I received an invitation to visit the Qiddiya Six Flags and learn about the latest developments in the park, which is the first entertainment asset set to open by the end of 2025.

The Kingdom is a leader in this field; it not only shares entertainment with the world but also leads it globally. "Falcon Flight" alone has broken three world records in terms of speed, length, and height, alongside other exciting and powerful rides, totaling 10 main attractions, in addition to 18 rides designed for children and families, which are enjoyable and suitable for their atmosphere.

I see this project as a developmental pillar that is no less important than the economy, energy, knowledge, and other pillars of development. Qiddiya Six Flags is not just an amusement park; it is a bold vision that reshapes the relationship between humans and their environment, between entertainment and development, and between enjoyment and identity.

This giant project embodies the Kingdom's transformation from a phase of "entertainment consumption" to a phase of entertainment production. As I wrote previously, we need an entertainment industry that keeps pace with the developmental phase we are experiencing today.

In the Qiddiya Six Flags project, play becomes a means of creativity, and fun is a tool for building individuals and enhancing their quality of life. Through an interactive environment that combines technology, nature, and culture, visitors experience an exceptional journey that inspires them and opens new horizons for imagination and discovery.

This project is part of the Kingdom's efforts to improve the quality of life by providing real spaces for joy, comfort, and refined human interaction. Qiddiya offers individuals and families the opportunity to renew their energy and restore their psychological and social balance in a safe and diverse environment that reflects the Kingdom's interest in humans as a value and a fundamental axis of development.

Economically, I see it as an important and promising contributor, as Qiddiya represents a future investment platform whose effects will be reflected across various sectors. Through it, quality job opportunities will be created, local businesses will be supported, and global investments in entertainment, hospitality, and tourism will be attracted.

It will also place Riyadh on the map of major global destinations, competing with the world and becoming a symbol of Saudi soft power.

Touristically, the city will attract millions of visitors annually, revitalizing both domestic and international tourism sectors, and enhancing the Kingdom's image as a vibrant country that celebrates innovation and openness.

However, the deeper impact of Qiddiya Six Flags, in my opinion, is not just economic but also the social and cultural transformation it represents. The existence of such a large project in the heart of the Kingdom enhances the spirit of belonging and pride, and opens the door for a new generation that sees its homeland as a space for creativity that shines as brightly as any place in the world.

I see it as an experience that plants in the collective consciousness the idea that entertainment is a partner, a motivator, and an important pillar in shaping the future.

In conclusion, Qiddiya Six Flags is not just a city; it is a new philosophy of life that embodies the aspirations of a nation racing against time to carve out its place at the forefront of nations.

It is a project that summarizes the spirit of modern Saudi Arabia: confident, open, and moving towards the future with steps filled with life.

It is a city designed to be a new language of life, where entertainment is not an escape from reality but a part of creating a better reality, and a generation filled with enthusiasm is making a unique historical renaissance across the ages.