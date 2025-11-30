One of my friends, who is a doctor, mentioned to me that he is working on planning a campaign related to health awareness. I asked him, "Don't you know a specialist in communication and media to take on the task?" He expressed his disbelief, saying, "You are theorists and far from the health reality." I asked him, "Do you know why doctors smoke when they are the most aware of the harms of smoking?" When he did not answer, I hinted to him that the answer lies with the theorists.

There is no doubt or debate about the health harms of smoking; nevertheless, we often see many of them smoking cigarettes, shisha, and hookah. This indicates that human behavior is not based solely on the logic of right and wrong, or harmful and beneficial, or permissible and forbidden. Rather, it is significantly influenced by the social environment and its acceptance of such behavior. This is what two theories were arguing about: the psychological dynamics theory, which emphasizes the importance of conviction and logic regarding right and wrong in changing individual behaviors. According to this theory, many awareness campaigns have been planned in the fields of health, safety, and security, but they often fail to achieve the desired goals.

Thus came the social dynamics theory, which sees that an individual's behavior is largely governed by their social surroundings and the standards of acceptable and unacceptable behaviors within it. Awareness campaigns about the harms of smoking in the United States adopted this theory, enabling them to reduce the percentage of smokers by half over thirty years. It is now the lowest in the world in terms of the percentage of smokers among adults, even though it ranks second globally (after China) in cigarette production.

These campaigns began and continued with generous financial support from insurance companies, as they are the primary financial beneficiaries of health awareness. They focused on young people and adolescents by portraying smoking as a socially unacceptable behavior that does not align with the character associated with sophistication and distinguished professions. It seems that coordination was made with television series and film production companies to associate smoking with the stereotypical image of a criminal. Most importantly, these campaigns were reinforced by a series of regulations and laws that prohibit smoking in enclosed spaces, and it even extended to banning it in rental cars.

From this experience, and from the practical application of what some call mere theorizing, one can understand the disparity between success and failure in awareness campaigns aimed at changing incorrect behaviors. This emphasizes the need not to focus solely on logical dimensions (beneficial versus harmful – correct versus incorrect – permissible versus forbidden), but it is essential to incorporate the social standard into the equation. Here lies the importance of planning for long-term strategies, starting with young people and adolescents. However, for adults, only clear and announced regulations and laws that are enforced without leniency that raises doubts about their seriousness may be effective.