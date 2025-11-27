• I cannot stop expressing an opinion that I see as beneficial for Al-Ahly.



• Nor can I be part of a culture of opinions built according to a space or posts agreed upon by a group for goals that have nothing to do with the interests of the entity. Therefore, I say I respect you on a personal level, but you have nothing that I can disagree or agree with you on; in any case, I will not be able to be you, but perhaps some of you are me.



• Al-Ahly does not belong to you or me, but there are measurements related to history that sometimes judge and differentiate between one phase and another.



• You are, and I say this honestly as I am, fans, but you may be dazzled by a session with Matthias and a picture with him. As for me, my view of Al-Ahly is the picture and the frame, and thus I will not change my convictions whenever I find something that needs to be said about the coach or others.



• Incitement and distortion are commodities I do not excel in buying and selling, but I know their owners and their value to me.



• I belong to a media school that combines the possible and the art of the possible, and this school ensures that we are highly responsible in representing it well, and this is how we engage with a media environment represented by all spectrums.



• I return to Al-Ahly, in which I see all the experiences that represent me, except for an experience based on "divide and conquer," represented by a generation that thinks that insulting others is the quickest way to achieve what they want.



• There are people who believe that the first step to achieving what they want is to belittle the great, thinking that if they respond to them, they will shorten their legacy to a post.



• Finally... Mikhail Gvanytsky says: "People are like books; some you read for a month, others for two months, and a third you understand after a year, and there are those you find no need to read at all."