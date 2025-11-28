Many Lebanese people believe that the Lebanese population is tired of the rampant corruption that has eaten away at the state's institutions from within, an illegal weapon that has disrupted its sovereignty and decisions, and successive wars that have pushed generations to emigrate and despair. Today, the Lebanese stand on the brink of complete collapse, having lost faith in the political class and in the ability of the internal situation to save what remains of a homeland worn down by conflicts.

It is time to acknowledge the truth as it is: the Lebanese people are tired; tired of chaos, of the economic collapse, of the absence of the state, and of everyone who drags them into conflicts that do not resemble them and do not express their aspirations for a dignified life, freedom, and prosperity. In light of this internal paralysis, calls for organized international intervention are increasing, aiming to put Lebanon on a path to real rescue.

Here, a wide segment of the Lebanese population calls for placing Lebanon under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, ensuring the protection of the people, stabilizing civil peace, and rebuilding state institutions on the foundations of transparency, governance, and independence from any weapon or external influence. Chapter VII, despite its difficulties, may be the only option capable of ending the chaos and restoring the full authority of the state over its territory.

In this context, many see that the presence of international forces with a clear Arab mandate could give this intervention a more acceptable dimension to the Lebanese. Here, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, emerges as a force for peace and stability in the region, having proven over the past years that its vision is based on development, fighting corruption, and respecting the sovereignty of states, without colonial ambitions or hegemony, which could represent an option hoped to achieve de-escalation and ensure respect for Lebanon's sovereignty and unity.

The Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to spread a model of stability and development in the region, could represent a historic opportunity for Lebanon to emerge from its crisis, instead of resorting to wars, through a moderate and responsible diplomatic and military force.

Implementing this vision in Lebanon through leading international forces is not a distant ambition, but could be a strategic step towards restoring security and stability in a country suffering from chaos and political deadlock. Saudi Arabia, with its vision based on supporting peace and prosperity, can help Lebanon disarm militias, combat corruption, and rebuild state institutions while enhancing good governance.

Additionally, Saudi support for Lebanon could include developmental projects to improve the economy and create job opportunities, as the Saudi vision focuses on investing in vital sectors such as tourism, renewable energy, and services, providing a model adaptable in Lebanon to face its economic and social crises.

Ultimately, the Lebanese people want to see their country return to an era of peace and development away from chronic crises. This requires acceptance of radical international initiatives such as placing Lebanon under Chapter VII and the presence of international forces led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, whose Crown Prince seeks peace, stability, and prosperity, away from conflicts and wars in all countries without any ambitions.