياض تلك الخلافات وحولتها إلى علاقات ومكاسب متبادلة، فلم تعد -الأنظمة الوظيفية- قادرة على الاستعداء أو المقايضة.
سادساً: محاولة دائمة لاستغلال القضية الفلسطينية ضد المملكة، لكن الرياض كما العهد بها بقيت وفية لفلسطين ولم تفرط في الحق أبداً، برغم التخوين الذي تعرّضت له، ولم يكن آخر إنجازاتها جمع العالم كله تحت سقف واحد للاعتراف بدولة فلسطين.
سابعاً: في اليمن التي حاول كل أعداء السعودية استغلالها لتكون قاعدة متقدمة لهدم المملكة، استطاعت الرياض الإبقاء على عروبة اليمن، وتحييد الأخطار، وقوّضت المشاريع واحداً تلو الآخر، فلا تقسيم ولا مليشيات ولا مخازن للسلاح، بل دولة يمنية موحدة تنتصر لكل مكوّناتها المجتمعية.
ثامناً: لم تكتفِ الأنظمة الوظيفية بتلك المؤامرات، بل قامت بمحاولة توظيف بعض من نخب ثقافية وصحفية وشعرية في الخليج والإقليم والعالم وإغراقهم بالأموال لتوظيفهم ذات يوم ضد المملكة، كان الجميع يعلم أن تلك الأموال لم تعط من أجل العطاء فقط، بل كانت تلحقها «عمالة قسرية» من خلال المشاركة في لعبة التشويه المتعمد لسمعة الوطن الأم.
تاسعاً: لقد كانت محاولة اغتيال الشخصية السعودية وتشويهها وتنميطها ونبذها داخل محيطها الخليجي ثم العربي هي آخر مراحل الاستهداف، فقد كان يؤذيهم جداً أن المجتمع السعودي يحمل قيماً حضارية عربية وسلوكاً إسلامياً متجذراً، ولذلك سعت الأنظمة الوظيفية إلى تشويه سمعته وتقديم نفسها بديلاً، رغم فراغها من أي قيم حقيقية.
لم تكن السعودية طوال تاريخها وصولاً إلى الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بعيدة عن فهم المؤامرات ولا حجمها ولا أهداف مشغليها، لكن «السعوديين الدهاة» كانوا يستلهمون مبدأ الملك عبدالعزيز في التعامل مع خصومهم: (إني جعلت سنتي ومبدئي أن لا أبدأ أحداً بالعدوان، بل أصبر عليه وأطيل الصبر على من بدأني بالعداء، وأدفع بالحسنى ما وجدت لها مكاناً، وأتمادى بالصبر حتى يرميني البعيد والقريب بالجبن والضعف، حتى إذا لم يبقَ للصبر مكان ضربت ضربتي فكانت القاضية).
إن نزع الخناجر من خواصر المملكة لم يكن بالعمل اليسير إطلاقاً، فبعضها جاء من أصدقاء وحلفاء وأشقاء، فضلاً عن حلف الأعداء، لقد أسقطت «الرياض» كل تلك المؤامرات، ونزعت كل تلك «الخناجر»، وعرَّت الدول الوظيفية التي لم تعد قادرة على إدارة علاقتها بالسعودية والسعوديين، فضلاً عن إدارة أزمات جديدة توجّه ضدهم.
Since the events of September 11, Saudi Arabia has faced serious and ongoing dangers, involving international and regional powers, as well as functional states. Transnational organizations and coordinated media and religious smear campaigns have been utilized. The attack and the subsequent conspiracies were a major trap that its perpetrators and planners attempted to drown Saudi Arabia in its repercussions.
Riyadh was not oblivious to the conspiracies that were spread across several fronts; however, with the long patience policy it has adopted throughout its history, it began to disarm its enemies one by one, nullifying the arguments and conspiracies in their strongholds.
