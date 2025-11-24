If there were a model to regulate the outputs of official visits based on the hallmark of mutual benefit, and to measure their immediate and future implications,

the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed to the American capital, Washington, would be the most vivid and clear example in terms of arrangements and outcomes, and the goal that every leader aspires to when visiting the White House.

What glory did this visit leave for others, and what pride did it touch in the heights of greatness, and what fruits did it fill the baskets with, bringing good and awaited joy.

If everyone spoke in the clear Arabic tongue, and drew inspiration from the wisdom of the Arabs in such matters, "All game is in the belly of the hare," it would be the most eloquent description of that blessed visit, which left behind no pride to be claimed, no glory to be hoped for, and no success to be awaited.

What can a fleeting article, woven from a few words, no matter how skilled and refined, encompass of all those fruits that came as a harvest from a visit that left its echo in the ears of the entire world, and turned the compass towards Riyadh and Washington, despite the geographical distance and the closeness in reality, the alignment of visions, and the prioritization of mutual interests for the welfare of two peoples in two friendly countries.

The harvest was abundant and diverse, leaving me in a "state of astonishment," admiration, and confusion, just as "Kharash" stood in a state of helplessness when he cried out:

The gazelles have multiplied upon Kharash

And Kharash does not know what he hunts

Yes, the "gazelles" of the visit have multiplied upon me, and their majestic features, signs of appreciation, and adornments of splendor were evident, indicating the great esteem that the leadership of the White House holds for the "Prince of Vision." A visitor came to them, and it was right for them to increase their adornments with chandeliers, and in the hospitality that the hearts of satisfaction can accommodate, from the dawn of smiles and clear horizons, all of which manifested in the alignment of black horses on either side of the road accompanying the car that carried our beloved prince to the entrance of the White House, where military bands lined up in a manner befitting the greatness of the great, and on an orange carpet, the delegations of the two countries stood, in the dawn of moments, and the spread of radiance.

As for the atmosphere, fighter jets soared in its sky; all of this, and more, formed a diplomatic display that reached the pinnacle of perfection, presenting a picture of the unique nature of the visit, and outlining the features of its success before the rest of its details, rich with promises and achievements, began.

If this magnificent display of hospitality has taken me by admiration, what can I say about the words that came from the lips of President Trump regarding our esteemed prince, the creator of our capable "Vision," who showered him with a necklace of descriptions that are fitting, worthy, and deserving, and solidified the foundations and principles of the relationship between the two countries, which has lasted for over a century, to a new vibrant rhythm, and a different path in the avenues of development, investment opportunities, and mutual benefits. Trump would not have poured forth such glowing praises had he not found in the Crown Prince an exceptional leader, a reliable ally, and a determination that looks forward to its future with awareness, will, resolve, and capability. Thus, the words came as befitting the situation, and the praises matched the praiseworthy, and the descriptions were truly and sincerely aligned with the greatness of the one described.

I am not here to enumerate the blessings that this blessed visit has brought, for that would deepen and increase Kharash's confusion, as the "gazelles" were more than could be counted, and broader than immediate statistics. They included the signing of a strategic defense agreement, military security above the security that surrounds the Kingdom, protecting it after God with a rhythm of reassurance and dignity, and a strategic partnership agreement for artificial intelligence,

and the joint announcement of the completion of negotiations regarding cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy, in addition to the agreement on cooperation to secure uranium and mineral supply chains, and facilitating procedures to accelerate Saudi investments, financial and economic partnership arrangements, arrangements related to cooperation in the financial markets sector, and mutual recognition of U.S. federal vehicle safety standards, in addition to a memorandum of understanding in the field of education and training.

All of this and more were among the fruits of this historic visit, which history will write its chapters in letters of light.

As expected, the Crown Prince embodied the Kingdom's position as the central point for Arab and Islamic issues, and its decisive strategic role in all related files, and in the surrounding regional context. The issue of Sudan occupied a worthy place in the heart of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and his keenness to end this humanitarian crisis, to stop the war in this brotherly country, and the great interaction shown by the Sudanese brothers, and their feelings of gratitude towards the Kingdom and its leadership,

and to return strong and healthy from all the agendas that have blown away its wind, torn it apart, and left it and its people in this miserable state.

Thank you to our faithful Crown Prince for raising the present of the Kingdom to the heights of glorious glory, and for elevating us to the heights of lofty greatness, and for painting for us and for our future generations a picture of a homeland that does not settle for anything less than the bright stars as a harvest, and is only satisfied with unique glory and the highest honor, and the precedence that befits it and adorns it.

My Lord, grant me the ability to thank You for the blessing You have bestowed upon me and my homeland, Saudi Arabia.