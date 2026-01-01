Sadness has always been the prologue of history when loss writes it in letters of light.

Five years ago, the mourning of Arab art and drama graced its great loss, the pioneer, the guide, and the creator of the new face of our screens, in history and in lived reality.

It was as if Hatem Ali's funeral replayed an old tape of sorrow, for in the span of twenty years, Damascus lost its poet Nizar Qabbani, and then Hatem Ali, the guardian of its image and spirit.

Hatem Ali was not just a magician of the screen; he was the judge of the story and its arbiter, closing the door on competition over its outlets. His miraculous journey began with "Al-Zeer Salem," reviving an Arab legend that has been immortalized in popular tales, carrying within its lines the poetry of the tribe and the insight of the warrior; as if he took the Arab viewer twenty-five centuries back, to the vastness of the deserts and the whistling of the wind in the tents of heroes.

Many thought the man had had enough, but he felt the hunger of souls for a mirror that reflects their faces, so "The Four Seasons" became the faithful tome in which he recorded the state of the Damascene family with all its hidden conflicts and strong social ties, as if he were saying to the viewer: this is your eternal story, so read it again.

When the screen was intoxicated by the flood of his creativity, he did not stop at that limit, but moved forward to write "The Palestinian Exile" with the pain of the refugee and the candle of memory, then followed it with the Andalusian trilogy that revived a bygone glory, until many who sing of Andalusia today are the offspring of that artistic masterpiece.

This was followed by much, much more dramatic magic, culminating in his greatest Arab work that embodied the character of the noble companion in "Omar," which became the final signature, a pure Arab Islamic mark, on his artistic message that saved drama from the weariness of boredom and the weakness of bias.

The artistic value of the late is greater than to be condensed into lines; it is the living memory of the Arab street that still sheds two tears: one for his bitter loss, and one for a hunger that gnaws at the heart while waiting for someone to carry on the legacy of this genius.

Hatem Ali made astonishment a habit, and artistic luxury a material on which refined taste feeds, bringing supporters and opponents into one line in reverence for his art, for true astonishment enchants a person regardless of their stance.

However, this unique Arab creator never cared for his genius; rather, he was deeply proud of the wordsmiths who created miracles with him, from Mamdouh Adwan to Walid Saif, knowing that the true director is the one who knows the true writer, to reach the true viewer with him. From the episodes of "The Four Seasons" to "Memories of Forgiveness" and "The Palestinian Exile," Hatem did not wish to place a false happy ending, but the truest ending that expresses a reality lacking its eternal flag bearer.

Hatem Ali did not leave! He did not depart from the memory of the screen, nor from the mind of every viewer who wandered in the alleys of his works, nor from the spirit of every passionate spectator.

He left with his body, leaving the greatest weight in a field that became, after him, noisier and less artistic, a field that has been emptied of pure living beauty, untainted by vulgarity or sullied by the dust of cheap modernity.

And here is his bright history that has left us with nothing but tears... bitter tears for the loss, and warm tears for a hungry soul waiting for someone to feed it from the table of his blessed art. Perhaps this is the final message of high art: if the creator dies, the living must keep his memory alive in their hearts, for immortal art does not die.

Hatem left with his body, but his visual voice and Arab spirit remain witnesses to a history that is difficult to write and an art that is hard to replicate. May God's mercy envelop you, O creator of wonder, O architect of excellence. Hatem Ali; you were indeed the standing artistic miracle and the miraculous art awaiting interpretation.