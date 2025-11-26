مع إعلان الرئيس ترمب بدء إجراءات تصنيف بعض فروع جماعة الإخوان المسلمين كمنظمات إرهابية، مثل فروعها في مصر ولبنان والأردن؛ تنتقل الجماعة الإرهابية من مرحلة «تضييق الخناق» إلى المواجهة المباشرة مع الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، من خلال الحظر المادي لمواردها الاقتصادية وممتلكاتها، ومنع التعامل معها.

تبرير القرار نابع من توقيته بعد أحداث غزة، والاستعداد لمرحلة إعادة الإعمار، والتوجه الأمريكي لأن يكون ضامناً لتنفيذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي أبرمته «حماس» مع إسرائيل، حيث بدا واضحاً قناعة إدارة ترمب أن جماعة الإخوان تمثّل تهديداً لمستقبل غزة والمنطقة، وهو ما جعل مستوى التصنيف يرتبط بفروع الجماعة جغرافياً دون أن يمتد ليشمل بقية الفروع في أنحاء أخرى من العالم، وهو ما يتطلب مصادقة الكونغرس على القرار.

كذلك؛ التحوّلات الكبيرة لإدارة ترمب تجاه منطقة الشرق الأوسط، ودعم استقراره في هذه المرحلة بعد سنوات طويلة من الحروب، وهو ما يفسر جانباً مهماً من أن جماعة الإخوان الإرهابية تمثّل أحد أهم مصادر الفتنة وزعزعة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، سواءً بجناحيها السياسي أو العسكري، أو الفكري الذي يتغلغل في صور متعددة، وخصوصاً أن أحد أهم بنود اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة يتضمّن فكرة التعايش بين الفلسطينيين والإسرائيليين، وهذا لن يتحقق بوجود جماعة الإخوان التي لا تزال تتاجر في القضية الفلسطينية لاستمالة القطيع لأفكارها المسمومة.

كلنا نتذكر إحباط المخابرات الأردنية لمخطط «خلية إخوان الأردن» التي كُشف عنها في أبريل 2025، وكيف حصلت تلك الخلية على تدريب من لبنان وتمويل من إخوان غير أردنيين؛ ليتضح لنا قيمة التشبيك الدولي لهذا التنظيم، وفاعليته ونشاطه، وإن اختلف المذهب الديني أو التوجه السياسي، وهو ما يجعل فروع التنظيم في مصر والأردن ولبنان هي الأخطر في التخطيط والتنفيذ على الأقل في هذه المرحلة.

الإعلان الأمريكي سبقته إجراءات قوية بتصنيف جماعة الإخوان كمنظمة إرهابية من دول عربية، ولكن قيمته أن دولاً أخرى في أوروبا مثلاً سوف تتخذ خطوات مماثلة، وبالتالي سيكون هناك تصميم دولي على مواجهة هذا التنظيم الإرهابي الذي يعد الأخطر على مدى العقود الماضية، ولعدة أسباب من أهمها قداسة «فكرة الإصلاح» التي يحملها الإخوان، ومحاولة تسويقها كذباً وتزييفاً لجيل بعد آخر، والواقع شيء مختلف تماماً باستماتتهم في الوصول إلى الحكم، كذلك السرّية التامة لعمل التنظيم، وأفكاره التي لا تموت، ومنهجه في صعود الموجات المتناقضة والوسائل غير المشروعة لتحقيق أهدافه.

لذا؛ مواجهة جماعة «الإخوان المسلمين» لم تعد مرتبطة اليوم بمواقف دولية -رغم أهميتها-، ولكنها تبدأ في الأساس من تشكيل وعي مجتمعي ودولي للتصدي لخطر هذا التنظيم، ويقظة أمنية واستخباراتية على الدوام، وتصنيف نشاط الجماعة الإعلامي في شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي على أنه محرّض على العنف والإرهاب، وبالتالي حجبه، والتبليغ عنه لإيقاف تداوله، حيث لا تزال تلك المنصات تشكّل هاجساً مخيفاً في الإثارة والتشكيك والتأزيم للحكومات والشعوب.