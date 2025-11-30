تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
تمرّ الجامعات السعودية اليوم بمرحلة تحوّل نوعي غير مسبوق؛ تُعيد فيها بناء رسالتها، وتُعرّف علاقتها بالمجتمع وسوق العمل، وتبحث بوضوح أكبر عن موقعها في اقتصاد المعرفة المتسارع. وفي صميم هذا التحوّل، تبرز "الهوية المؤسسية" بوصفها البوصلة التي تُوجّه مسار الجامعة: تعليمية تركّز على جودة التعلّم، أو بحثية تُنتج المعرفة، أو تطبيقية تُحوّل العلوم إلى أثر، أو تقنية تُجسّد المستقبل، أو تخصصية تعمّق حضورها في مجال محدد.
هذا التحوّل ليس حكرًا على الجامعات السعودية؛ فقد سبقتها دول رسمت هويات جامعية واضحة. ففي فنلندا جرى الفصل مبكرًا بين الجامعات البحثية والتطبيقية، مما أحدث مواءمة دقيقة بين البرامج ومتطلبات الاقتصاد. أما في سنغافورة، فقد تبنّت الجامعات هويات أكاديمية موجِّهة رفعت جودة المخرجات وسرّعت الابتكار. وفي ألمانيا، أثبت نموذج الجامعات التطبيقية نجاحه في ربط التعليم بالصناعة وتقليص الفجوة بين المخرجات وسوق العمل. وتؤكد هذه التجارب أن الهوية المؤسسية ليست رفاهية إدارية، بل ركيزة للتنافسية وإعداد الإنسان لاقتصاد يقوم على المعرفة والبيانات والتقنيات المتقدمة.
ومع ذلك، يواجه هذا المسار واقع برامج أكاديمية تراكمت عبر عقود؛ بعضها نشأ لضرورات مرحلية، وبعضها الآخر جاء في سياقات اقتصادية واجتماعية مختلفة. واستمرّت هذه البرامج دون مراجعة كافية، فباتت في بعض الجامعات عبئًا يشتّت الجهد ويُربك الاتجاه. لذا تبرز الحاجة إلى تقييم عميق يعيد تعريف وظيفة الجامعة، ويضمن جاهزيتها لمستقبل أكثر سرعة وتحولًا.
فالمؤسسة التعليمية ذات الهوية البحثية تحتاج إلى برامج ذات عمق علمي وشراكات معرفية دولية، بينما الجامعات ذات التوجه التطبيقي أو التقني ينبغي أن تُجسّد رؤيتها عبر برامج ترتبط بمهارات السوق ومسارات الاقتصاد الرقمي والذكاء الاصطناعي والبيانات والتقنيات الصاعدة.
ويمثل عام 2025 لحظة مفصلية في هذا المشهد؛ إذ تتسارع متطلبات التعليم والتدريب مع صعود الذكاء الاصطناعي، وانتشار المنصات الرقمية، ونمو الاقتصاد القائم على البيانات، وظهور بيئات عمل هجينة متغيّرة. أما حتى عام 2050، فإنه سيحمل متطلبات أشدّ عمقًا وأوسع أثرًا؛ إذ ستغدو التقنيات الحيوية، والتوأمة الرقمية، والطاقة الخضراء، وعلوم الفضاء، والهندسة المستقبلية جزءًا رئيسيًا من بنية الاقتصاد العالمي. وتشير تقارير المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي واليونسكو إلى أن هذه القطاعات ستكون محركات الاقتصاد خلال النصف الثاني من هذا القرن، ما يضع الجامعات أمام مسؤولية بناء برامج تلبي متطلبات اليوم وتُهيّئ خريجًا قادرًا على المنافسة مستقبلًا.
ولا يقتصر التحول على إلغاء برامج أو استحداث أخرى، بل يشمل إعادة ترتيب سلّم الأولويات؛ فالقوة الحقيقية للجامعة لا تُقاس بكثرة التخصصات، بل باتساقها مع هويتها الاستراتيجية. ومع تحقق هذا الاتساق، يصبح الأداء الأكاديمي أكثر فاعلية، وتزداد قدرة الجامعة على بناء شراكات نوعية وتوجيه مواردها نحو المسارات التي تصنع قيمة مضافة للمجتمع وسوق العمل.
ولتحقيق ذلك، تحتاج الجامعات إلى أدوات منهجية راسخة في اتخاذ القرار، تبدأ من التقييم الدوري للبرامج وتقديم بيانات دقيقة حول جدوى كل تخصص وجودة مخرجاته وربطه بدور أكاديمي واضح. كما يمثل دمج التخصصات المتقاربة، وتحديث المناهج، واستحداث برامج جديدة تستجيب للتغيرات المتسارعة، خطوات أساسية لبناء منظومة أكاديمية مرنة. وتبقى الكفاءات الأكاديمية عاملًا حاسمًا في تحويل الهوية من إطار نظري إلى ممارسة مؤسسية راسخة؛ فالقيادة الواعية قادرة على قراءة اتجاهات المستقبل وتوجيه التحول وصناعة البرامج التي تعكس رسالة الجامعة وتعزز حضورها. كما تشكل الشراكات مع القطاعات الحكومية والخاصة وغير الربحية ركيزة رئيسية لضمان أن تكون التخصصات مرتبطة باحتياجات التنمية ومواكِبة لتغيرات بيئات العمل ومتصلة بالمهارات التقنية والمهنية التي تتطور بوتيرة غير مسبوقة.
