ربما يتساءل البعض عن مفردة (الشظافة) المشتقة من شظف العيش؛ ولماذا لم تكن الصلافة والجلافة؟ وأرى أن الصلف والجلف كلاهما؛ نتاج الشظف، فالفقر والحاجة يغيّران أخلاق الناس، وما أبلغ قول القائل (إذا أقبلتْ الدنيا على شخص كسته محاسن غيره، وإن أدبرتْ سلبته محاسن نفسه). ومن الطبيعي تفهّم ما كانت عليه طباع الإنسان العربي القديم من غلظة وأنفة وقسوة نقشتها في وجدانه الظروف الاقتصادية، وطبعت بصمتها التضاريس الحادّة، والمناخ متقلّب المزاج، ولعلّ ذلك من أسباب النفعيّة التي ظهرت فيهم، فعلاقاتهم ببعضهم وبالسُّلْطَة والآلهة التي أشركوها مع الله مصلحيّة، ولشُحّ الموارد، وقلّة ذات اليد، ولذا كان أحدهم يذبح لربٍّ من تمر، طمعاً في جلب منفعةٍ أو دفع ضُرّ، فإذا جاع أكل ربّه.

تدفقتْ؛ لأيام عبر الوسائل والوسائط فيديوهات حوارية عن الجهاد في أفغانستان إبان الثمانينيات الميلادية من قرنٍ مضى، وتابعتُ بشيء من التأمل ما دار من سجالات تنبئ من أحد وجوهها، أن بعض المشاريع والأفكار والقناعات تنطلق لغاية وهدف، ثم تنحرف بقدرة قادر إلى مسارات إما أنها مرسومة مُسبقاً، أو أنها قدريّة، والنوايا التي دفعت البعض للإسهام في تلك الحرب، لم تكن سيئة، ولم يكن لها من هم إلا نُصرة شعب شقيق، وبحكم تحقيق مكاسب محدودة حضر الوهم بالربط بين انتصارات المسلمين التاريخية، وبين تلك الانتصارات الشكليّة، فصُوّر للبعض أن حرب العالم ممكن؛ والظفر بفتوحات جديدة أو متجددة ليس مستحيلاً، وهناك من كبّرها في روس بعض رموز المرحلة، فحَلُم أولئك النفر بعودة الخلافة، والحكم الرشيد، وإخضاع الشرق والغرب لخليفة يرتدي عِمّة وله لحية كثيفة، فانصب العذاب على العرب المسلمين صبّا؛ بسبب حماقات ومنازلة غير متكافئة.

عاش النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم منذ البعثة إلى وفاته بين الصحابة رضي الله عنهم ما كان كفيلاً بتجذير روح الوحي في نفوسهم، إلا أن المدنيّة، والتحضّر، يحتاجان إلى زمن، كافٍ للتخلّص من إحن الماضي، ومحنه، وربما لم يتوفّر الزمن الكافي؛ أو أنه توفّر ولم يُستثمر؛ لتبدأ السياسة تلعب دورها في زمن صعب، تولّد بوفاة المصطفى عليه الصلاة والسلام، ثم حروب الردّة، بفرضها سياقات صارمة، استدعتها المرحلة، وما تبعها من استلهام عنصر العائلة والقبيلة، وخوض معارك باسمهما، وإن كانت غير معلنة، وربما المؤامرة قائمة من ذلك الزمن.

عرف دارسو الشريعة؛ قاعدة (المعلوم من الدِّين بالضرورة) ومنه الصلاة والصيام والحج، ولم تكن الخلافة من المعلوم بالضرورة، كونها عُرفاً اجتماعياً اجتهادياً؛ ولكنّ المصطلح حضر وترسّخ منذ العام الحادي عشر الهجري، ويمكن وصفه بأنه أوسع من مصطلح الدولة، وأضيَق من لفظة (إمبراطورية)، وهو مستمد من قوله تعالى (إنّي جاعلٌ في الأرض خليفة)، وظلّ مصطلح الخلافة؛ أو الخليفة قائماً طيلة ثلاثة عشر قرناً، وترسّخ باعتباره الأمثل لجمع كلمة المسلمين، عند من توارثوه وتعلّقوا به؛ ولذا ليس مستغرباً أن يراود الحُلم مجدّداً ذهنيات جابت الأرض من البوسنة إلى الشيشان بحثاً عن نموذج لم يعد موجوداً، ولا يُمكن إيجاده؛ إلا صوريّاً لغايات استخباراتية.

ربما لم تكن الخلافة دائماً، باستثناء الخلافة الراشدة، في أحسن أحوالها، وأعني أنها لم تتمثّل الروح الإنسانية التي جاء بها ولأجلها الإسلام، وتفانى في سبيل إعلائها نبيُّ الإسلام عليه الصلاة والسلام، فالتسمية التي تحمل معنى طوباوياً، مرّت بمراحل، وتلبسها لبوس حظوظ النفس، ولم تسلم من تحميلها من الآثام ما تحتمل وما لا تحتمل.

ومن يقرأ (طبائع الاستبداد ومصارع الاستعباد) لعبدالرحمن الكواكبي، سيدرك حجم الويلات التي عانت منها البلاد العربية طيلة ستة قرون زمن الخلافة العثمانية، فالاستبداد كما أورد، لم يكن سياسيّاً فقط، بل استبدّ الجهل بالعلم، والهوى بالعقل، والعنف بالرحمة، ومن خامره الحلم بعودة أو إعادة الخلافة، لا يملك مؤهلات استعادتها، فالنمط الإسلامي الخيالي للحكم قائم على عاطفة جياشة وحنين لأيام صُوّرها التاريخ الذي كُتب لصالحها بأنها مثالية؛ ولو عادت الخلافة فلن تكون ندّاً لأُمم اتخذت من العِلم والمعرفة سلاحاً قادراً على إلغاء توازن الرُعب.

كل نظام حكم، هو نتاج ظروف عصره، ولو افترضنا جدلاً أن الخلافة، راكمت عبر سيرورتها نجاحات، متوالية لكانت أدخلت العرب في مدنيّة مُبكّرة، ولبنت مؤسسات مجتمع أهلي متحضّراً، منذ القرن الأول، إلا أنّ الوعي الشعبي، احتفظ بعناصر العصبيّات، والنزاع والخلاف والنقمة، وهو عاجز عن النجاح في التخلص من عِلله؛ علماً بأنّ الإنسان لديه قابلية الاستفادة من المقاربات والمقارنات؛ إلا أنّ البعض مغرم بإطراء مرويات الماضي وتفضيلها بكل مآسيها على حاضره، الذي يوسعه تشويهاً وتقبيحاً، في ظلّ عبث الإسلام السياسي بالأفكار والأفئدة.

تلويحة؛ يظلُّ البعضُ تراثيّاً أكثر من التراث، علماً بأن جماليات الحاضر لا تكتمل إلا بتصحيح أخطاء الماضي، وكان بإمكان العرب أن يعيشوا عصرهم في كل حقبة، وهم بكامل اللياقة والطاقة؛ بعيداً عن التشبّث بنماذج حكم، ليست صالحة لكل زمان ومكان.