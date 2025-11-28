In recent years, the global race for influence has no longer relied solely on weapons, oil, or geopolitical power; rather, technological superiority has become the new currency of the 21st century. At the heart of this race are electronic chips, those small pieces that drive everything: from smartphones and smart cars to advanced artificial intelligence systems. From this perspective, it is clear that Saudi Arabia's move to enter the world of chip manufacturing and develop AI technologies is not just a technical project, but a comprehensive strategic vision to reshape its position in the global future.



Saudi Arabia recognizes that reliance on foreign sources for semiconductors is no longer a safe option. The world is witnessing fierce competition for this technology, and some powers use it as a political and economic pressure tool. Having the local capability to produce chips simply means having sovereignty over the most important strategic resource in the digital age. It is a transition from the role of a "consumer" of technology to that of a "producer" and "influencer" in its industry.



However, the economic dimension is equally important. The massive investment in chips and artificial intelligence forms a fundamental pillar in diversifying the Saudi economy, transforming it from a resource-dependent economy to one based on knowledge and innovation. Chip factories, supercomputers, data centers, AI platforms, startups... all are links in a single chain leading the kingdom towards establishing an advanced digital economy that ensures quality jobs and future skills for generations of youth.



In terms of security, possessing these technologies represents a strategic immunity. The countries that control artificial intelligence are the same ones that control data, analytical and predictive capabilities, and modern defense manufacturing. Producing chips locally allows for the development of cyber defense systems and smart military equipment without the need to go through the gates of international suppliers and the risks of technical extortion.



Moreover, Saudi Arabia's serious entry into the field of artificial intelligence—through the creation of Arabic language models, attracting scientists, and funding research—means that it wants to be a global center for developing these technologies, not just a consumer of them. As the world moves towards intense competition in this field, a leading position today could mean a commanding place tomorrow.



The ongoing transformations in Saudi Arabia are not isolated steps, but a state project that seeks to secure its place in a new world where power is defined not by what we have underground, but by what we produce above it in knowledge and technology. Owning chips is not just an industry; it is a title for complete digital sovereignty. Developing artificial intelligence is not merely keeping up with the times, but a declaration of intent to shape a new future for the region and the world.