• لا يمكن أن أتوقف عن رأي أرى فيه مصلحة الأهلي.


• ولا يمكن أن أكون جزءاً من ثقافة آراء تُبنى وفق مساحة أو منشورات يتفق عليها مجموعة من أجل أهداف لا علاقة لمصلحة الكيان بها، ولهذا أقول أحترمكم على الصعيد الشخصي، ولكن ليس لديكم ما يمكن أن أختلف معكم عليه أو أتفق، ففي كل الأحوال لن أستطيع أن أكون أنتم لكن ربما يكون بعضكم أنا.


• الأهلي ليس لكم أو لي، لكن هناك قياسات معنية بالتاريخ هي أحياناً تحكم وتفاضل بين مرحلة وأخرى.


• أنتم، وأقولها صدقاً كما أنا، عشّاق، لكن قد تبهركم جلسة مع ماتياس وصورة معه، أما أنا فنظرتي للأهلي هي الصورة والبرواز، وعليه لن أغيّر قناعاتي متى ما وجدت ما يجب أن يقال عن المدرب أو غيره.


• التحريض والتشويه هما بضاعة لا أجيد البيع والشراء فيهما، لكن أعرف أصحابهما وثمنهم عندي.


• أنا أنتمي إلى مدرسة إعلامية تجمع بين الممكن وفن الممكن، وتحرص هذه المدرسة أن نكون على قدر كبير من المسؤولية في تمثيلها خير تمثيل، وهكذا نفعل في التعاطي مع وسط إعلامي تمثله كل الأطياف.


• أعود إلى الأهلي الذي أرى فيه كل التجارب التي تمثلني، أستثني منها تجربة ترتكز على «فرّق تسد»، وهذه يمثلها جيل يظن أن شتم الآخرين هو أقرب طريق للوصول إلى ما يريد.


• هناك أشخاص يعتقدون أن الوصول لما يريدون سلّمه الأول النيل من كبار لو ردوا عليهم سيختصرون إرثهم في منشور.


• أخيراً.. يقول ميخائيل جفانيتسكي: «الناس كالكتب، شخص تقرأه شهراً، وآخر شهرين، وثالث تفهمه بعد عام، وهناك من لا تجد ضرورة لقراءته أبداً».