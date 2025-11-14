تلقيت دعوة لزيارة مدينة القدية Six Flags والاطلاع على أحدث التطوّرات في المنتزه، الذي يُعد أول الأصول الترفيهية التي سيتم افتتاحها مع نهاية عام 2025.

والمملكة رائدة في هذا المجال، فهي لا تُشارك العالم في الترفيه فحسب، بل تقوده عالمياً. «فالكون فلايت» وحدها حطّمت ثلاثة أرقام قياسية عالمية من حيث السرعة والطول والارتفاع، إلى جانب ألعاب أخرى مشوّقة وقوية يبلغ عددها 10 ألعاب رئيسية، إضافة إلى 18 لعبة مخصصة للأطفال والعائلات، ممتعة وتناسب أجواءهم.

أرى هذا المشروع ركيزة تنموية لا تقل أهمية عن الاقتصاد والطاقة والمعرفة وغيرها من ركائز التنمية. فـSix Flags القدية ليست مجرد مدينة ألعاب، بل رؤية جريئة تُعيد صياغة العلاقة بين الإنسان ومحيطه، بين التسلية والتنمية، وبين المتعة والهوية.

هذا المشروع العملاق يجسد تحوّل المملكة من مرحلة «الاستهلاك الترفيهي» إلى مرحلة صناعة الترفيه. وكما كتبت سابقاً، نحن بحاجة إلى صناعة ترفيه تواكب المرحلة التنموية التي نعيشها اليوم.

في مشروع Six Flags القدية يصبح اللعب وسيلة للإبداع، والمرح أداة لبناء الإنسان وتعزيز جودة حياته. فمن خلال بيئة تفاعلية تجمع بين التكنولوجيا والطبيعة والثقافة، يعيش الزائر تجربة استثنائية تمنحه الإلهام وتفتح أمامه آفاقاً جديدة للخيال والاكتشاف.

ويأتي هذا المشروع ضمن جهود المملكة لتحسين جودة الحياة عبر توفير مساحات حقيقية للفرح والراحة والتواصل الإنساني الراقي. فالقدية تمنح الأفراد والعائلات فرصة لتجديد طاقتهم واستعادة توازنهم النفسي والاجتماعي، في بيئة آمنة ومتنوعة تعكس اهتمام المملكة بالإنسان كقيمة ومحور أساسي للتنمية.

اقتصادياً، أراه رافداً مهماً وواعداً، إذ تمثل القدية منصة استثمارية مستقبلية ستنعكس آثارها على مختلف القطاعات. ومن خلالها ستُصنع فرص عمل نوعية، وتُدعم الشركات المحلية، وتُستقطب الاستثمارات العالمية في مجالات الترفيه والضيافة والسياحة.

كما ستضع الرياض على خريطة الوجهات العالمية الكبرى، لتنافس العالم أجمع وتصبح رمزاً للقوة الناعمة السعودية.

وسياحياً، ستجذب المدينة ملايين الزوّار سنوياً، ما يُنعش قطاعي السياحة الداخلية والخارجية، ويُعزّز صورة المملكة كبلد نابض بالحياة يحتفي بالابتكار والانفتاح.

لكن الأثر الأعمق للقدية Six Flags -من وجهة نظري- ليس في الاقتصاد وحده، بل في التحوّل الاجتماعي والثقافي الذي تمثله. فوجود مشروع بهذا الحجم في قلب المملكة يعزز روح الانتماء والفخر، ويفتح الباب أمام جيل جديد يرى في وطنه فضاءً للإبداع لا يقل بريقاً عن أي مكان في العالم.

وأراها تجربة تزرع في الوعي الجمعي فكرة أن الترفيه شريك وحافز وركيزة مهمة في صناعة المستقبل.

ختاماً، القدية Six Flags ليست مجرد مدينة، بل فلسفة حياة جديدة تتجسد فيها طموحات وطنٍ يسابق الزمن ليصنع لنفسه موقعاً في مقدمة الأمم.

إنها مشروع يلخّص روح السعودية الحديثة: واثقة، منفتحة، وماضية نحو المستقبل بخطى تملؤها الحياة.

إنها مدينة صُمّمت لتكون لغة جديدة للحياة، حيث لا يكون الترفيه هروباً من الواقع، بل جزء من صناعة واقع أفضل، وجيل مفعم بالحماس يصنع نهضة تاريخية متفردة عبر الأزمان.