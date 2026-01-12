منذ أحداث الحادي عشر من سبتمبر والمملكة العربية السعودية تواجه أخطاراً جسيمة لا تتوقف، انخرطت فيها قوى دولية وإقليمية ودول وظيفية، واستخدمت فيها منظمات وتنظيمات عابرة، وحملات تشويه إعلامية ودينية منسقة، لقد كان الهجوم وما تلاه من مؤامرات فخاً كبيراً حاول منفذوه ومخططوه إغراق المملكة العربية السعودية في تداعياته.

لم تكن الرياض غافلة عن المؤامرات التي توزعت على محاور عدة، إلا أنها ومع استخدام سياسة الصبر الطويل الذي انتهجته طوال تاريخها، بدأت في نزع الخناجر من أيدي أعدائها واحداً تلو الآخر، وأبطلت الحجج والمؤامرات في معاقلها.

أولاً: لم يكن الهدف الرئيسي من أحداث الحادي عشر من سبتمبر إلا تدمير التحالف الأمريكي السعودي، ودفع «الغول الأمريكي الجريح» لينتقم من المملكة ويهاجمها عسكرياً، لكن تلك الخطة فشلت بعدما استطاعت الرياض نزع فتيل الأزمة وتفكيكها وفضح أدواتها.

ثانياً: اغتيال قيادة المملكة: لم تمضِ سنتان على فشل أحداث سبتمبر في التأثير على السعودية حتى قرر أعداؤها، وعلى رأسهم «معمر القذافي» وحلفاؤه، الانتقال إلى مرحلة أخطر، ألا وهي اغتيال مباشر لرأس القيادة السعودية بالتعاون مع تنظيمات إرهابية عابرة، معتقدين أن السعودية بلد رخو يمكن اختراقه أمنياً، لكن فشلت الخطة وكشفتها الأجهزة الأمنية المحترفة.

ثالثاً: اغتيال المجتمع السعودي والدفع نحو انهياره من الداخل بعدما فشل في تدميره من الخارج، عبر خلق صدامات فكرية عنيفة بين ما يسمى ليبراليين وإسلاميين، سنة وشيعة، رجالاً ونساء، قبائل وأسراً، تهريب الفتيات، وإغراق الشباب بالمخدرات، وبناء معارضين في الخارج، وتوظيف القضايا المجتمعية مثل قيادة السيارة وعمل النساء، والفنون، لتهيئة أجواء الفتنة وانتظاراً لحالة سيولة تدفع فيها البلاد ثمناً غالياً.

رابعاً: الفصل بين القيادة والمجتمع، لعل أكثر ما يؤلم المخططين لإيذاء السعودية، هو فشلهم في الفصل بين القيادة السعودية ومجتمعها، لقد كان للإعلام التقليدي في الأربعينات والخمسينات وما تلاهما وصولاً إلى وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي دورها الكبير في تغذية تلك الأمنيات، لكنها فشلت –جميعاً- بسبب الالتفاف الشعبي الثابت والصلب من السعوديين حول قيادتهم.

خامساً: استغلال الخلافات السياسية في الإقليم، والدفع نحو صدامات بين المملكة وجوارها، وبناء سور من الأعداء يتحالف ضدها، لقد كانوا يحقّقون من اللعب على الثنائية بين السعودية وإيران، والسعودية وتركيا –على سبيل المثال- مكاسب مؤقتة، حتى صفّرت الرياض تلك الخلافات وحولتها إلى علاقات ومكاسب متبادلة، فلم تعد -الأنظمة الوظيفية- قادرة على الاستعداء أو المقايضة.

سادساً: محاولة دائمة لاستغلال القضية الفلسطينية ضد المملكة، لكن الرياض كما العهد بها بقيت وفية لفلسطين ولم تفرط في الحق أبداً، برغم التخوين الذي تعرّضت له، ولم يكن آخر إنجازاتها جمع العالم كله تحت سقف واحد للاعتراف بدولة فلسطين.

سابعاً: في اليمن التي حاول كل أعداء السعودية استغلالها لتكون قاعدة متقدمة لهدم المملكة، استطاعت الرياض الإبقاء على عروبة اليمن، وتحييد الأخطار، وقوّضت المشاريع واحداً تلو الآخر، فلا تقسيم ولا مليشيات ولا مخازن للسلاح، بل دولة يمنية موحدة تنتصر لكل مكوّناتها المجتمعية.

ثامناً: لم تكتفِ الأنظمة الوظيفية بتلك المؤامرات، بل قامت بمحاولة توظيف بعض من نخب ثقافية وصحفية وشعرية في الخليج والإقليم والعالم وإغراقهم بالأموال لتوظيفهم ذات يوم ضد المملكة، كان الجميع يعلم أن تلك الأموال لم تعط من أجل العطاء فقط، بل كانت تلحقها «عمالة قسرية» من خلال المشاركة في لعبة التشويه المتعمد لسمعة الوطن الأم.

تاسعاً: لقد كانت محاولة اغتيال الشخصية السعودية وتشويهها وتنميطها ونبذها داخل محيطها الخليجي ثم العربي هي آخر مراحل الاستهداف، فقد كان يؤذيهم جداً أن المجتمع السعودي يحمل قيماً حضارية عربية وسلوكاً إسلامياً متجذراً، ولذلك سعت الأنظمة الوظيفية إلى تشويه سمعته وتقديم نفسها بديلاً، رغم فراغها من أي قيم حقيقية.

لم تكن السعودية طوال تاريخها وصولاً إلى الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بعيدة عن فهم المؤامرات ولا حجمها ولا أهداف مشغليها، لكن «السعوديين الدهاة» كانوا يستلهمون مبدأ الملك عبدالعزيز في التعامل مع خصومهم: (إني جعلت سنتي ومبدئي أن لا أبدأ أحداً بالعدوان، بل أصبر عليه وأطيل الصبر على من بدأني بالعداء، وأدفع بالحسنى ما وجدت لها مكاناً، وأتمادى بالصبر حتى يرميني البعيد والقريب بالجبن والضعف، حتى إذا لم يبقَ للصبر مكان ضربت ضربتي فكانت القاضية).

إن نزع الخناجر من خواصر المملكة لم يكن بالعمل اليسير إطلاقاً، فبعضها جاء من أصدقاء وحلفاء وأشقاء، فضلاً عن حلف الأعداء، لقد أسقطت «الرياض» كل تلك المؤامرات، ونزعت كل تلك «الخناجر»، وعرَّت الدول الوظيفية التي لم تعد قادرة على إدارة علاقتها بالسعودية والسعوديين، فضلاً عن إدارة أزمات جديدة توجّه ضدهم.