Saudi universities today are undergoing an unprecedented qualitative transformation; they are rebuilding their mission, redefining their relationship with society and the labor market, and seeking a clearer position in the rapidly accelerating knowledge economy. At the heart of this transformation, "institutional identity" emerges as the compass that guides the university's path: educationally focused on the quality of learning, or research-oriented producing knowledge, or applied turning sciences into impact, or technological embodying the future, or specialized deepening its presence in a specific field.



This transformation is not exclusive to Saudi universities; other countries have preceded them in establishing clear university identities. In Finland, a distinction was made early on between research and applied universities, leading to a precise alignment between programs and economic requirements. In Singapore, universities adopted directed academic identities that raised the quality of outputs and accelerated innovation. In Germany, the model of applied universities has proven successful in linking education to industry and narrowing the gap between outputs and the labor market. These experiences confirm that institutional identity is not an administrative luxury, but a cornerstone for competitiveness and preparing individuals for an economy based on knowledge, data, and advanced technologies.



However, this path faces the reality of academic programs that have accumulated over decades; some arose out of temporary necessities, while others emerged in different economic and social contexts. These programs have continued without sufficient review, becoming a burden in some universities that scatters effort and confuses direction. Hence, there is a pressing need for a deep evaluation that redefines the university's function and ensures its readiness for a faster and more transformative future.



An educational institution with a research identity needs programs with scientific depth and international knowledge partnerships, while universities with an applied or technical orientation should embody their vision through programs linked to market skills and the pathways of the digital economy, artificial intelligence, data, and emerging technologies.



The year 2025 represents a pivotal moment in this landscape; the demands for education and training are accelerating with the rise of artificial intelligence, the spread of digital platforms, the growth of the data-driven economy, and the emergence of changing hybrid work environments. By 2050, it will bring even deeper and broader demands; biotechnologies, digital twinning, green energy, space sciences, and future engineering will become a central part of the global economy's structure. Reports from the World Economic Forum and UNESCO indicate that these sectors will be the engines of the economy during the second half of this century, placing universities before the responsibility of building programs that meet today's requirements and prepare graduates capable of competing in the future.



The transformation is not limited to canceling programs or creating new ones, but includes rearranging the priority ladder; the true strength of the university is not measured by the number of specializations, but by their alignment with its strategic identity. With this alignment achieved, academic performance becomes more effective, and the university's ability to build quality partnerships and direct its resources towards pathways that create added value for society and the labor market increases.



To achieve this, universities need robust methodological tools for decision-making, starting with periodic evaluation of programs and providing accurate data on the feasibility of each specialization and the quality of its outputs, linking it to a clear academic role. Merging related specializations, updating curricula, and creating new programs that respond to rapid changes are essential steps to build a flexible academic system. Academic competencies remain a crucial factor in transforming identity from a theoretical framework into a solid institutional practice; conscious leadership can read future trends, direct transformation, and create programs that reflect the university's mission and enhance its presence. Partnerships with government, private, and non-profit sectors form a key pillar to ensure that specializations are linked to development needs, keeping pace with changes in work environments, and connected to the technical and professional skills that are evolving at an unprecedented pace.



Today, Saudi universities have a historic opportunity to build a new academic model that aligns with the aspirations of the nation, responds to the challenges of the coming decades, and makes institutional identity a guiding framework for their programs; transforming them into more effective institutions in preparing individuals for a high-knowledge economy, shaped by data, driven by smart technologies, and supported by innovation systems. When the identity aligns with academic programs, the university regains clarity of direction, accurately defines its position, and steadily moves along a path that reflects its vision, translates its responsibility, and creates a presence worthy of a university that builds its impact in a society looking forward to a brighter tomorrow.