ذكر لي أحد الأصدقاء من الأطباء أنه يعمل على التخطيط لحملة تتعلق بالتوعية الصحية، فسألته: «ألا تعرفون متخصصاً في الاتصال والإعلام ليتولى المهمة؟». فعبّر لي بعدم قناعته قائلاً: «أنتم منظّرون وبعيدون عن الواقع الصحي». فسألته: «هل تعرف لماذا يدخن الأطباء وهم الأعرف بمضار التدخين؟». حين لم يجب، ألمحت له بأن الإجابة لدى المنظرين.

لا شك ولا جدال حول مضار التدخين الصحية، ومع ذلك كنا نرى كثيراً منهم يدخنون السجائر والشيشة والمعسل. وهذا يشير إلى أن سلوك الإنسان ليس مبنياً على منطق الصح والخطأ، أو المضر والمفيد، أو الحلال والحرام. بل يتأثر بشكل كبير بالبيئة الاجتماعية ومدى تقبلها لذلك السلوك. وهذا ما كانت تتجادل حوله نظريتان؛ نظرية الديناميكية النفسية التي ترجّح أهمية القناعة والمنطق وبالصح والخطأ في تغيير سلوكيات الأفراد. ووفقاً لهذه النظرية تم التخطيط للكثير من الحملات التوعوية في مجالات الصحة والسلامة والأمن، لكنها في الغالب تفشل في الوصول إلى الأهداف المرجوة.

لذا أتت نظرية الديناميكية الاجتماعية، التي ترى بأن سلوك الفرد محكوم في الغالب بمحيطه الاجتماعي، وما به من معايير للمقبول والمستهجن من السلوكيات. تبنت حملات التوعية بمضار التدخين في الولايات المتحدة هذه النظرية، مما مكّنها خلال ثلاثين عاماً أن تخفض نسبة المدخنين إلى النصف. فهي الآن الأقل على مستوى العالم من حيث نسبة المدخنين بين البالغين، مع أنها تحتل المرتبة الثانية عالميا (بعد الصين) من حيث إنتاج السجائر.

بدأت واستمرت تلك الحملات بدعم مالي سخي من شركات التأمين، كونها المستفيد الأول مالياً من الوعي الصحي. وركزت على صغار السن والمراهقين بإظهار التدخين سلوكاً غير مقبول اجتماعياً، ولا يتناسب مع الشخصية المتسمة بالرقي وأصحاب المهن المتميزة. ويبدو أنه تم التنسيق في ذلك مع شركات إنتاج المسلسلات التلفزيونية والأفلام السينمائية ليرتبط التدخين بالصورة النمطية للمجرم. والأهم أنه قد تم تعزيز هذه الحملات بسلسلة من التنظيمات والقوانين التي تمنع التدخين في الأماكن المغلقة، بل وصل الأمر إلى منعه في سيارات شركات التأجير.

من هذه التجربة، ومن التطبيق العملي لما يسميه البعض مجرد تنظير، يمكن فهم التفاوت بين الإنجاح والإخفاق في الحملات التوعوية المستهدفة لتغيير السلوكيات الخاطئة. مما يؤكد على عدم التركيز فقط على الأبعاد المنطقية (المفيد مقابل الضار – الصحيح مقابل الخطأ – الحلال مقابل الحرام)، بل من الضروري إدخال المعيار الاجتماعي في المعادلة. وهنا تأتي أهمية التخطيط لاستراتيجيات بعيدة المدى، وتبدأ مع صغار السن والمراهقين. لكن الكبار قد لا ينفع معهم إلا الأنظمة والقوانين المعلنة والواضحة والمطبقة بدون تساهل يشكك في مدى جديتها.