First: The main goal of the September 11 events was nothing but to destroy the American-Saudi alliance and to push the "wounded American monster" to take revenge on the Kingdom and attack it militarily. However, that plan failed after Riyadh managed to defuse the crisis, dismantle it, and expose its tools.
Second: Assassination of the Kingdom's leadership: Less than two years after the failure of the September events to impact Saudi Arabia, its enemies, led by "Muammar Gaddafi" and his allies, decided to move to a more dangerous phase, namely a direct assassination of the Saudi leadership in collaboration with transnational terrorist organizations, believing that Saudi Arabia was a weak country that could be penetrated security-wise. However, the plan failed and was uncovered by professional security agencies.
Third: Assassination of Saudi society and pushing towards its collapse from within after failing to destroy it from the outside, by creating violent ideological clashes between so-called liberals and Islamists, Sunnis and Shiites, men and women, tribes and families, smuggling girls, flooding youth with drugs, building opposition figures abroad, and exploiting societal issues such as women driving and working, and arts, to create an atmosphere of sedition and wait for a liquidity state that would cost the country dearly.
Fourth: Separating leadership from society. Perhaps what pains the planners aiming to harm Saudi Arabia the most is their failure to separate the Saudi leadership from its society. Traditional media in the 1940s and 1950s, and beyond, up to social media, played a significant role in feeding those aspirations, but they all failed due to the steadfast and solid popular support of the Saudis around their leadership.
Fifth: Exploiting political differences in the region and pushing for clashes between the Kingdom and its neighbors, building a wall of enemies allied against it. They were achieving temporary gains by playing on the duality between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and Saudi Arabia and Turkey, for example, until Riyadh neutralized those differences and turned them into relationships and mutual gains, making the functional regimes unable to incite hostility or barter.
Sixth: A constant attempt to exploit the Palestinian cause against the Kingdom, but Riyadh, as it has always been, remained loyal to Palestine and never compromised on the right, despite the accusations of betrayal it faced. Its latest achievement was bringing the whole world together under one roof to recognize the State of Palestine.
Seventh: In Yemen, which all of Saudi Arabia's enemies tried to exploit as a forward base to undermine the Kingdom, Riyadh managed to maintain Yemen's Arab identity, neutralize threats, and dismantle projects one after another, ensuring no division, no militias, and no arms caches, but rather a unified Yemeni state that champions all its societal components.
Eighth: The functional regimes did not stop at those conspiracies; they attempted to exploit some cultural, journalistic, and poetic elites in the Gulf, region, and world, flooding them with money to use them one day against the Kingdom. Everyone knew that this money was not given for mere charity, but was accompanied by "coerced labor" through participation in the deliberate smear campaign against the motherland's reputation.
Ninth: The attempt to assassinate the Saudi persona, distort it, stereotype it, and reject it within its Gulf and then Arab surroundings was the last stage of targeting. It pained them greatly that Saudi society carries Arab civilizational values and deeply rooted Islamic behavior. Therefore, the functional regimes sought to tarnish its reputation and present themselves as an alternative, despite being devoid of any real values.
Throughout its history, up to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia was not distant from understanding the conspiracies, their scale, or the objectives of their operators. However, the "astute Saudis" drew inspiration from King Abdulaziz's principle in dealing with their adversaries: (I have made my tradition and principle not to initiate aggression against anyone, but to be patient with it and to prolong my patience with whoever initiates hostility against me, and to respond kindly whenever I find a place for it, and I persist in patience until I am accused of cowardice and weakness by both distant and near, until if there remains no place for patience, I strike my blow and it is decisive).
Removing the daggers from the flanks of the Kingdom was not an easy task at all; some came from friends, allies, and brothers, in addition to the alliance of enemies. Riyadh has thwarted all those conspiracies, removed all those "daggers," and exposed the functional states that are no longer capable of managing their relationship with Saudi Arabia and the Saudis, let alone managing new crises directed against them.