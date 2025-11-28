تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في السنوات الأخيرة، لم يعد سباق النفوذ العالمي يعتمد على السلاح أو النفط أو القوة الجيوسياسية وحدها؛ بل أصبح التفوق التقني هو العملة الجديدة للقرن الحادي والعشرين. وفي قلب هذا السباق تأتي الرقائق الإلكترونية، تلك القطع الصغيرة التي تحرك كل شيء: من الهواتف والسيارات الذكية، إلى أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي المتقدمة. ومن هنا، يبدو واضحاً أن خطوة السعودية للدخول في عالم تصنيع الرقائق وتطوير تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي ليست مجرد مشروع تقني، بل رؤية استراتيجية شاملة لإعادة تشكيل موقعها في المستقبل العالمي.
السعودية تدرك أن الاعتماد على الخارج في مجال أشباه الموصلات لم يعد خياراً آمناً. فالعالم يشهد تنافساً حاداً على هذه التكنولوجيا، وتستخدمها بعض القوى كأداة ضغط سياسية واقتصادية. امتلاك القدرة المحلية على إنتاج الرقائق يعني ببساطة امتلاك السيادة على أهم مورد استراتيجي في عصر الرقمنة. إنه انتقال من دور «المستهلك» للتكنولوجيا إلى دور «المنتج» و«المؤثر» في صناعتها.
لكن البعد الاقتصادي لا يقل أهمية. فالاستثمار الهائل في الرقائق والذكاء الاصطناعي يشكل ركيزة أساسية في تنويع الاقتصاد السعودي، وتحويله من اقتصاد يعتمد على المورد الطبيعي إلى اقتصاد قائم على المعرفة والابتكار. مصانع الرقائق، الحواسيب فائقة القدرة، مراكز البيانات، منصات الذكاء الاصطناعي، الشركات الناشئة... كلها حلقات في سلسلة واحدة تقود المملكة نحو إنشاء اقتصاد رقمي متقدم يضمن وظائف نوعية ومهارات مستقبلية لأجيال الشباب.
وفي البعد الأمني، يمثل امتلاك هذه التقنيات حصانة استراتيجية. فالدول التي تسيطر على الذكاء الاصطناعي هي ذاتها التي تسيطر على البيانات، وعلى قدرات التحليل والتوقع، وعلى صناعة الدفاع الحديثة. إنتاج الرقائق محلياً يتيح تطوير أنظمة دفاع سيبراني ومعدات عسكرية ذكية دون الحاجة إلى المرور عبر بوابات الموردين الدوليين ومخاطر الابتزاز التقني.
إلى جانب ذلك، فإن دخول السعودية مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي بجدية - من خلال إنشاء نماذج لغوية عربية، واستقطاب العلماء، وتمويل الأبحاث - يعني أنها تريد أن تكون مركزاً عالمياً لتطوير هذه التقنيات، لا مجرد مستهلك لها. وبما أن العالم يتجه نحو منافسة محتدمة في هذا المجال، فإن موقعاً متقدماً اليوم قد يعني مكاناً قيادياً غداً.
إن التحولات الجارية في السعودية ليست خطوات متفرقة، بل مشروع دولة يريد أن يضمن لنفسه مكاناً في عالم جديد تُحدد فيه القوة ليس بما نملكه تحت الأرض، بل بما ننتجه فوقها من معرفة وتقنية. امتلاك الرقائق ليس مجرد صناعة؛ إنه عنوان لسيادة رقمية كاملة. وتطوير الذكاء الاصطناعي ليس مجرد مواكبة للعصر، بل إعلان نية لصياغة مستقبل جديد للمنطقة والعالم.
