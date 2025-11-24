لو أنّ لموازين العلاقات بين الدول من نموذج تضبط به مخرجات الزيارات الرسمية على ميسم الفائدة المشتركة، وتقاس به مترتباتها الآنية والمستقبلية،

لكانت زيارة ولي العهد الأمير محمد إلى العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن، هي النموذج الأنصع والأكثر جلاء في الترتيبات والمخرجات، والغاية التي يتطلع إليها كل زعيم يزور البيت الأبيض.

فأي سؤدد تركت هذه الزيارة لغيرها وأيّ فخار مسّت به سماك المعالي، وأيّ ثمار ملأت بها السلال النواضح بالخير والبشر المنتظر.

ولو أنّ الجميع نطقوا بلسان العربية المبين، واستلهموا من العرب حكمتها في مثلها السيّار«كُلُّ الصَّيْدِ في جوف الفَرا»، لكان ذلك أبلغ وصف لتلك الزيارة الميمونة، التي لم تترك خلفها من فخار يحاز، وسؤدد يرتجي، ونجاح ينتظر..

فما عسى مقال عابر، منسوج من مغزل بضع كلمات، مهما بلغ من الحذاقة والتجويد، أن يحيط بكل تلك الثمار التي جاءت قطافاً جنياً من زيارة تركت دويّها في سمع العالم أجمع، وأدارت البوصلة باتجاه الرياض وواشنطن على بعد المسافة جغرافياً وقربها بواقع الحال، وتطابق الرؤى، وتغليب المصالح المشتركة خدمة لرفاهية شعبين في بلدين صديقين.

كان القطاف كثيراً ومتنوّعاً، بحيث أوقفني «موقف الدهشة» والإعجاب والحيرة، تماماً كما وقف «خراش» في موقف العجز حين صاح ينادي:

تَكاثَرَتِ الظِّبَاءُ على خِرَاشٍ

فَما يَدْري خِرَاشٌ ما يَصِيدُ

نعم تكاثرت عليَّ «ظباء» الزيارة، وقد بدت ملامح هيبتها، ومظاهر تقديرها، وحِليات أبهتها تلوح، وتشير إلى التقدير الكبير الذي تحمله قيادة البيت الأبيض إلى «أمير الرؤية»، وقد جاءها زائر، فحق لها أن تزيد في الزينة ثريات، وفي الحفاوة ما تسعه قلوب الرضا من مشرق الابتسام، وصافي المطالع، ليتمظهر كل ذلك في اصطفاف الخيول السوداء على جانبي الطريق تصحب السيارة التي أقلّت أميرنا المحبوب إلى مدخل البيت الأبيض، حيث اصطفت فرق الموسيقى العسكرية في سمت من هيبة هي قرينة العظماء للعظماء، وعلى سجادة برتقالية اصطف وفود البلدين، بمشرق اللحظ، وباسط الإشراق.

أما الجو فقد حلّقت في فضائه الطائرات المقاتلة؛ ليشكّل كل ذلك، وغيره، لوحةً لعرض دبلوماسي بلغ الغاية من الاتقان، وقدّم صورة لماهية الزيارة الفريدة، ورسم ملامح نجاحها من قبل أن تبدأ بقية تفاصيلها المكتنزة بالوعود والمنجزات.

فلئن أخذت مني مظهر الحفاوة الباهر هذا المأخذ من الإعجاب، فما عساي أقول في الكلمات التي جاءت على لسان الرئيس الأمريكي ترمب في حقّ أميرنا المفدّى، ومبدع «رؤيتنا» القديرة، نثر عليه من قلائد الأوصاف ما هو قمين وجدير ومستحق لها، ورسّخ من ثوابت وأصول العلاقة بين البلدين الممتدة لقرن من الزمن وزيادة، على إيقاع حيوي جديد، ومسار مختلف في مساقي التنمية، ومنافذ الاستثمار والمنافع المشتركة، وما كان لترمب أن ينداح بهذه المحامد الوضيئة لو لم يجد من ولي العهد صورة قائدٍ فذٍّ طُلعةٍ، وحليف موثوق يعتمد عليه، وهمة تستشرف مستقبلها بوعي وإرادة وعزيمة واقتدار، فعلى هذا جاءت الكلمات كفاء الموقف، والمحامد نظير المحمود، والأوصاف مطابقة لسمو الموصوف بها حقّاً وصدقاً..

لست بصدد تعداد ما انتهت إليه هذه الزيارة المباركة من خيرات، فذلك مما يعمق ويزيد حيرة «خراش»، فـ«الظباء» كانت أكثر من قدرة الحصر، وأوسع من عاجل الإحصاء، وقد شملت، توقيع اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيجي، تأميناً عسكرياً فوق التأمين الذي يحوط المملكة أمناً، ويحرسها بعد الله على إيقاع الطمأنينة والهيبة، واتفاقية الشراكة الإستراتيجية للذكاء الاصطناعي،

والإعلان المشترك لاكتمال المفاوضات بشأن التعاون في مجال الطاقة النووية المدنية، فضلاً عن الاتفاق في التعاون لتأمين سلاسل إمدادات اليورانيوم والمعادن، وتسهيل الإجراءات لتسريع الاستثمارات السعودية، وترتيبات الشراكة المالية والاقتصادية، والترتيبات المتعلقة بالتعاون في قطاع الأسواق المالية، والاعتراف المتبادل بالمواصفات الفيدرالية الأمريكية لسلامة المركبات، بالإضافة إلى مذكرة تفاهم في مجال التعليم والتدريب

كل هذا وغيره كان من ثمار هذه الزيارة التاريخية، التي سيكتب التاريخ فصولها بأحرف من نور.

وكما كان متوقعاً فقد جسّد ولي العهد الأمين مكانة المملكة؛ بوصفها النقطة المركزية للقضايا العربية والإسلامية، ودورها الإستراتيجي الحاسم في كافة الملفات المتعلقات بها، وبالمحيط الإقليمي من حولها. احتل ملف السودان مكانه اللائق من الاهتمام في قلب الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وحرصه على إنهاء هذه الأزمة الإنسانية، بوقف الحرب في هذا البلد الشقيق، والتفاعل الكبير الذي أبداه الإخوة السودانيون، ومشاعر الامتنان للمملكة وقيادتها،

وأن يعود قوياً ومعافى من كل الأجندات التي ذهبت بريحه، ومزّقته، وانتهت به، وبشعبه إلى هذا الحال البائس.

شكراً لولي عهدنا الأمين وقد نهض بحاضر المملكة إلى مراقي المجد المنيف، وصعد بنا إلى سماك المعالي الباذخات، ورسم لنا ولأجيالنا القادمة صورة وطن لا يرضى بغير النجوم الزواهر قطافاً، ولا يقنع إلا بالمجد الفريد والشرف الأسمى، والمقدمة التي تليق به وتزدان..

ربي أوزعني أن أشكر نعمتك التي أنعمت علي وعلى وطني السعودية.