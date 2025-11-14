Some may wonder about the term (الشظافة) derived from شظف العيش; and why it wasn't الصلافة or الجلافة? I believe that الصلف and الجلف are both products of الشظف, as poverty and need change people's morals. How eloquent is the saying of the one who said (When the world comes to a person, it adorns him with the virtues of others, and when it turns away, it strips him of his own virtues). It is natural to understand the nature of the ancient Arab, characterized by harshness, pride, and cruelty, which were imprinted in their souls by economic conditions, and marked by the sharp terrains and the capricious climate. Perhaps this is one of the reasons for the utilitarianism that emerged among them; their relationships with each other and with the authority and the deities they associated with God were pragmatic, due to the scarcity of resources and limited means. Thus, one of them would sacrifice to a god made of dates, hoping to gain a benefit or avert harm, and if he was hungry, he would eat his god.

For days, dialogue videos about jihad in Afghanistan during the 1980s have flowed through various media, and I followed with some contemplation the debates that indicate, from one perspective, that some projects, ideas, and convictions start with a purpose and goal, then deviate, by the will of a higher power, into paths that are either pre-determined or fated. The intentions that drove some to contribute to that war were not bad, and they had no other concern than to support a brotherly people. Given the limited gains achieved, the illusion arose of linking historical Muslim victories with those formal victories, leading some to believe that a world war was possible; and that achieving new or renewed conquests was not impossible. Some exaggerated this in the minds of certain figures of the era, and those individuals dreamed of the return of the caliphate, just governance, and subjugating the East and West to a caliph wearing a turban and having a thick beard. Thus, suffering was poured upon Arab Muslims due to foolishness and an unequal struggle.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) lived from the time of his mission until his death among the companions (may Allah be pleased with them), which was sufficient to root the spirit of revelation in their souls. However, civilization and urbanization require time to rid themselves of the grievances and tribulations of the past, and perhaps the sufficient time was not available; or it was available but not invested, allowing politics to play its role in a difficult time that emerged with the death of the Chosen One (peace be upon him), followed by the Wars of Apostasy, imposing strict contexts necessitated by the era, and what followed was the invocation of the family and tribal elements, engaging in battles in their name, even if they were unannounced. Perhaps the conspiracy has been ongoing since that time.

Those who study Sharia know the principle of (المعلوم من الدِّين بالضرورة), which includes prayer, fasting, and pilgrimage. However, the caliphate was not known by necessity, as it was a social custom based on ijtihad; yet the term emerged and solidified since the eleventh year of the Hijra. It can be described as broader than the term state and narrower than the term (empire), derived from His saying: (Indeed, I am making a vicegerent on earth). The term caliphate, or caliph, has remained in existence for thirteen centuries, solidified as the ideal for uniting the word of Muslims among those who inherited it and clung to it. Therefore, it is not surprising that the dream re-emerges in the minds of those who have traversed the earth from Bosnia to Chechnya in search of a model that no longer exists and cannot be found except in a superficial manner for intelligence purposes.

The caliphate may not have always been, except for the Rightly Guided Caliphate, in its best state. I mean that it did not embody the human spirit that Islam came with and for which the Prophet of Islam (peace be upon him) devoted himself to elevate. The designation that carries a utopian meaning has gone through stages and has been influenced by the whims of the self, and has not escaped being burdened with sins it can and cannot bear.

Anyone who reads (The Nature of Despotism and the Downfall of Slavery) by Abdul Rahman al-Kawakibi will realize the extent of the calamities that the Arab countries suffered for six centuries during the Ottoman caliphate. Despotism, as he mentioned, was not only political; ignorance prevailed over knowledge, passion over reason, and violence over mercy. Those who are consumed by the dream of returning or restoring the caliphate do not possess the qualifications to regain it. The imaginary Islamic model of governance is based on overwhelming emotion and nostalgia for days portrayed by history, which was written in its favor as ideal; and if the caliphate were to return, it would not stand as a rival to nations that have taken knowledge and understanding as weapons capable of disrupting the balance of terror.

Every system of governance is a product of the circumstances of its time. If we hypothetically assume that the caliphate accumulated successive successes throughout its course, it would have introduced the Arabs into an early civilization and built advanced civil society institutions since the first century. However, popular awareness retained elements of tribalism, conflict, dissent, and resentment, and it is incapable of succeeding in overcoming its ailments. It is known that humans have the capacity to benefit from approaches and comparisons; yet some are enamored with praising the narratives of the past and preferring them, with all their tragedies, over their present, which they distort and vilify, in light of the political Islam's manipulation of ideas and hearts.

A hint: Some remain more traditional than tradition itself, knowing that the beauties of the present can only be completed by correcting the mistakes of the past. The Arabs could have lived in their era in every period, fully fit and energetic, far from clinging to models of governance that are not suitable for all times and places.