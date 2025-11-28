تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
يرى الكثير من اللبنانيين أن الشعب اللبناني قد تعب من الفساد المستشري، الذي أكل مؤسسات الدولة من الداخل، سلاحٌ خارج الشرعية عطّل سيادتها وقراراتها، وحروبٌ متلاحقة دفعت بالأجيال إلى الهجرة واليأس. بات اللبنانيون اليوم يقفون على حافة الانهيار الكامل، بعدما فقدوا الثقة بالطبقة السياسية وبقدرة الداخل على إنقاذ ما تبقى من وطن أنهكته الصراعات.
لقد آن الأوان للاعتراف بالحقيقة كما هي: الشعب اللبناني تعب؛ تعب من الفوضى، من انهيار الاقتصاد، من غياب الدولة، ومن كل من يجرّه إلى صراعات لا تشبهه ولا تُعبّر عن تطلعاته في العيش الكريم والحرية والازدهار. وفي ظل هذا العجز الداخلي، تتزايد الأصوات المطالِبة بتدخّل دولي مُنظَّم يضع لبنان على مسار الإنقاذ الحقيقي.
من هنا تبرز دعوة شريحة واسعة من اللبنانيين إلى وضع لبنان تحت الفصل السابع من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، بما يضمن حماية الشعب، وتثبيت السلم الأهلي، وإعادة بناء مؤسسات الدولة على أسس من الشفافية والحوكمة والاستقلالية عن أي سلاح أو نفوذ خارجي. فالفصل السابع، رغم صعوبته، قد يكون الخيار الوحيد القادر على إنهاء الفوضى وإعادة فرض سلطة الدولة كاملة على أراضيها.
وفي هذا السياق، يرى كثيرون أنّ وجود قوات دولية بمرجعية عربية واضحة يمكن أن يمنح هذا التدخّل بعداً أكثر قبولاً لدى اللبنانيين. وهنا تبرز المملكة العربية السعودية، بقيادة ولي عهدها الأمير محمد بن سلمان، قوة سلام واستقرار في المنطقة، أثبتت خلال السنوات الماضية أنّ رؤيتها ترتكز على التنمية، ومحاربة الفساد، واحترام سيادة الدول، دون أطماع استعمارية أو هيمنة، قد يمثّل خياراً يؤمل منه أن يحقق التهدئة ويضمن احترام سيادة لبنان ووحدته.
إنّ رؤية السعودية 2030، التي تسعى إلى نشر نموذج الاستقرار والتنمية في المنطقة، قد تشكّل فرصة تاريخية للبنان للخروج من أزمته، بدلاً من اللجوء للحروب، وذلك من خلال قوة دبلوماسية وعسكرية معتدلة ومسؤولة.
تطبيق هذه الرؤية في لبنان من خلال قيادة قوات دولية لم تكن طموحاً بعيداً، بل يمكن أن تكون خطوة استراتيجية نحو استعادة الأمن والاستقرار في بلد يعاني من الفوضى والانسداد السياسي. فالسعودية، برؤيتها القائمة على دعم السلام والازدهار، يمكن أن تساعد لبنان في نزع سلاح المليشيات، مكافحة الفساد، وإعادة بناء مؤسسات الدولة وتعزيز الحكم الرشيد.
إضافة إلى ذلك، الدعم السعودي للبنان يمكن أن يشمل مشروعات تنموية لتحسين الاقتصاد وخلق فرص عمل، حيث تركّز الرؤية السعودية على الاستثمار في القطاعات الحيوية مثل السياحة، الطاقة المتجدّدة، والخدمات، ما يوفر نموذجاً قابلاً للتكيّف في لبنان لمواجهة أزماته الاقتصادية والاجتماعية.
في الأخير، الشعب اللبناني يريد أن يرى بلاده تعود إلى عهد السلام والتنمية بعيداً عن الأزمات المزمنة. وهذا يتطلب قبولاً بمبادرات دولية جذرية من قبيل إدراج لبنان تحت الفصل السابع ووجود قوات دولية برئاسة المملكة العربية السعودية التي يسعى ولي عهدها للسلام والاستقرار والازدهار، بعيداً عن الصراعات والحروب في جميع الدول دون أي أطماع.
Many Lebanese people believe that the Lebanese population is tired of the rampant corruption that has eaten away at the state's institutions from within, an illegal weapon that has disrupted its sovereignty and decisions, and successive wars that have pushed generations to emigrate and despair. Today, the Lebanese stand on the brink of complete collapse, having lost faith in the political class and in the ability of the internal situation to save what remains of a homeland worn down by conflicts.
It is time to acknowledge the truth as it is: the Lebanese people are tired; tired of chaos, of the economic collapse, of the absence of the state, and of everyone who drags them into conflicts that do not resemble them and do not express their aspirations for a dignified life, freedom, and prosperity. In light of this internal paralysis, calls for organized international intervention are increasing, aiming to put Lebanon on a path to real rescue.
Here, a wide segment of the Lebanese population calls for placing Lebanon under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, ensuring the protection of the people, stabilizing civil peace, and rebuilding state institutions on the foundations of transparency, governance, and independence from any weapon or external influence. Chapter VII, despite its difficulties, may be the only option capable of ending the chaos and restoring the full authority of the state over its territory.
In this context, many see that the presence of international forces with a clear Arab mandate could give this intervention a more acceptable dimension to the Lebanese. Here, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, emerges as a force for peace and stability in the region, having proven over the past years that its vision is based on development, fighting corruption, and respecting the sovereignty of states, without colonial ambitions or hegemony, which could represent an option hoped to achieve de-escalation and ensure respect for Lebanon's sovereignty and unity.
The Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to spread a model of stability and development in the region, could represent a historic opportunity for Lebanon to emerge from its crisis, instead of resorting to wars, through a moderate and responsible diplomatic and military force.
Implementing this vision in Lebanon through leading international forces is not a distant ambition, but could be a strategic step towards restoring security and stability in a country suffering from chaos and political deadlock. Saudi Arabia, with its vision based on supporting peace and prosperity, can help Lebanon disarm militias, combat corruption, and rebuild state institutions while enhancing good governance.
Additionally, Saudi support for Lebanon could include developmental projects to improve the economy and create job opportunities, as the Saudi vision focuses on investing in vital sectors such as tourism, renewable energy, and services, providing a model adaptable in Lebanon to face its economic and social crises.
Ultimately, the Lebanese people want to see their country return to an era of peace and development away from chronic crises. This requires acceptance of radical international initiatives such as placing Lebanon under Chapter VII and the presence of international forces led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, whose Crown Prince seeks peace, stability, and prosperity, away from conflicts and wars in all countries without any ambitions.