الأمل، ذاك الخيط الرفيع الذي يتدلى من السماء، يمسك به الإنسان في لحظات العتمة، فيتعلق به كما يتعلق الغريق بخشبة نجاة.

هو ليس مجرد شعور عابر، بل هو سرّ الحياة نفسها، والنور الذي يتسلل عبر شقوق الجدار مهما طال الليل.

الأمل ليس فكرة عابرة ولا وهجاً قصير العمر، بل هو النبض الذي يُبقي القلب حيّاً حين يطول الصمت، وهو الزهرة التي تنمو على أطراف الصخر لتعلن أن الحياة أقوى من كل انكسار.

الأمل أن تصدّق أن الشمس، مهما غابت، عائدة من جديد، وأن العمر مهما شاخت أيامه، سيزهر في ربيع آخر.

هكذا غنّت نجاة الصغيرة، بصوتها الموشّى بالشجن، وصوتها المضمّخ بالحنين، فأيقظت في الأرواح عطشاً للضياء، وكأنها تحمل وجدان الإنسانية كلها في حنجرتها.

كلمات الأبنودي انسكبت من صوتها كجدول رقراق، لتصبح الأغنية أكثر من لحن، بل مرآة لروح تتشبث بالضياء بعد العواصف كابتهال معلّق بين السماء والأرض، ترتله نجاة كما لو أنها تبث وجع المحبين جميعاً،

تسكب في قلوبهم وعداً لا يخلف.

«مسير الشمس من تاني. تنوّر فوق سنين عمري. وتصبح غنوتي تاني من تاني وترجع فرحتي في صدري وبكرة وردتي تطرح فى يوم ما تعود مع النسمة»

الأمل في قصيدة الأبنودي ليس مجرد انتظار سلبي لحبيب غائب، بل هو ثورة داخلية ضد اليأس والإحباط وقهر الانتظار.

نجاة الصغيرة، بصوتها الحالم، جعلت من الانتظار سفراً روحانياً، ومشواراً ممتداً على جسر من الصبر.

كأنها تقول إن الله يعوّض العاشق، ويعيد للأرواح المرهقة فرحتها في اللحظة التي لا يتوقعها القلب، ولهذا تردد بصدق:

«وبكرة وردتي تطرح... في يوم ما تعود مع النسمة حبيبي بكرة راح أفرح وأتعجب على القسمة».

وللأمل وجوه متعددة هو رجاء المحب في لقاء من ابتعد، وهو يقين المظلوم بعدل الله، وهو انتظار الفجر بعد الليل.

قد يطول غياب الغائب، وقد يثقل الهم الروح ويُرهق الخطوات، لكن هناك يقين داخلي يهمس:

«سنة سنتين تغيب عني... لكن تهرب من الشوق فين. وأنا لو ناري تتعبني. راح أتحمّل سنة واتنين».

فلسفة عميقة تؤكد أن عدل الله أكبر من قسمة البشر، وأن ما يظنه الإنسان خسارة قد يكون بداية لرحمة، وما يبدو ظلاماً قد يكون تمهيداً لشروق جديد.

«لحد ما ترجع الأيام. عليها شمس مش بتنام».

أحسنت نجاة وهي تحرك الخواطر بهذا المزج البديع بين الحزن والأمل، بين الانكسار والنهضة، حتى أصبح صوتها هو صوت الحب نفسه،

وأصبح العاشق يشعر أن الصبر ليس مرارة، بل هو درب مُعطّر باليقين، فالانتظار ليس مجرد وقت ضائع بل هو رحلة إيمان، ففي كل غياب بذرة حضور، وفي كل جرح وعدٌ بالشفاء، وفي كل دمعة غيثٌ من الرجاء.

فالأمل، ليس وعداً بغدٍ وردي فقط، بل هو إيمان بأن العطاء الإلهي أوسع من حدود العيون، وأن التعجّب من القسمة لا يعني رفضها، بل إدراك أن وراءها حكمة لا تُدرك إلا حين يسكب الربيع الأخضر نوره في القلب

فالأمل ليس وعداً مؤجلاً، بل هو حياة تُعاش، وقوة تنبض في العروق، وجسر من نور يمتد بين قلبٍ متعب وغدٍ لم يأت بعد.

«ومسير الحب حيجيبك».