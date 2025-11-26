With President Trump's announcement of the start of procedures to classify some branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations, such as its branches in Egypt, Lebanon, and Jordan; the terrorist group is moving from a phase of "tightening the noose" to direct confrontation with the United States of America, through the physical ban on its economic resources and properties, and preventing dealings with it.

The justification for the decision stems from its timing following the events in Gaza, the preparation for a phase of reconstruction, and the American approach to be a guarantor for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement that "Hamas" concluded with Israel, where it became clear that the Trump administration believes that the Muslim Brotherhood represents a threat to the future of Gaza and the region. This has made the level of classification geographically linked to the group's branches without extending to include other branches around the world, which requires the approval of Congress for the decision.

Additionally, the significant shifts in the Trump administration's approach towards the Middle East, and its support for stability in this phase after many years of wars, explain an important aspect that the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood represents one of the most significant sources of sedition and destabilization in the region, whether through its political or military wings, or its ideological aspect that permeates in various forms, especially since one of the key points of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza includes the idea of coexistence between Palestinians and Israelis, which will not be achieved with the presence of the Muslim Brotherhood that continues to exploit the Palestinian cause to sway the masses towards its toxic ideas.

We all remember the Jordanian intelligence's thwarting of the "Jordanian Brotherhood Cell" plot that was revealed in April 2025, and how that cell received training from Lebanon and funding from non-Jordanian Brotherhood members; making it clear to us the value of the international networking of this organization, its effectiveness, and activity, even if the religious doctrine or political orientation differs, which makes the branches of the organization in Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon the most dangerous in planning and execution, at least at this stage.

The American announcement was preceded by strong measures to classify the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization by Arab countries, but its value lies in the fact that other countries in Europe, for example, will take similar steps, and thus there will be an international determination to confront this terrorist organization, which is considered the most dangerous over the past decades, for several reasons, the most important of which is the sanctity of the "idea of reform" that the Brotherhood carries, and the attempt to market it deceitfully from one generation to another, while the reality is something completely different with their desperation to reach power, as well as the complete secrecy of the organization's work, its ideas that do not die, and its methodology in riding contradictory waves and using illegal means to achieve its goals.

Therefore, confronting the "Muslim Brotherhood" is no longer linked today to international positions - despite their importance - but it fundamentally begins with forming a societal and international awareness to confront the danger of this organization, and a constant security and intelligence vigilance, and classifying the group's media activity on social networks as incitement to violence and terrorism, and thus blocking it, and reporting it to stop its circulation, as these platforms still pose a frightening concern in stirring up doubts and crises for governments and peoples.