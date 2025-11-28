يرى الكثير من اللبنانيين أن الشعب اللبناني قد تعب من الفساد المستشري، الذي أكل مؤسسات الدولة من الداخل، سلاحٌ خارج الشرعية عطّل سيادتها وقراراتها، وحروبٌ متلاحقة دفعت بالأجيال إلى الهجرة واليأس. بات اللبنانيون اليوم يقفون على حافة الانهيار الكامل، بعدما فقدوا الثقة بالطبقة السياسية وبقدرة الداخل على إنقاذ ما تبقى من وطن أنهكته الصراعات.

لقد آن الأوان للاعتراف بالحقيقة كما هي: الشعب اللبناني تعب؛ تعب من الفوضى، من انهيار الاقتصاد، من غياب الدولة، ومن كل من يجرّه إلى صراعات لا تشبهه ولا تُعبّر عن تطلعاته في العيش الكريم والحرية والازدهار. وفي ظل هذا العجز الداخلي، تتزايد الأصوات المطالِبة بتدخّل دولي مُنظَّم يضع لبنان على مسار الإنقاذ الحقيقي.

من هنا تبرز دعوة شريحة واسعة من اللبنانيين إلى وضع لبنان تحت الفصل السابع من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، بما يضمن حماية الشعب، وتثبيت السلم الأهلي، وإعادة بناء مؤسسات الدولة على أسس من الشفافية والحوكمة والاستقلالية عن أي سلاح أو نفوذ خارجي. فالفصل السابع، رغم صعوبته، قد يكون الخيار الوحيد القادر على إنهاء الفوضى وإعادة فرض سلطة الدولة كاملة على أراضيها.

وفي هذا السياق، يرى كثيرون أنّ وجود قوات دولية بمرجعية عربية واضحة يمكن أن يمنح هذا التدخّل بعداً أكثر قبولاً لدى اللبنانيين. وهنا تبرز المملكة العربية السعودية، بقيادة ولي عهدها الأمير محمد بن سلمان، قوة سلام واستقرار في المنطقة، أثبتت خلال السنوات الماضية أنّ رؤيتها ترتكز على التنمية، ومحاربة الفساد، واحترام سيادة الدول، دون أطماع استعمارية أو هيمنة، قد يمثّل خياراً يؤمل منه أن يحقق التهدئة ويضمن احترام سيادة لبنان ووحدته.

إنّ رؤية السعودية 2030، التي تسعى إلى نشر نموذج الاستقرار والتنمية في المنطقة، قد تشكّل فرصة تاريخية للبنان للخروج من أزمته، بدلاً من اللجوء للحروب، وذلك من خلال قوة دبلوماسية وعسكرية معتدلة ومسؤولة.

تطبيق هذه الرؤية في لبنان من خلال قيادة قوات دولية لم تكن طموحاً بعيداً، بل يمكن أن تكون خطوة استراتيجية نحو استعادة الأمن والاستقرار في بلد يعاني من الفوضى والانسداد السياسي. فالسعودية، برؤيتها القائمة على دعم السلام والازدهار، يمكن أن تساعد لبنان في نزع سلاح المليشيات، مكافحة الفساد، وإعادة بناء مؤسسات الدولة وتعزيز الحكم الرشيد.

إضافة إلى ذلك، الدعم السعودي للبنان يمكن أن يشمل مشروعات تنموية لتحسين الاقتصاد وخلق فرص عمل، حيث تركّز الرؤية السعودية على الاستثمار في القطاعات الحيوية مثل السياحة، الطاقة المتجدّدة، والخدمات، ما يوفر نموذجاً قابلاً للتكيّف في لبنان لمواجهة أزماته الاقتصادية والاجتماعية.

في الأخير، الشعب اللبناني يريد أن يرى بلاده تعود إلى عهد السلام والتنمية بعيداً عن الأزمات المزمنة. وهذا يتطلب قبولاً بمبادرات دولية جذرية من قبيل إدراج لبنان تحت الفصل السابع ووجود قوات دولية برئاسة المملكة العربية السعودية التي يسعى ولي عهدها للسلام والاستقرار والازدهار، بعيداً عن الصراعات والحروب في جميع الدول دون أي أطماع.