إن الجامعات السعودية اليوم أمام فرصة تاريخية لبناء نموذج أكاديمي جديد يتسق مع طموحات الوطن، ويستجيب لتحديات العقود المقبلة، ويجعل من الهوية المؤسسية إطارًا موجّهًا لبرامجها؛ لتتحول إلى مؤسسات أكثر فاعلية في إعداد الإنسان لاقتصادٍ عالي المعرفة، تُشكّله البيانات، وتقوده التقنيات الذكية، وتدعمه منظومات الابتكار. وحين تتسق الهوية مع البرامج الأكاديمية، تستعيد الجامعة وضوح اتجاهها، وتحدّد موقعها بدقة، وتمضي بثبات في مسار يعكس رؤيتها، ويترجم مسؤوليتها، ويصنع حضورًا يليق بجامعة تبني أثرها في مجتمع يتطلع إلى غدٍ أكثر إشراقًا.
Saudi universities today are undergoing an unprecedented qualitative transformation; they are rebuilding their mission, redefining their relationship with society and the labor market, and seeking a clearer position in the rapidly accelerating knowledge economy. At the heart of this transformation, "institutional identity" emerges as the compass that guides the university's path: educationally focused on the quality of learning, or research-oriented producing knowledge, or applied turning sciences into impact, or technological embodying the future, or specialized deepening its presence in a specific field.
This transformation is not exclusive to Saudi universities; other countries have preceded them in establishing clear university identities. In Finland, a distinction was made early on between research and applied universities, leading to a precise alignment between programs and economic requirements. In Singapore, universities adopted directed academic identities that raised the quality of outputs and accelerated innovation. In Germany, the model of applied universities has proven successful in linking education to industry and narrowing the gap between outputs and the labor market. These experiences confirm that institutional identity is not an administrative luxury, but a cornerstone for competitiveness and preparing individuals for an economy based on knowledge, data, and advanced technologies.
However, this path faces the reality of academic programs that have accumulated over decades; some arose out of temporary necessities, while others emerged in different economic and social contexts. These programs have continued without sufficient review, becoming a burden in some universities that scatters effort and confuses direction. Hence, there is a pressing need for a deep evaluation that redefines the university's function and ensures its readiness for a faster and more transformative future.
An educational institution with a research identity needs programs with scientific depth and international knowledge partnerships, while universities with an applied or technical orientation should embody their vision through programs linked to market skills and the pathways of the digital economy, artificial intelligence, data, and emerging technologies.
The year 2025 represents a pivotal moment in this landscape; the demands for education and training are accelerating with the rise of artificial intelligence, the spread of digital platforms, the growth of the data-driven economy, and the emergence of changing hybrid work environments. By 2050, it will bring even deeper and broader demands; biotechnologies, digital twinning, green energy, space sciences, and future engineering will become a central part of the global economy's structure. Reports from the World Economic Forum and UNESCO indicate that these sectors will be the engines of the economy during the second half of this century, placing universities before the responsibility of building programs that meet today's requirements and prepare graduates capable of competing in the future.
The transformation is not limited to canceling programs or creating new ones, but includes rearranging the priority ladder; the true strength of the university is not measured by the number of specializations, but by their alignment with its strategic identity. With this alignment achieved, academic performance becomes more effective, and the university's ability to build quality partnerships and direct its resources towards pathways that create added value for society and the labor market increases.
To achieve this, universities need robust methodological tools for decision-making, starting with periodic evaluation of programs and providing accurate data on the feasibility of each specialization and the quality of its outputs, linking it to a clear academic role. Merging related specializations, updating curricula, and creating new programs that respond to rapid changes are essential steps to build a flexible academic system. Academic competencies remain a crucial factor in transforming identity from a theoretical framework into a solid institutional practice; conscious leadership can read future trends, direct transformation, and create programs that reflect the university's mission and enhance its presence. Partnerships with government, private, and non-profit sectors form a key pillar to ensure that specializations are linked to development needs, keeping pace with changes in work environments, and connected to the technical and professional skills that are evolving at an unprecedented pace.
Today, Saudi universities have a historic opportunity to build a new academic model that aligns with the aspirations of the nation, responds to the challenges of the coming decades, and makes institutional identity a guiding framework for their programs; transforming them into more effective institutions in preparing individuals for a high-knowledge economy, shaped by data, driven by smart technologies, and supported by innovation systems. When the identity aligns with academic programs, the university regains clarity of direction, accurately defines its position, and steadily moves along a path that reflects its vision, translates its responsibility, and creates a presence worthy of a university that builds its impact in a society looking forward to a brighter tomorrow.