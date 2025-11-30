اعتبرت الأستاذة الدكتورة نورة القحطاني أننا نعيش في زمن عجائب الكتابة فقد تحول الأدنى إلى مقياس لجودة الكتابة، ضاربةً مثلاً بكاتبة لم تكتب في حياتها إلا عملاً روائياً يتيماً، لم تسلم تلك الرواية من ضعف فني (فضيع)، فتتحول تلك الكاتبة مدربة في ورشة تدريبية لكتابة الرواية!

فأي جهة تنظيمية تقبل بهذا، إلا أن كانت الجهة المنظمة أدنى فهما في تقديم المدربين لتعليم النشء فنون كتابة الرواية، وهذا ما يحدث في ورش التدريب، فالمدرب أقل مستوى فهما وإبداعا عما يدرب..

حضرت ورشة تدريبية، كانت المدربة تشرح للحضور فنية الكتابة متخذة من كتاباتها نموذجا للتطبيق عليها عن فنية الكتابة، وكانت كتابتها ضعيفة جدا، فهل مهمة المدرب تقديم نفسه من خلال (هزال) تجربته الكتابية لإخراج متدربين أكثر هزالا من المدرب نفسه؟

عملت سنوات طويلة في القسم الثقافي بجريدة عكاظ وقد أسند إلىّ تقويم مشاركات القراء، ومع الأيام أنشأت صفحة (أقلام) مهمتها تقديم التجارب الفنية للشباب، كانت تصل مشاركات كثيرة، لا ينشر منها إلا من حقق الحد الأدنى من جماليات الكتابة سواءً في القصة أو المقالة النقدية، وقد أخرجت تلك الصفحة أسماء أدبية عديدة، مضوا في تقوية تجاربهم حتى أصبحوا أسماء أدبية يشار لها بالبنان..

والذي أريد قوله إن وسيلة النشر عبر الصفحات الثقافية كان (جواز) عبور للكاتب الشاب، فالصفحات الثقافية لا تقدم تجارب هزيلة، فما يصلها من رسائل تنشر الجيد منها، وترد على صاحب التجربة الضعيفة برد محترم بأن عليه تكثيف القراءة والمحاولة مرة أخرى.. ومع ظهور المنتديات لم يعد هناك من يقيّم تلك المشاركات، وأصبح الكل ينشر، ويجد من الثناء ما يجعله كاتبا بارزا، ويغدو على ذلك الكاتب مفردات مثل (رائع-أحسنت- صح لسانك- أجدت)، وفي الحقيقة أن ما تم الإشادة به لا يعدو من كونه نصا متهافتا لا يصل إلى الحد الأدنى من جمالات الكتابة، وهذه المنتديات فاضت علينا بالمواهب الضعيفة، وشاركت في هذا الطوفان دور النشر التي لا تمتلك ضمير جدة المشارك في بث الثقافة الجادة، وأصبح من يمتلك ألف دولار قادراً على نشر الغثاء السقيم لكي يحظى بلقب كاتب أو قاص أو روائي!

وأنا ما زلت متحفظاً على فكرة تدريب الشاب لأن يكون كاتب قصة أو رواية أو شعر، فالتدريب لا يخلق موهوباً، لكتابة موهبة قبل أن تكون تدريباً، ومن ليس لديه موهبة لن يستطيع كتابة أدب حقيقي.

مرة أخرى، تدني مستوى مخرجات الأدب في السنوات الأخيرة حينما تم اعتماد أفكار التدريب الكتابي، وورشات الكتابة بسبب ضعف المدرب، وأن من يتدرب ليس لديه موهبة في الأساس.