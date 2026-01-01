لطالما كان الحزنُ فاتحةَ التاريخ حين يكتبه الفقدُ بأحرفٍ من نور.

فقبل خمسة أعوام، تهادت مآتمُ الفن والدراما العربية على فقيدها الكبير، الذي كان الرَّائدَ والموجِّهَ وصانعَ الوجه الجديد لشاشاتنا، في التاريخ وفي الواقع المعاش.

وكأن جنازة حاتم علي أعادت شريطَ أسىً قديم، ففقدت الشام، في غضون عشرين عامًا، نزار قباني شاعرَها، ثم حاتم علي ناظرَ صورتها وروحها.

لم يكن حاتم علي ساحرَ المشاهد فحسب، بل كان قاضيَ الحكاية وحَكَمَها، يغلق باب المنافسة على منافذها. فانطلقت رحلته الإعجازية من «الزير سالم»، فأعاد إحياء أسطورة عربية تخلَّدت في السير الشعبية، حاملةً بين سطور الحرب شعرَ القبيلة وفراسةَ المحارب؛ وكأنه بذلك أعاد المشاهد العربي خمسةً وعشرين قرنًا إلى الوراء، إلى بيداء الصحارى وصفير الريح في خيام الأبطال.

وظنَّ كثيرون أن الرجل قد اكتفى، ولكنه أحسَّ جوعَ النفوس إلى مرآةٍ تعكس وجوهها، فكان «الفصول الأربعة» السِفرَ الأمين الذي دوَّن به حالة الأسرة الشامية بكل ما تحمله من صراعاتٍ خفية ووشائجَ اجتماعيةٍ متينة، وكأنه يقول للمشاهد: هذه حكايتكم الأبدية، فأعيدوا قراءتها.

وحين ثملت الشاشة من فيض إبداعه، لم يقف عند حَدِّه، بل مضى قُدُمًا ليخطَّ «التغريبة الفلسطينية» بألم اللاجئ وشمعة الذاكرة، ثم أتبعها بثلاثية الأندلس التي أعادت للأذهان مجدًا غابرًا، حتى صار كثير ممن يتغنَّون بالأندلس اليوم وليدَ تلك التحفة الفنية.

وأعقب ذلك الكثير والكثير من السحر الدرامي، حتى توجَّ مسيرته بأعظم عملٍ عربيٍّ جسَّد شخصية الصحابي الجليل في «مسلسل عمر»، فكان التوقيع الأخير، العربي الإسلامي الخالص، على رسالته الفنية التي أنقذت الدراما من سَآمة الملل ووهَن التحيز.

إن القيمة الفنية للراحل أكبر من أن تُختزل في سطور، فهي الذاكرة الحية للشارع العربي الذي ما زال يذرف دمعتين: دمعَةَ على فقده المرير، ودمعةً على جوعٍ ينهش القلبَ وهو ينتظر من يلي بإرث هذا العبقري.

لقد جعل حاتم علي الدهشةَ عادةً، والترفَ الفنيَّ مادةً يُقتات عليها الذوقُ الرفيع، فجمع المؤيد والمعارض في صفٍّ واحدٍ إجلالاً لفنّه، لأن الدهشةَ الحق تُسْحِرُ المرءَ أيًّا كان موقفه.

ولكن هذا المبدع العروبي الفذّ لم يأبه قطُّ لعبقريته، بل كان شديدَ الاعتزاز بأصحاب الكلمة الذين صنعوا معه المعجزات، من ممدوح عدوان إلى وليد سيف، عارفًا أن المخرج الحقَّ هو من يعرف الكاتب الحقَّ، ليصلَ معه إلى المشاهد الحقّ. فمن حلقات «الفصول الأربعة» إلى «ذكريات الغفران» و«التغريبة الفلسطينية»، لم يشأ حاتم أن يضع نهايةً مُفرحةً زائفة، بل النهايةَ الأصدقَ تعبيرًا عن واقعٍ يفتقد حاملَ رايته الأبدي.

لم يرحل حاتم علي! إنه لم يرحل من ذاكرة الشاشة، ولا من عقل كل مشاهدٍ تاه في أزقة أعماله، ولا من روح كل متفرجٍ عاشق.

لقد رحل بجسده تاركًا الثقلَ الأكبرَ في ساحةٍ صارت بعدَه أشدَّ ضجيجًا وأقلَّ فنًّا، ساحة استفرغت من الجمال الحي الخالص الذي لا تشوبه سوقيةٌ ولا يلوثه غبارُ حداثةٍ رخيصة.

وها هو تاريخُه الناصع لم يترك لنا إلا البكاء.. بكاءً مُرًّا على الفقد، وبكاءً حارًّا على جوعانٍ ينتظر مَنْ يطعمه من مائدة فنّه المباركة. ولعلَّ هذه هي الرسالة الأخيرة للفن السامي: إن مات الصانع، فعلى الأحياء أن يُحيوا ذكره في ذاكرتهم، فالفنُّ الخالد لا يموت.

رحل حاتم بجسده، لكن صوته البصريَّ وروحه العروبية ظلا شاهدَيْن على تاريخٍ يصعب كتابته، وفنٍّ يعسر استنساخه. رحمة الله تغشاك يا صانع الدهشة، يا مهندس البراعة. حاتم علي؛ لقد كنت المعجزة الفنية القائمة بالفعل، والفنَّ الإعجازي الذي ينتظر التأويل.