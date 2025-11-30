تمرّ الجامعات السعودية اليوم بمرحلة تحوّل نوعي غير مسبوق؛ تُعيد فيها بناء رسالتها، وتُعرّف علاقتها بالمجتمع وسوق العمل، وتبحث بوضوح أكبر عن موقعها في اقتصاد المعرفة المتسارع. وفي صميم هذا التحوّل، تبرز "الهوية المؤسسية" بوصفها البوصلة التي تُوجّه مسار الجامعة: تعليمية تركّز على جودة التعلّم، أو بحثية تُنتج المعرفة، أو تطبيقية تُحوّل العلوم إلى أثر، أو تقنية تُجسّد المستقبل، أو تخصصية تعمّق حضورها في مجال محدد.


هذا التحوّل ليس حكرًا على الجامعات السعودية؛ فقد سبقتها دول رسمت هويات جامعية واضحة. ففي فنلندا جرى الفصل مبكرًا بين الجامعات البحثية والتطبيقية، مما أحدث مواءمة دقيقة بين البرامج ومتطلبات الاقتصاد. أما في سنغافورة، فقد تبنّت الجامعات هويات أكاديمية موجِّهة رفعت جودة المخرجات وسرّعت الابتكار. وفي ألمانيا، أثبت نموذج الجامعات التطبيقية نجاحه في ربط التعليم بالصناعة وتقليص الفجوة بين المخرجات وسوق العمل. وتؤكد هذه التجارب أن الهوية المؤسسية ليست رفاهية إدارية، بل ركيزة للتنافسية وإعداد الإنسان لاقتصاد يقوم على المعرفة والبيانات والتقنيات المتقدمة.


ومع ذلك، يواجه هذا المسار واقع برامج أكاديمية تراكمت عبر عقود؛ بعضها نشأ لضرورات مرحلية، وبعضها الآخر جاء في سياقات اقتصادية واجتماعية مختلفة. واستمرّت هذه البرامج دون مراجعة كافية، فباتت في بعض الجامعات عبئًا يشتّت الجهد ويُربك الاتجاه. لذا تبرز الحاجة إلى تقييم عميق يعيد تعريف وظيفة الجامعة، ويضمن جاهزيتها لمستقبل أكثر سرعة وتحولًا.


فالمؤسسة التعليمية ذات الهوية البحثية تحتاج إلى برامج ذات عمق علمي وشراكات معرفية دولية، بينما الجامعات ذات التوجه التطبيقي أو التقني ينبغي أن تُجسّد رؤيتها عبر برامج ترتبط بمهارات السوق ومسارات الاقتصاد الرقمي والذكاء الاصطناعي والبيانات والتقنيات الصاعدة.


ويمثل عام 2025 لحظة مفصلية في هذا المشهد؛ إذ تتسارع متطلبات التعليم والتدريب مع صعود الذكاء الاصطناعي، وانتشار المنصات الرقمية، ونمو الاقتصاد القائم على البيانات، وظهور بيئات عمل هجينة متغيّرة. أما حتى عام 2050، فإنه سيحمل متطلبات أشدّ عمقًا وأوسع أثرًا؛ إذ ستغدو التقنيات الحيوية، والتوأمة الرقمية، والطاقة الخضراء، وعلوم الفضاء، والهندسة المستقبلية جزءًا رئيسيًا من بنية الاقتصاد العالمي. وتشير تقارير المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي واليونسكو إلى أن هذه القطاعات ستكون محركات الاقتصاد خلال النصف الثاني من هذا القرن، ما يضع الجامعات أمام مسؤولية بناء برامج تلبي متطلبات اليوم وتُهيّئ خريجًا قادرًا على المنافسة مستقبلًا.


ولا يقتصر التحول على إلغاء برامج أو استحداث أخرى، بل يشمل إعادة ترتيب سلّم الأولويات؛ فالقوة الحقيقية للجامعة لا تُقاس بكثرة التخصصات، بل باتساقها مع هويتها الاستراتيجية. ومع تحقق هذا الاتساق، يصبح الأداء الأكاديمي أكثر فاعلية، وتزداد قدرة الجامعة على بناء شراكات نوعية وتوجيه مواردها نحو المسارات التي تصنع قيمة مضافة للمجتمع وسوق العمل.


ولتحقيق ذلك، تحتاج الجامعات إلى أدوات منهجية راسخة في اتخاذ القرار، تبدأ من التقييم الدوري للبرامج وتقديم بيانات دقيقة حول جدوى كل تخصص وجودة مخرجاته وربطه بدور أكاديمي واضح. كما يمثل دمج التخصصات المتقاربة، وتحديث المناهج، واستحداث برامج جديدة تستجيب للتغيرات المتسارعة، خطوات أساسية لبناء منظومة أكاديمية مرنة. وتبقى الكفاءات الأكاديمية عاملًا حاسمًا في تحويل الهوية من إطار نظري إلى ممارسة مؤسسية راسخة؛ فالقيادة الواعية قادرة على قراءة اتجاهات المستقبل وتوجيه التحول وصناعة البرامج التي تعكس رسالة الجامعة وتعزز حضورها. كما تشكل الشراكات مع القطاعات الحكومية والخاصة وغير الربحية ركيزة رئيسية لضمان أن تكون التخصصات مرتبطة باحتياجات التنمية ومواكِبة لتغيرات بيئات العمل ومتصلة بالمهارات التقنية والمهنية التي تتطور بوتيرة غير مسبوقة.


إن الجامعات السعودية اليوم أمام فرصة تاريخية لبناء نموذج أكاديمي جديد يتسق مع طموحات الوطن، ويستجيب لتحديات العقود المقبلة، ويجعل من الهوية المؤسسية إطارًا موجّهًا لبرامجها؛ لتتحول إلى مؤسسات أكثر فاعلية في إعداد الإنسان لاقتصادٍ عالي المعرفة، تُشكّله البيانات، وتقوده التقنيات الذكية، وتدعمه منظومات الابتكار. وحين تتسق الهوية مع البرامج الأكاديمية، تستعيد الجامعة وضوح اتجاهها، وتحدّد موقعها بدقة، وتمضي بثبات في مسار يعكس رؤيتها، ويترجم مسؤوليتها، ويصنع حضورًا يليق بجامعة تبني أثرها في مجتمع يتطلع إلى غدٍ أكثر إشراقًا.